The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
Tom Chadwick,
“Astonishing turnaround In past 2 months.”
Not really. There is an increasing dissonance between what politicians are saying and reality, hence a turnaround. The radio this morning keeps featuring politicians beginning every sentence with ‘the nation voted to leave so…’ But the problem is, no vote in a democracy can ever be binding. What these people are doing is saying their excuse for what they are doing now is a vote held in the past, whereas public opinion has moved on. They keep justifying their actions by repeating a false premise.
The more the sense grows that the government is in fact opposing the will of the public, of course its popularity will fall. One of the recent surveys found 2/3 opposing hard Brexit, whereas some conservatives keep arguing this is what the nation voted for.
Chris Riley
Not sure how Labour showed that. Also have you got some evidence to back that up?
Not all Chris but many. They are DK for a reason they are not happy with some aspects of the Govt and for some that will lead to a switch or even to WV.
ICM typically reallocate 50% back for Lab and Cons and less for other parties DK which I think is fair.
(ICM, though, still using a model that seems to underweight turnout in strong Lab supporting groups compared to the 2017 GE which means they will be at the more favourable to cons end of polls, probably.
I will add 2-3% to ICM Lab lead for now and take 2-3% off YG ones but the trend is what matters most and other that the single Survation ‘outlier’ a moderately improving Lab lead seem prevalent.
Question mainly for Anthony
When polling organisations are asking people how they voted last time are they prompted for “didn’t vote”?
It just strikes me that I have never seen a subsample with this category and it might have provided an early indication of what was happening during the last election campaign.
[email protected]: “I stand corrected. It is all I can do to resist calling it [the Scottish Parliament] a County Council.”
It is those same people who wonder why on earth there is a Scottish Parliament who say crass things like this.
@oldnat
So sorry, I was in a mischievous mood and probably broke the house rules and went looking for a bite from you.
I do understand the difference between a County Council and a legislative body, indeed I would like to see several such bodies across the UK resulting in a much more federal structure for all regions of a United Kingdom, giving the North East of England parity with Scotland for instance.
MONOCHROME OCTOBER
Totally agree and I’m a Londoner.
JIM JAM
Yep. you do realise that if you apply both your ‘corrections’ you reverse the polls don’t you?
i.e ICM would read Con 38-9 Lab 45-6
YouGov would read Con 40-1 Lab 43-4
SSSimon,
“Any sign of support from the Lib Dems will also be courted assiduously.”
For the libs to switch now to a leave strategy would be death. Not simply because it is the total reversal of what most of their voters want, but because it would utterly confirm their unreliability on any issue whatever.
“The Tory numbers are still pretty positive though, albeit not zooming into first place as could, perhaps, have happened under different circumstances.”
How? If the nation wanted hard leave, then yes, but polling shows it does not.
Cloudspotter,
“I suppose they might be after Tory remainers, but that’s not a massive pool to fish in.”
About 1/3 of tory voters, so 10-15% of vote share? Of course, these people might not be very motivated on the brexit issue at all, or might already have decided their other conservative views trump Brexit.
Paul Croft,
““There was a bloke in front of me in the supermarket a while back and he had “one life – live it” tattooed on the back of his neck.
He was buying white cider and economy scotch eggs.””
Now, first I thought this another distraction from polling questions, but perhaps I agree it isnt. What is important to a voter? city job, posh suit, fine dining, no time to do anything not related to work? Or white cider and scotch eggs with significant other.
Kester Leek,
” if they keep May in power, when she falls they’ll be splashed:”
But it is still necessary to have someone who could replace her. They would need a change of policy as well as leader. Their handling of Brexit is as unpopular as May herself. There are so many impending potential negotiating failures which could undermine anyone before another election, even in only a few months.
“Have we hit ‘peak Corbyn’?”
If the leave vote continues to collapse, Labour could be in line for a massive majority in an election caused by the total split of the conservative party. I don’t often feel inclined to make election predictions, because polling is really about the now, and events change the future, even in just one day. But there is the potential for a labour government with a huge majority in a years time.
Thanks Paula – I did not do the actual maths but your numbers don’t surprise me.
Is your ICM recalculation just using 2017 turnout as 6-7% would be at the high end of moe around a 3-4% lead.
SSSimon,
“That age breakdown for both Tories and Labour in YouGov is atrocious. Both parties should be ashamed of having such minimal appeal with the respective age groups.”
How would they do this? Tory strategy has been to assist those with assets. House owning is the biggest asset most people have, and the people who own their own homes are the old. The strategy works because others aspire to be in this position. It breaks down when this aspiration is seen as unrealistic.
You have one party which has followed this strategy, and would have very great difficulty reversing it. You have a second party which has somewhat at least accomplished that change, and therfore is supported by the non property owners.
My view is that the tories will have to cave in, and indeed they tried to do so in their recent manifesto. Did not go down well.
RJW
The average constituency has 1230 labour members so it sounds like yours is bang on average
Jimjam,
Yg usually only do DK reallocation in their final poll before an election. And given that last time this led to a less accurate result perhaps they will think twice about doing it at all next time round?
Going back to the polling point I made before I allowed myself to be tempted to wind oldest up (sorry). With Labour in the lead in Scotland in this poll when will we have a new Scotland only poll which asks two VI questions, one for the UK as a whole amid one for the Scottish Parliament.
I do think that we might be seeing a shift to split voting. I do speak as someone who has a large family is Scotland, the younger element had shifted to the SNP before the Indy referendum and their parents who were very strong Labour supporters, in some cases , Party members who moved to the SNP in 2015 out of anger that Labour in Scotland had moved to the right. Both groups have shifted their ground. The older family members returned to Labour in the last week of the GE and the younger family members are now openly talking about voting Labour in UK ballots. In part this shift is down to a expectation that there will not be a second referendum in Scotland for at least ten years and that if they are to remain in the UK they do not want to have a Tory government.
I know that there is an internal contradiction in the statement I have made as if all of the seats in Scotland remained SNP the Tories would not be helped but as soon as the anti Tory vote was split that allowed the Tories to be kept in power by Scottish voters. This I think is good no to play out to very interesting results over the next two elections.
This would give Labour 16 seats in Scotland and the Conservatives 11. 9 Lab gains from SNP and 2 SNP gains from Conservative (Stirling and Gordon).
Labour would win a majority of seats in Glasgow (4 Lab and 3 SNP) and also North Lanarkshire (Lab 3 SNP 1).
@Danny: “One of the recent surveys found 2/3 opposing hard Brexit, whereas some conservatives keep arguing this is what the nation voted for.”
I think there will be an almost immeasurably short period of time between Remainers being successful in getting a “soft Brexit”, and declaring that “soft Brexit” makes no sense and it is all become pointless.
Personally, I think the Brexit situation is far too confused (what does Labour actually want?) to say that the public has moved to Labour because it opposes “Hard Brexit”. There has been a massive shift in impressions of the leaders – although Theresa May has proved that such things are built on sand. I can criticise Labour’s substantive policies all I like, but the truth is that the big shift in the election came after two events:
a. The Labour manifesto; and
b. The Tory manifesto.
Unless it is all down to personalities, there is some significance there.
But I do think that Brexit morale will suffer badly for being now indelibly associated with someone who didn’t actually support it.