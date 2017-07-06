YouGov/Times – CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%

6 Jul 2017

The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.

Full tabs are here.

To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.


  1. catmanjeff

    @Colin

    I found the CS Lewis stuff really old fashioned before anything else. I picked up on the allegorical matters much later.

    Harry Potter is something some Christians found to be very unchristian to say the least.

    Many stories are based on concepts of ‘good’ vs ‘evil’ – something that is at the heart of human societies for literally thousands of years. These concepts belong as much ancient pagan cultures as much as Christianity or any other modern religion. The link you kindly posted mentioned death and resurrection, two concepts found again in many cultures, including pre-Christian.

    Most stories are open to interpretation by the reader, this being a really important feature of good literature. It’s only it’s so blunt and blatant does it annoy me.

    July 10th, 2017 at 11:15 pm
  2. COLIN

    MARK

    Not heard many Rap lyrics then?

    July 10th, 2017 at 11:21 pm
Messagespace