The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
Full tabs are here.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
@PASSTHEROCKPLEASE That seemed to me a brilliant analysis
@Somerjohn – In a rational world we would IMHO withdraw on Brexit and return to the status quo ante.
In the real world what is the probability that all the diffferent parties who would have to agree to this in the EU would actually do so? As I see it very low indeed.
And what is the probabllity that any credible labour or conservative politician will give a lead in asking for this to happen? Very low
And of both these things happening as they must if we are to escape this dilemma? Almost zero
And of a decent deal when as PTRP points out we don’t know what should count as a decent deal and when the likelihood that all the parties in the EU will agree again close to zero.
So a very hard Brexit or no deal is almost inevitable. ToH will be happy as for him the paramount requirement is that we stand on our own feet. I will not be happy. Like ToH I don’t like being done over by the Germans or the French. Unlike him I feel we have just offered them a golden opportunity to do just that and since we are in a very weak position given an equally golden opportunity to the multinationals and Americans as well.
MONOCHROME OCTOBER @ BZ
Taking the plunge off the cliff may be the only way to get this cleaned up.
I fear you may prove to be correct but there is still at least one possibility of avoiding it.
The current pre-negotiations may fail completely if an open Irish border cannot be agreed. We already know that the DUP won’t agree to the border being along the Irish Sea, so if the negotations stall at that stage then they will have little choice but to rat on their C&S deal and bring the Con government down and give Lab a chance.
Of course, if May means any of her “precious union” spiel that won’t happen, but veracity seems in short supply from HMG, so it seems likely that she doesn’t care what happens to the isand of Ireland or Gibraltar if it keeps her in place for a while longer.
Charles: “since we are in a very weak position given an equally golden opportunity to the multinationals and Americans as well.”
Yes, the frying pan to fire aspect of the mooted free trade deals has hardly been discussed at all. But as a week and needy Johnny-no-mates we will be a pushover for US and other trade negotiators. The danger is that we will lose our most accessible current markets, and be swamped by imports resulting from one-sided new trade deals.
There’s a good ‘big read’ article touching on this in yesterday’s FT (Why the ‘Brussels effect’ will undermine Brexit regulatory push). It’s mainly about how UK industry will have to go on complying with EU standards, because it makes no sense to make two versions of everything, but then goes on to discuss agriculture, where EU and US standards differ widely. Our farmers in effect will have to choose one or the other, because in many products (meat, poultry, dairy, crops affected by pesticides/GM), if we adhere to EU standards we won’t be able to sell to the US market, and if we go with US standards, we won’t be able to sell to the EU .
PASSTHEROCKPLEASE
The [Referendum] debate was much about emotion rather than hard facts and so everyone is going through a period of discovery at the moment not least some of our senior politicans. Some will adjust their viewpoint others will stick to their guns as for some it is an emotional issue rather than a factual one.
Just to pick one point out of a very long and perceptive comment, there was a very revealing question in Lord Ashcroft’s pre-Referendum poll (asked 5-6 weeks before):
http://lordashcroftpolls.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/Euro_Poll_May16.pdf#page=35
When it comes to making your final voting decision in the referendum, which of the following do you think will end up playing the bigger part?
Factual information
My instincts about which is the right direction to take
This was a forced choice with no DK option, based on a sample of 5009, so decent for sub-samples.
58% said instinct and only 42% fact, but there were interesting variations within that. It was the youngest (18-25) who were most likely to go for facts (62%) with an age gradient so that only 31% of over 65’s did. Age was clearly the biggest determinant, even having a higher degree (53%) or social class (AB 47%) weren’t as strong and some things such as gender or employment sector made little difference[1].
And only 35% of Leavers said they were basing their decision on facts, as opposed to 48% of Remainers (and 54% of those undecided). The Referendum was won on emotion not facts, which may explain why comparatively few have changed their mind. As Jonathan Swift pointed out Reasoning will never make a Man correct an ill Opinion, which by Reasoning he never acquired[2]. But it may be now that people are forced to actually think about how things would work (rather than how they would like them to) opinions may alter.
