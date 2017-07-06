The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
Labour canvassing in constituencies they are not likely to win over all is still very important. Firstly, you never know! Secondly, just to get the message out and be seen between elections so you can’t have the old “You only see them at election times when they’re after my vote” argument. 3. There may well be Council or Parish wards that are up for grabs within the overall constituency so increasing the number of local councillors.
We'll be out in Clacton over the week end if anyone fancies joining us.
Could labour please canvass in more tory areas and in particular those of potential tory rebels. The government really needs you to put the fear of defeat in them. Keep up the good work.
For your sake i hope canvassing fatigue does not set in by 2022.
On another issue. Is it just me or do the EU negotiators make our lot look a bit shambolic and amateurish. “The only sound I can hear is the sound of a clock ticking.” Very good indeed.
There is an interesting set of articles in the FT by David Allen Green ( a mild brexiteer) that walks through the fact that the UK is pretty much unprepared. He goes through the details of their unpreparedness but not the why
I not longer subscribe to the FT because of Brexit I fear I may be losing my contract opportunities in the EU so it is part of a cost cutting exercise. My take is that the UK government does not know what the UK electorate want as brexit and there are too many factions for them to have a coherent strategy of trade offs.
You have the party itself which is split and then you have the country which is also split and indeed split multiple ways. For example take immigration versus trade. if you look at the cross breaks you get a number of rural seats where immigration is more important than trade, yet for affluent Eurosceptics trade is more important and yet for another third of people you find they believe they can have both. Now trying to determine the will of the people becomes a political nightmare. You are going to lose a huge chunk of voters whatever compromises you make.
The problem has been that our politics has always made thing seem simple, for example we keep hearing about free trade agreements but for example it was the UK that held up the India EU agreement because of immigration, the Indians wanted more visas and the UK vetoed it. More importantly there is no FTA that make the goods and services that people want to buy so it is not clear that a FTA will boost the UK as much as people think it does. In my view it will concentrate wealth more to the cities and a major towns and leave many rural areas ghost towns, You can see the phenomenon in the US where the flyover states are losing their populations to the coastal states and also losing in the main the more skilled and thus more mobile too so they are suffering a double whammy of population decline and skill decline (we seem to be having the same problem here too)
We basically are stuck with a binary decision making tool on a situation that now needs delicate balancing with an electorate that is disengaged and frankly not sophisticated to understand the problems that lie ahead.
I remember campaigning for remain and talking to a woman about my job at the time I was working in Belfast for a new start up so with the main company based in dublin and a office in Romania s flying form my home in bristol on Mondays and being back on home on fridays from wherever I needed to be. I pointed out to the woman that if we leave the EU then we we will have a hard border between the republic and and northern Ireland. she pretty much looked blankly at me and said “I really hadn’t thought of that….” The debate was much about emotion rather than hard facts and so everyone is going through a period of discovery at the moment not least some of our senior politicans. Some will adjust their viewpoint others will stick to their guns as for some it is an emotional issue rather than a factual one. I don’t envy the government and I would have thought that Labour would have been happy to have won the toss and put the Tories into bat as it were
Brexit reminds me of two things, the GOP and their hatred of Obamacare and Iraq 2003
Like the GOP being against something for so long one would have thought that those that have been ardent leavers would have had their ducks lined up but actually they have found like the GOP that any movement from where we are now means that something has to be lost. What is are seeing in the paradox of Obamacare having higher rating now that Obama has gone than when he was ever in office.
The Iraq war is may be closer to home for me our politicians persuaded us that this was going to be easy and it was the right thing to do, but they themselves were going on sketchy info and in some cases no info at all and there was a hope that it will just turn out all right the problem with it is Iraq and leaving the EU is going to be irreversible to my mind, I could not see the EU wanting us back and I could not see the UK wanting to go back as we are rather more prideful, than logical
In some ways I feel sorry for May, since I am not sure that she had a plan to guide things through parliament and yet she now has neither a plan, authority and in some cases the raw numbers to do things
“The EU 27 are well aware of the ramshackle nature of the so-called English Constitution, which is why they are so concerned that their citizens in the UK should have meaningful protection.”
Exactly, yet another reason why the UK should escape from the EU asap. We like our laws and constitution as it is.
Your 8.25
Iagree and yes I was aware of the points you raise. The point of my challenge was to see if NickP, Paula Thomas, Mike Pearce and Planky would join me, as you have done in condemning such attacks. Interestingly none have done so as far as I can see. The conclusion one draws from the lack of their response says it all. I think my point has been well made
@ TOH
Who’s we!! I have seen little but good emerge from the EU laws. it is all a matter of opinion.
Good morning all from a cloudy but very warm Winchester.
Not been on UKPR for a few weeks due to visiting family over in Astoria Oregon but I have to say…them polls are astonishing for Labour.
