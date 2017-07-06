The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
Full tabs are here.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
The world is full of unpleasant words denigrating groups of people and they’re all best avoided: n*****r, with its connotations of slavery, is one of the worst, but there are plenty of others: f**got, y!d, hun,come to mind along with BJ’s deeply offensive p!can!nny. B!tch, h*ssy and broad are also deeply unpleasant imo. But it’s not the words themselves that have a magical power, any more than f**k used to – now made quite acceptable even on the BBC by Alastair Campbell and others. It’s the meaning and intent behind them that counts.
The n-word can be found widely in 20th century literature – I wouldn’t want to bowdlerise Huckleberry Finn or change the title of Conrad’s novella, but it is entirely appropriate to change the title of an Agatha Christie book (now the still-pretty-offensive “Ten Little Indians”). Elvis Costello has a line “One less white n**ger” in Oliver’s Army, which I personally find pretty effective. Nobody in their right mind would want to ban the word, but who’d want to use it in general conversation?
So where Ms Morris has been for the last fifty years is a mystery. Perhaps she refers casually to huns and fa**ots too, when no-one’s listening. Or perhaps the phrase came from deep in her childhood and just slipped out. We’ll never know
@Crossbat
“but I’ve seen and heard many people embarrass themselves by careless use of language and old expressions when they know little of the underlying meaning. Quite often they are horrified when it’s explained to them too.”
Yes, peeps know people can slip up. This is not a revelation. So why are people exercised about it? People are pointing out reasons why, in this case, it ain’t so easy to dismiss it as just a slip up.
You have not engaged with these because you have just assumed your argument – that people make slip ups – is obviously the case, therefore the counters don’t need to be entertained. Which is another error on your part, to go along with the earlier error of logic.
Some contrast.
The MP used a racist word and expression. I don’t know if she is racist or not. Those who listened and did not call her out on this have a racial blind spot at least, maybe (probably?) more.
Macron’s recent musing about Africa didn’t contain any racist word, yet it was far the most racist stuff that a leading European politician has said for a very long time (the full video is much better than the one going around on social media edited by infowars).
As there are no polls around, I might as well make a few more observations on the current topic. It can be difficult for those of us who’ve been around for a while to know what the latest fashion in words and phrases is among the young.
For instance, I sometimes refer to the radio as the ‘wireless’. No-one seems to be offended by this.
On the other hand, in my last job I was trying to describe a female colleague and said something like ‘that bird in the green dress’. My companions seemed shocked and amused by this (to me) ordinary idiom.
On another occasion I was tying myself in knots trying to describe a lady of foreign antecedents without saying the wrong thing. I described her dress, hairstyle, shoes, department etc and then someone said “Oh, you mean the black girl!”. I had no idea that you were ‘allowed’ to say that.
Regarding the latest word in question, I understand that it is used by some of those very people (particularly in the US) to describe each other.
There seem to be many unspoken rules which can be hard for the elderly and less socially-aware to keep up with.
@Pete B
It’s not that hard. Referring to the radio as a wireless is less problematic, because it isn’t a derogatory term denoting slavery and oppression.
(Incidentally, someone a bird is objectifying, which people resist as it is the thin end of a very think wedge).
(On the other hand, allowance might have to be made for auto-wrong…)
Carfrew
I call blokes blokes sometimes. Is that objectifying? What does objectifying mean anyway. I find it all very confusing so I’m leaving it at that.
Surely us oldsters (me, Pete B, TOH) have to accept that words used in the past which were not offensive then, are offensive now. We have to move with the times. We can’t insist that everything stays the same.
BTW It’s been reported that Morris’s partner ‘has previous’ on this issue, and she has had to apologise for him.
It’s going to cost the Tories votes, I reckon.
“Surely us oldsters (me, Pete B, TOH) have to accept that words used in the past which were not offensive then, are offensive now. We have to move with the times. We can’t insist that everything stays the same.”
They seem quite happy to change some things we’ve done for decades. Like leaving the EU…
@PETE B
“I call blokes blokes sometimes. Is that objectifying? What does objectifying mean anyway. I find it all very confusing so I’m leaving it at that.”
Yes, once again, there are clear differences in your comparisons you seem unable to see. Bloke tends to have positive connotations and is not more commonly used to describe an animal.
Objectifying is to dehumanise someone, which if accepted, makes it easier for others to accept their mistreatment. (It’s common for aggressors to try and get others to see the victims as being akin to animals, for eggers.)
It seems rather ironic that while the internet is awash with all types of foul abuse and horrific images of people being butchered some on here are so vexed over a phrase used by a politician that she has already apologised for.
We live in a strange world were an apology is never enough and politicians can never be forgiven unless of course your on there side of the political argument.
Hopefully there be some polling soon which I’m sure will be far more interesting now as person who has reached the advanced age of 68 and a life time motorcycle enthusiast I’m of for a ride on my newly acquired 1969 BSA Lighting no doubt there be a few swear words from me if I drop it or as it’s an old British bike breaks down.
@ PatrickBrian
“(now the still-pretty-offensive “Ten Little Indians”).”
As someone else observed several hours ago, it probably is time to drop this one. But since we’re here.