[1] Devotees of regional stereotypes will be delighted to see that the most stubborn area was Yorkshire (66% instinct).
[2] Often given as “You cannot reason someone out of something he or she was not reasoned into”, though Quote Investigator has the history:
http://quoteinvestigator.com/2015/07/10/reason-out/
@Roger M
Is there any reason they couldn’t set up other tracker questions, testing whether peeps think austerity might not be about the deficit etc.?
[email protected] “… but there is still at least one possibility of avoiding it.
The current pre-negotiations may fail completely if an open Irish border cannot be agreed. We already know that the DUP won’t agree to the border being along the Irish Sea, so if the negotations stall at that stage then they will have little choice but to rat on their C&S deal and bring the Con government down and give Lab a chance.”
Lab if they have any sense will not want to own whatever Brexit – or even a climb down to remain – which we end up with. Corbyn wants 1] Brexit 2] not be seen as responsible. So I would think some likely Lab brexiteers will be given the nod to rebel against a Lab 3 line whip to fill the gap left by the DUP [who I suspect would abstain rahter than vote the Tories down].
If Corbyn were not in charge, I think there would be a fighting chance of Lab putting a pause on Brexit with a long review, after which another referendum could be held. But that would need to be much further down the line and assume public opinion had swung more solidly to remain.
As it is, any of the 3 pre-neg issues [Citizens’ Rights, Irish Border, Settlement Payment] looks like enough to bring the negotiations to a halt. And I think this will happen far too soon for public opinion to have moved far enough for anyone, especially Lab, to do much more than muddle on to an unsatisfactory compromise.
@Charles
On the hypothetical reversal option the bigger barrier I think would be domestically. Mainstream economic opinion is that brexit, particularly a ‘hard’ one would be damaging to the EU as well as the UK so while elements of EU27 might want their pound of flesh I suspect pragmatically there wouldn’t be too much fuss, particularly if any such thing were to happen sooner rather than later. Also it’s worth noting that the legal issue of whether a50 can be unilaterally ditched is still very much unaddressed.
Domestically it probably will come down to the opinion polling. There currently appears to be a small but now significant level of ‘bregret’. Yougov’s right/wrong tracker now seems to be showing wrong leads more often than right and outside margin of error leads at that, given it started at the same ‘right’ lead as the referendum result it seems a reasonable indication. Survation’s tracker also indicates a remain lead now, though is harder to baseline. As it is, the current leads are likely not enough, as much as there is a lead, it’s still near enough country split down the middle. Were that lead to widen to 15pts or 20pts (i.e. a 60-40 remain lead) I’d be surprised if the many politicians were still willing to carry on regardless; as a breed, politicians are generally not of the turkeys voting for christmas mindset. They don’t tend to stay in power too long otherwise…
So really I think it’ll all come down to continuing public opinion. As it is I still suspect it’ll end up being some kind of non brexit other than name efta style bodge.
CARFREW
Is there any reason they couldn’t set up other tracker questions, testing whether peeps think austerity might not be about the deficit etc.?
No one’s paid them for it?
Roger Mexico
“When it comes to making your final voting decision in the referendum, which of the following do you think will end up playing the bigger part?
Factual information
My instincts about which is the right direction to take”
Well at least politicians (including the entire Labour frontbench) apparently share this treat with the public. It seems that they didn’t read the bill that authorised the triggering of A50, otherwise they wouldn’t complain about Euratom. The bill clearly stated the withdrawal from it.
Colin/WB,
How about so-called Benign Inflation as a way of cutting the debt (not deficit of course) in real terms.
@Roger M
“No one’s paid them for it?”
———–
Don’t the polling companies want to get some balance for themselves? Out of interest, and so when the history of polling is written, they don’t have to explain why there were all these media-driven pseudo-liberal economics questions and little to gauge other opposite views? Where are the questions on QE, impact of low wages on growth etc.?
That said, to be fair, IPSOS MORI did ask the deficit question more correctly back when, so it’s clearly not some impossible thing.