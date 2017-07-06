The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
Full tabs are here.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
Regarding the Republic of Ireland’s economy and trade some facts can be found here:
http://atlas.media.mit.edu/en/profile/country/irl/
The EU and the USA are much more important to Ireland than the UK.
As far as a trade deal.with the USA is concerned the USA government has made clear that its priority is a deal with the EU ( as have Japan and Australia). So Ireland will be better off in the EU.
@Hireton
And, from that site, Ireland is almost the only place in Europe with which the UK exports far more than it imports; logistics and politics aside, it is in Ireland’s interest to remain in the EU, but in the UK’s interests to maintain the current close relationship.
Ironically, in terms of trade Ireland is in the same relationship to the UK as the UK is to the EU as a whole…
CROSSBAT11 & ANDREW111
Many thanks for your sensible posts on the Morris incident.
NickP, Planky, Paula Thomas, Mike Pearce, ENIGMA, and others
“Political correctness is just a euphemism for common decency, used by people who don’t like change.”
If only that were true, but let’s try testing it. There is a new cross party report out today which deals with the bullying and intimidation of MP’s , particularily Tory MP’s during the election campaign. Will each of you join me in condemning such behaviour and request parliament to put in place new laws outlawing such behaviour if necessary?
I await your answers with baited breath!
OLD NAT
(from previous post)
OLD BAT
” “Britain promises EU citizens’ rights will be irreversible and enshrined in international law”
I listened to D.Davies appearance before the HOC Brexit Committee hearing yesterday. He came across as arrogant,, crafty, insolent and uncaring – a fixer. The idea that this man represents the UK in negotiations with the EU dismays me almost more that the fact of there being any such negotiations.
At one point the statement was made that “The Uk Government gives (or gave) priority to the interests of UK citizens in Europe to EU citizens in the UK” and went unchallenged. How and why should the government or we as citizens give priority of one over the other?
Sorry – ignore “OLD BAT” – a mis-typing rather than a calculated brickbat.
JOHN PILGRIM
As usual we disagree. I think D Davis a very principled man who is doing his very best for the UK, and doing it well IMO.
I think – on the day after a member of the peerage was found guilty of making menacing communications to Gina Miller – we should be able to agree that bullying and intimidation of public figures of all persuasions and none currently goes beyond what should be acceptable.
Whether new laws are the answer is unclear, but it is certainly true that both sides of the political divide are happy for their more extreme elements to indulge when it suits them.
Regards this silly Morris woman I sit somewhere in the middle.
She appears to inhabit a social world where casual racism is part of the furniture – given her age (somewhat younger than mine) that is a matter of choice rather than inevitability; my aunt is casually racist, and my mother would have used the offending phrase without meaning anything by it, but one is 84 and the other would have been 97 next week. For people in their forties and fifties to be politically incorrect is more of a lifestyle choice…
I suspect she has friends and/or family who sneer at political correctness (it’s quite popular to do so on the hard right) and take some pride in ignoring it; the risk to that approach is it is hard to be 100% accurate in switching to ‘acceptable’ mode for public consumption if you are used to behaving unacceptably in private.
Those debating the Morris use of language might be interesting in this from Barrister Andrew Worthley of the City Law School, University of London:
http://theconversation.com/mps-racist-language-and-the-law-a-legal-expert-explains-80828?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Latest%20from%20The%20Conversation%20for%20July%2012%202017%20-%2078276223&utm_content=Latest%20from%20The%20Conversation%20for%20July%2012%202017%20-%2078276223+CID_f14ba7e3901eb20309a4da92d6cf9d28&utm_source=campaign_monitor_uk&utm_term=MPs%20racist%20language%20and%20the%20law%20a%20legal%20expert%20explains
(sorry for the long URL: I’ve forgotten how t do the tiny thing).
After reviewing public-sector dismissals for the use of this word, he writes: “In light of these cases, it seems very unlikely that Morris’ position as an independent MP for Newton Abbot will be sustainable. Her offence is all the more egregious due to her public, representative role, along with the fact that an apology was apparently only made after she was criticised.”
@Reggiside
“its amazing how keen some people are to make excuses and to convince themselves that someone who is right wing tory with a racist partner brazingly using highly offensive racist language is a public meeting is not being horribly racist.”
You obviously know more about the Morris’s than I do. I knew nothing of Mrs Morris until the recent furore, but I’m still minded to be forgiving of what appears to be more of a misuse of an old expression, once in common usage, rather than a display of overt racism. We’ll never know what was going through Mrs Morris’s mind as the phrase was about to be delivered, but I’d very surprised if there was any racist malice aforethought. You obviously think there was and it was deliberately chosen with malign overtones. I don’t to be honest, having it heard the phrase used quite innocently by clearly non-racist people in the past.
I’m not apologising for her, just interpreting it as I see it. I think we should afford Mrs Morris some benevolence here. You think she doesn’t deserve it, obviously.
We clearly disagree. If my generosity of spirit is misplaced, her future behaviour will prove me wrong, but for now, I’m totally comfortable with my initial reaction. That doesn’t mean I’m right, by the way, but I’m giving you my honest opinion.
The argument appears to be, that even if it’s innocent, it isn’t.
That the only way you can realistically accept the idea that someone might be using the phrase unaware of the implications, is if they’re inhabiting – and through their behaviour – accepted into a social circle already so casually racist it’s normal for those terms to be considered acceptable.