Some shocking news..sorry great news. I'm going to be a daddy…
PTRP
I agree about the unsophisticated electorate.Was it Churchill that said something about democracy was great in theory until you had a chat with the average voter? On Brexit I agree that the question was probably seen in simplistic and/or emotional terms. Effectively for most brexiters (not all) it was a proxy for immigration controls and although many may have been unhappy with the EU they would have stayed simply because of the economic uncertainty we have now entered into. But IMHO it was immigration that swayed it. So now we have a bit of turning the room round to change the lightbulb as we still deny the actual issue people voted on, We are leaving the EU which may or may not have an effect on overall immigration instead of focussing on the actual issue – ie how to control the numbers of people who are attracted to the UK such that the UK population does not see it as an issue (the position pre T Blair).Brexit to that extent is an unnecessary sideshow.
NORBOLD
‘We’ll be out in Clacton over the week end if anyone fancies joining us’
I'll join you if there is ice cream on the go…..
S Thomas.
I have been saying exactly this for days. However, I don’t think there is any possibility of May staying after Brexit – she’d have to campaign again, and that would not be allowed.
But I agree – Tories are not going to de facto vote in a hard-left Government willy-nilly; we’d leave the EU under a Corbyn Government, anyway; so they’d shoot themselves in the foot, and then the head.
What I think will happen is that ONCE Brexit is over with on paper, i.e. 2019, May will resign on “health grounds”. I suspect the Tories will go for a totally new leader from outside the well know Cabinet. And with that will come a wholly new cabinet with maybe only one or two well known faces (to provide experience and council).
To all intents and purposes, they could sell the NEW Government with hope thing. They would offer the same goodies that Osbourne offered to the elderly in next manifesto. I think we’re going to see a four year parliament.
@ CBX
“I think we’re going to see a four year parliament.”
Quite possible, but don’t forget the DUP get out clause. They’ve only made a deal for two years. They’re a wily bunch. It may be that they’ll continue to support the Conservatives after that, if things are looking good. But if the Brexit deal is looking bad, and the public mood is hostile, then they may feel it’s a good time to distance themselves from the government. Probably wouldn’t trigger an election immediately, they might want to test the waters in the NI electorate a bit first, but if they feel the time is right, I’m sure they are quite capable of some back-stabbing to avoid the fate of the LimDems.
So it really is make or break time on Brexit for the Conservatives. If they make a mess of it, then I think the 4-5 year term becomes less likely.
THE OTHER HOWARD @ BZ
Exactly, yet another reason why the UK should escape from the EU asap. We like our laws and constitution as it is.
I’m with WB there. The ECHR and ECJ mitigate the dog’s breakfast of Westminster and provide all EU citizens with meaningful rights. It’s a great pity that the remain campaign was so poor that it did not concentrate on the rights which individuals would lose if they were daft enough to vote leave.
More to the point, as the first and most important of the EU27’s negotiating priorities, if HMG won’t agree to protections for remaining EU citizens then the current negotiations are likely to collapse.
I do realise that that is what you want to happen, but if it does then HMG is likely to fall and negotiations begin again under a new HMG which will be somewhat less stupid.
‘I do realise that that is what you want to happen, but if it does then HMG is likely to fall and negotiations begin again under a new HMG which will be somewhat less stupid.’
I like your optimism…
Trigpoint.
You make some interesting suggestions. I would argue however, that the DUP are more pro-Brexit than the Tories. They officially supported it AND, bizarrely, paid for advertising in mainland newspapers campaigning for it.
I agree two years time will be interesting. They will want more cash, I think that’s a given. If provided, we’ll have another two year session – the Tories can’t take that damage every year.
But with Corbyn/McDonnell/Abbot or any clique which has sought Irish reunion a the top of Labour, DUP will always vote for continuing Conservative rule. IF Corbyn steps down, and someone more moderate – or at least against Irish reunion – takes charge, then all bets are off.
And I don’t think Conservatives are going to vote policy down ‘just in case’.
TRIGGUY @ CBX
I agree entirely that for all their faults, the DUP are not idiots.
If Davis can negotiate an “transitional” deal whereby the UK remains in the EEA indefinitely then a soft Irish border is possible and they may allow the current Westminster parliament run its full term.
If not, I could envisage them pulling the plug by the beginning of 2019 to give someone else [presumably Lab] a chance.
The Other [email protected] ” ‘The EU 27 are well aware of the ramshackle nature of the so-called English Constitution, which is why they are so concerned that their citizens in the UK should have meaningful protection.’
Exactly, yet another reason why the UK should escape from the EU asap. We like our laws and constitution as it is. [sic]”
Speak for yourself. It really is arrogant to presume to speak for the country.
I share the EU’s concerns about EU citizens, because, as you should know now, Mrs Monochrome is one of them. And it really does not wash with me that because your son and daughter in law don’t think it is a problem for them, then it should not be a problem for me and Mrs Monochrome.
It is not going to wash with me and the country remains divided until the point that firstly Brexiters acknowledge that concerns about all sorts of Brexit issues are real and secondly they are either proposing workable solutions or they are demonstrating with reasoning why the concerns are not a problem. Generalised hand waving and ‘so-and-so does not see a problem’ just does not cut it.