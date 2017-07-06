The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
Full tabs are here.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
“I sympathise with your confusion. You get to the heart of what is wrong with much political correctness. I’ll give another example.”
No he didn’t, he was actually confusing different things as I explained. So are you, the door-holding thing is a different thing.
Incidentally, on the door thing, it’s possible you are still wrong. Like I hold the door open for people, but it’s not gender specific. Man or woman, I’ll hold the door open if the alternative is the door springing back on them to slam in their face.
If you hold it open for ladies but let it spring back in the face of us guys, it isn’t necessarily political correctness that might cause rebuke.
“They aren’t even on the road!”
Yes, well, maybe I was being a touch charitable. We used to have geniuses like Wilson in charge, who headed up the Dept. of Stats in the war, nowadays we get historians and stuff (who, knowing all about the past, are condemned to repeating it rather than coming up with the new solutions required).
@CARFREW
Is it not that we tend to be driven by orthodoxies that tend to get broken such that we now do not even think about them:
For example I remember the huge argument and opposition of the NMW I remember talking to my partners father whom runs a agricultural business about the issue he felt it would not be good for small business like his but now we accept it as just part of the deal we have indeed Tories have co opted it as if they have never opposed it.
breaking the orthodoxy is something that I think people are interested in now. My best example has been regeneration. Currently across london Labour and Tory councils are sell their run down properties to property developers as the only way to get regeneration so the property developer buys a large stake in the properties do them up and sell most of the new flats and creates some social housing. So basically right to buy but for property speculators
Now you could give the councils 12.5B to build 125K dwelling across the UK per year sell a 25 year bond at 0.5% interest pa and if the average rental was 5K per year you will have paid of the bond, had cash in hand for repairs and refurbishments and you still have the asset worth 100K per dwelling that you sell after a further 25 years The councils win the cure you social housing problem and stabilize house prices. yet talk to labour run councils and they will tell you council housing is dead we can only do it with public private partnerships. The point is that 125K houses per year would mean that it would take over 200 years to replace our housing stock that is not taking into account population growth, more people living alone and living longer.
So what you have is executive/policy makers stuck in a rut. The preeminent feeling of private good public bad is such that forget that when we are sell rail franchises they are going to state owned and controlled companies. It is almost as if we do not trust ourselves to make these decisions, let us leave it to the market which is often more costly
it also means that we so not consider things holistically, like education where the idea was that student loans would mean more market forces differentiation and none of that happen everyone wacked up the fees and because there was no cap on loans or students everyone went to maximise student numbers because that maximised money. The Loan repayments were made distant to the purchase of the service and the mad scramble of not being left behind produce a convergence of everyone scrambling for degrees. Now where is industry in all of this? Nowhere to be found so what you have is a mismatch of highly skilled people doing jobs way below their skill level and a lacking of demand lead growth in high skilled job
Now had we had a situation where the industry had to contribute to either training or paying for graduates then you may see a different situation. For example if every place on a course required an industrial placement for a year that would change the delivery it would change the costs it may produce demand and if we could not find enough placement we may need less of that course. Now that may not work with course but it creates a better balance compared to the supply side approach we have now
The point is that pushing policy against the orthodoxy is risky. it is why I think politics is bland and not bold. it is triangulation gone mad and our FPTP and our lack of engagement of the electorate does not help.
CARFREW
I am polite in that way to all sexes but I have only been sworn at in that way by females which is why i posted as I did..Sorry if my lack of clarity confused you.
@ToH
If you’re unclear that’s conventionally confusion on your part.
I’ve never been sworn at for holding a door open by either man or woman. Maybe you’re doing it wrong?
@PasstheRock
Well, I and many others have made similar arguments in the past. Rather than get into that and focusing a as you have on the underlying explanation for what’s been happening, the problem is that the whole “leave-it-to-the-markets” thing is very appealing to the kind of politician who can’t handle the economics of running some of these things properly, since leaving it to the market instead means they just have to sell it off cheap and that’s that. This sort of liberalism thus allows the lacklustre to make a career in politics and maybe make a few bob down the line sitting on the board of summat they privatised.
@ PatrickBrian
“No publisher would have touched it though for the last fifty years.”
