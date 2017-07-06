The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
Cambridgerachel, No, I think it was mainly the direction he espoused that many followed.
For some years now polls have indicated a growing concern with public services and an appetite for higher and perhaps more progressive taxation.
I think the smaller JC effect is that he has largely eschewed rabid triangulation and failed to live up to his over-hyped negative press spun image.
@TOH
“It seems clear in this case it was a slip of the tongue from somebody old enough to know the phrase as it used to be understood”
the n-word always a highly offensive derogatory term – its not like “coloured” or “negro” which have become more problematic.
And the MP is not old – shes 60, well educated and in public life – to use it in a public meeting is jaw dropping.
I would venture that you would find it extremely hard to find anybody in the country who was not aware that N…..r is considered highly offensive.
Its not a word that “slips” out accidentally – like a vicar swearing as he nearly drops the baby in the font – its a word that is only ever used by racists. (And her partner has got recent form for the same thing as well)
She can only have used it deliberately for effect – maybe to burnish her “edgy non-pc” credentials in front of an audience she judged might have approved (she does seem something of a loud mouthed attention seeker).
One thing that does occur to me is that if the tory party put too onerous a sanction on her – she could threaten to resign her seat and force a by-election that they could well lose.
@MarkW
“CambridgeRachel, the momentum activism on social media was widely mocked but I think it was key in promoting Labour’s progressive agenda.”
Lynton Crosby seems to think Momentum significant. From the article linked above….
“The pollster also warned that the rise of third-party campaigning for Corbyn had a “significant influence” on the campaign. He made specific reference to the Momentum grassroots group, describing the trend of growing third-party campaigns, particularly from the left, as a “warning sign” for politics in Australia and the business community.
“I think that was a very important influence on the campaign,” he said.
“You can have all of the money in the world, and you can have all of the techniques in the world, but at the end of the day … you’ve got to get people out to vote, which means having people out on the ground, knocking on doors.”
Context
Guy Gibson had a dog the name of which does not escape me. It was also the call sign for one of the dams.Is it ever right to re-write history. Some versions of the DB film have renamed the dog “trigger” Surely it cannot be right that a word can never ever be used. if i was making a film set in the deep south circa 1860 i doubt that i would refer to a slave as a person of American -African Heritage in the traditional Kl*Kl** Cl** scene.
However, there is no context /dementia argument for the Tory MP. The Response of TM was both politically and socially correct. Cameron would have done exactly the same thing.It was the smart thing to do and shows political antennae are working.
Carfrew, yes and that enthusiasm even permeated this household where cynicism and and extreme relaxation is the norm.
Both myself and my bf were enthusiastically, if somewhat nervously at first, posting leaflets for our fretting Labour MP, not something I or he have done in the past.
S thomas, Cameron had a lord do exactly the same thing and he was allowed an apology with no other public sanction.
TM to her credit has acted more assertively than DC did in 2008.
The Other [email protected] OCTOBER: “We disagree fundamentally but I will refrain for the abuse you seem to want to use. This is not a site for that.”
I take it you are referring to “Let me be straight about this, Verhofstadt has more to offer me as an involuntarily Brexited UK citizen than your Dog’s Brexit ideas ever would.”
It is the idea which is being abused, not you. If you refer back to your post, which I was answering, I actually find your ideas on the rights of EU citizens personally threatening, because they open the way to me as a UK citizen being separated involuntarily from my EU wife. I suppose I could have said that this is not a site for espousing threatening policies.
But I did not, I actually wrote about why Verhofstadt has more to offer me as a UK citizen than you and you Brexit ideas have to offer.
Really, it is very telling that you choose to take offence and have nothing to say in defence of how your Brexit ideas might actually give me and my wife assurance that we can stay together.
THE N WORD
This incident confirms for many people what they think the Tories are really like ‘underneath’. Like the row about ‘plebs’ by Andrew Mitchell. And Teresa May complaining that Jeremy Corbyn might ‘sneak into Downing Street’.
It confirms that the Tories are mainly a group of upper class white men determined to entrench their class privileges.
DANNY
“If there is to be any Labour help to deliver Brexit..”
It would be a vote loser. Possibly followed in short order by a snap election. Labour voters 80% remainers at the last polling?
By my reckoning the latest YouGov gave Labour 68% Remainers and the last Survation 69% (both excluding EU Referendum non-voters, who Labour seems to get more of). It’s not much different from the percentage YouGov gives them at the election (71%) or even of those who voted Labour in 2015 (67%). Given how many people Labour added between the two elections, it’s interesting that it made so little difference.