The book is now called “And then there were none” and the n-word has now changed to “soldier”. The “indians” interim solution is quite funny really. Clearly it was recognised that the original was no longer appropriate, but quite why they then thought “Ten Little Indians” was much better is beyond me. Would be interesting to know the exact timeline of the changes, but my researches haven’t got there. I think when I first read it (say 30 years ago) it was still “Indians”.
On the original topic, I’m glad it’s not my job to decide the best punishment. It can’t be ignored, and hasn’t been, but sacking (as an MP) seems quite harsh to me, and pressure to do so (especially from the opposition) is likely to be construed as highly political in nature given the fine balance of power in the HoC.
Pete B: “I find it all very confusing so I’m leaving it at that.”
Either you are easily confused and have limited ability to deal with that confusion (in which case your intellectual limitations rather undermine the weight of your opinions as expressed here) or you are being disingenuous.
I think I know which it is (hint: I don’t think you’re stupid).
“We live in a strange world were an apology is never enough and politicians can never be forgiven unless of course your on there side of the political argument.”
Once again, a gross misrepresentation people’s position. The question of forgiveness has barely been discussed in fact. The issue was whether it was innocent or not, and whether May over-reacted.
Turd: “politicians can never be forgiven unless of course you’re on their side of the political argument.”
Well, we’ve indeed seen plenty of indulgence towards Mrs Morris on here from those on her side of the political fence. But also from those of an apparently more neutral disposition. So that would seem to disprove your thesis.
TRIGGUY
Thanks for the Agatha Christie cultural history – I didn’t know that . I read the book under its original title, I’m sorry to say. I may have been ten years old. I can’t remember a thing about it of course, bar the title!
@Turk:
Oh, sorry, slip of the keyboard in typing your moniker. Easily done!
@CARFREW
“Surely us oldsters (me, Pete B, TOH) have to accept that words used in the past which were not offensive then, are offensive now. We have to move with the times. We can’t insist that everything stays the same.”
I think part of the difference is just that I am 51 and find that what my daughters do whom are 11 is so different to what I do. My mum whom is almost 80 has gone through the learning curve of the fact I sometimes have to get on a plane to go to work, and because I contract I may not have work even though I am well qualified. She qualified as a nurse and then a midwife and never has been out of work in her life. She finds the whole thing distressing
The world is changing ever faster part of the disconnect between the over 65s and the what we are seeing with the under 45s is that I fear that the older generation just want the world to be like it was and see everything they had in the past as better. The world is more complex now
I believe someone pointed out that back in the day you had to work hard to fail, If you didn’t have qualifications you still got a job a council house you got on you made enough money you had a union etc. Now in order to succeed there are so many hurdles my daughters will face which I never had to worry about. student loan debt the level of job security, getting a home all seem much more involved much harder the level of happiness harder to achieve it seems
You can see that disconnect sometimes being played out in blogs across the internet. Where something is seen by someone as abhorrent by one person is seen as being politically correct.
I am not sure that Morris’s seat is going to be an issue. Do I think it will affect the Tory vote? Not particularly it is just another little nudge of downward pressure on the poll.
The truth of the matter the political situation is quite volatile at the moment. I would not have thought that Labour would be on 40%+ with Corbyn for example but I could see a set of positive measure by the Tories may help them at least steady the ship. I think they have missed it with the teachers pay but may get it right with the others.
Nothing being discussed today will have any effect on the polls. Tories are racist, no big surprise! If you are predisposed to believing that. Leftists are violent thugs, again no surprise at least if you are likely to believe that kind of thing. Remarks by barnier and the German fellow might move a couple of votes and feeds into the Brexit chaos narrative. Otherwise dull dull dull.
Enjoyable tweet from Dominic Cummings, described by the FT as the brains behind Vote Leave:
He tweeted: “Government MORONS say they’re withdrawing from Euratom. Near-retarded on every dimension”
Cracks beginning to show?
Laszlo
I wondered when someone was going to bring up Macron’s speech, such wonderful progressive (whatever that means) language. The great white hope of centrist Europe! Can’t wait to see the liberal media explain this one away. For my part I will resist the urge to say “I told you so”
@PasstheRock
Sure, the world changes quickly, but humans are change machines, it’s how we survive, indeed we like change so much we inflict loads more of it. Look at all the change oldies are inflicting with Brexit. They LOVE change if it suits them!
What ironic about this is how sensitive some of these people who would protect Morris and her use of summat pejorative are to being labelled pejoratively themselves. They are the first to protest and play the victim, even if not actually being victimised!
“Nothing being discussed today will have any effect on the polls”
———–
Conventionally that might be the case, but one wonders about a longer term, slow burn effect. The rise of social media means some positions get ripped to shreds nowadays, and longer term that can sway things. Still might not affect polls if parties adapt to these changes and co-opt them of course. Societies and views can change markedly, while PARTY polling doesn’t change much.
In this sense, you can see polling as a barometer of party adaptation. If polls don’t change, parties are either not changing or by similar amounts responding to keep the status quo. Polls change when there’s an imbalance and a party out competes in terms of adaptation.