You’d have thought that wouldn’t you, but according to Wikipedia, in the UK it was still being published with the original title in 1980. On the other hand, in USA it was never published under the original title, even in the first edition (1940), as the word was already recognized as beyond the pale at that stage on the other side of the Atlantic. The story of the changes to title and text are clearly quite complex, but this seems to be a good summary:
“The book and its adaptations have since been released under various new names since the original publication, including Ten Little Indians (1946 play, Broadway performance and 1964 paperback book), Ten Little Soldiers and – the most widely used today – And Then There Were None. UK editions continued to use the work’s original title until the 1980s; the first UK edition to use the alternative title And Then There Were None appeared in 1985 with a reprint of the 1963 Fontana Paperback.”
Clearly “indian” is not offensive in itself, what is offensive is replacing the word “N****r” with “Indian” and thinking that will make it any better, while somehow conflating the two words “n****r” and “indian”.
THE OTHER HOWARD @ AL URQA
I don’t like the ECHR either and hope that will eventually be replaced in UK law by a UK Bill of Human Rights and Responsibilities which would be much better IMO.
But the trouble with such a UK bill is that the crazy convention that no parliament can bind any successor means that it would provide no human rights whatsoever. Not even for the then existing Westminster parliament if it has a majority government.
Such an HMG could pass a bill of attainder and have anyone they like executed, including the leader of the then opposition, if any, the day after they abjured the ECHR.
The EU 27 are well aware of the ramshackle nature of the so-called English Constitution, which is why they are so concerned that their citizens in the UK should have meaningful protection.
The Macron stuff is an example of people making words mean what they want them to mean. The word civilisational seems to be at the heart of the furore. It is all rather bizarre. I suspect it is a paedophile/paediatric type confusion.
I have read the transcript of the speech in both English and French and can’t see what all the fuss is about. Could anyone please explain what it is that I am obviously missing?
Regarding words considered offensive.
The Cummings Tweet said near retarded.
As someone living within the disabled community, retarded as an insult is pretty offensive. …
[email protected] “The book was originally called “Ten Little N**gers”, and has a history I didn’t known till TRIGGUY told me (see his post soon after mine).
I mentioned it purely because at publication the title clearly wasn’t offensive. No publisher would have touched it though for the last fifty years.”
[email protected] “Clearly “indian” is not offensive in itself, what is offensive is replacing the word “N****r” with “Indian” and thinking that will make it any better, while somehow conflating the two words “n****r” and “indian”.”
Thanks guys, I get it now. Clearly the word N* leaves its exact image in place after it is removed, such that it is probably no longer safe to refer to the elephant in the woodpile ….
@CARFREW
Personally I am going to blame Thatcher myself. We had a huge mantra of public bad private good, during the 80s. we sold of everything, from BT to British Gas and we loved it. it was free short term cash. The we loved it even more when the building societies went more free cash. Private good public bad was a money spinner and couple that with right to buy, I remember thinking we all think we’re capitalist now. What changed was the government ran out of assets to sell, North Sea Oil started to flatten, we had nothing that people wanted to buy and the markets went south and people had negative equity.
We spend assets getting the tax rate down and then found that when there was no more assets we had to build bubbles and have debt. We basically sold our assets for consumption and not to generate more assets. We believed withdrawal of the state was good and now we are left with not enough of the state to keep us healthy and safe. The markets have mean more insecurity just at a point when we have change coming at us.
I think politicians are afraid to say they got it wrong. If you look at something like Iraq, I remember saying to myself how many of these MP said I was wrong to vote the way I did. We often think of it as labours war but 135 Labour MPs voted against it, all but 13 Tory MPs voted for it. I find it funny that you have a lesbian Tory MP asking for assurances about the DUP when more than half of her own party’s MP voted against her own marriage but yet we think of gay marriage as a Tory win, she thinks of her party as liberal, Hell she could be the next leader.
To me it feel like we are not sophisticated to understand what our MPs are doing right in front of us, we are not engaged enough to make good decisions and therefore Politician do not need to make good decisions to stay in power. Coupled with the short termism that would make the idea of long term set of programs successful and it is obvious to my mind why we are in the place we are