You’re right that Labour ‘helping’ in the Brexit process would be a vote loser – and in any case if the principle of cross-Party cooperation is a good one why didn’t May make the offer a year ago? I think the offer is all about shoring up the core vote – so that when things go wrong they can blame Labour.
Of course logically that makes no sense. It’s like a spoilt toddler breaking a toy and then saying it’s Mummy’s fault for not stopping him. But shoring up the vote rarely needs to make sense.
TOBY EBERT
“It confirms that the Tories are mainly a group of upper class white men determined to entrench their class privileges.”
I feel that goes a bit far, particularly as two of the examples you mentioned come from women. Let’s not forget that since 2010 minimum wage has risen 30%, gay marriage has been legalized, and personal tax allowance was raised almost 50%.
Sure, it contributes to the nasty party image, but I think there’s some over-extrapolation going on with that sentence.
As to the latest n-word row, the usually sensible Stephen Bush is as usually sensible about it:
http://www.newstatesman.com/politics/staggers/2017/07/26-thoughts-anne-marie-morriss-racist-outburst
I particularly liked the fact that that his second thought was that she wasn’t even using it properly. Because that was my second thought as well. (There may not be many people around more pedantic than me, but Bush is one of them. Which, of course, I mean as a compliment).
Sam s, raising the tax allowance is not a great example of tory largess to the not and barely managing as it does little to help low earners and actually advantages higher earners.
“The reality is that a personal allowance increase to £12,500 would give £18 a year to households in the bottom 10% and £203 to households in the top 10%. ”
https://www.equalitytrust.org.uk/personal-tax-allowance-how-increase-widens-inequality
I wonder if it’s safe for me to post my thoughts on Mein Kampf, apartheid, General Pinochet, the Chilean “disappeared”, the Greek Colonels, Franco, Salazar, Mussolini…………..
In the absence of opinion polls, that is.
S Thomas and others
N-word
yes, a word is just a word, but here it’s the whole phrase that’s objectionable – one I admittedly might conceivably have used inadvertently 50 years ago and immediately regretted. But 50 years is a long time, and the image is horrible. What century is this MP living in? Whether its worse than Johnson’s use of ‘picaninny’ is another matter. Isn’t he meant to be Foreign Secretary?
Monochrome
I’m in the same boat as you as regards my wife, and similarly have found Brexiters’ comments here sometimes pretty offensive (though others have been supportive). But with some it’s really not worth arguing!
Crossbat
Seeing as the N word is ok now, why don’t you indulge in a bit of anti-Semitism
Crossbat
Tony Elbert
If what you say feeds into how the public see the Tories by your reasoning does that mean Labour are seen thanks to Naz Shah and Simon Danczuk as a group of antisemite sex perverts.
Of course not most people I suggest have a much more balanced view of life.
@ Roger Mexico: “There may not be many people around more pedantic than me, but Bush is one of them.”
I don’t think a real pedant (or, rather, a credible one) would be so slapdash as to write that Newton Abbot is in Dorset.
@Monochrome October: “Really, it is very telling that you (TOH) choose to take offence and have nothing to say in defence of how your Brexit ideas might actually give me and my wife assurance that we can stay together.”
Those of us who have engaged with TOH in the past soon come to realise that self-awareness is not his strong suite. Thus calling his views ‘weird’ causes grave offence, yet he sees nothing wrong in characterising long, carefully reasoned and evidence-based posts as ‘negative rubbish’.
You should also give up any hope of receiving a reasoned explanation for his sublime confidence in the magic of Brexit. It’s like asking a devout Christian or Muslim to provide evidence of the existence of God. You just need belief!
SOMERJOHN
I don’t think a real pedant (or, rather, a credible one) would be so slapdash as to write that Newton Abbot is in Dorset.
He didn’t – he said she was from Dorset (Wiki says she was educated there at least). (And I’m so sad that I checked that when I read the piece last night).
Boris Johnson says that the EU should take a running jump when it comes to a Brexit settlement and then goes on to say that he thinks we will get a great deal – hence the govt. has no plan for ‘no deal’
Hmmm. It’s going to go really well…. I will just keep saying that over and over and then hopefully I will start to share TOH’s faith in the future…
Another thing that is troubling about Morris’ racism is that other senior Tory Brexiteers were in attendance and did nothing.
This will also exacerbate concerns that some of those involved in Brexit are racist and further delegitimise an already-shaky project.
I can only assume that considering his intervention today that the Foreign Secretary is now actively trying to prevent Brexit.