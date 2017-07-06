The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
Full tabs are here.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
MIKE PEARCE
It was a piece of language in common use when i was young and i am sure no offence was intended. I understand the MP apologised. We disagree, and I think May’s responce is plain stupid.
NORBOLD
Well there you go, we disagree. Surprise, surprise, the differnce being civil I don’t call your views weird, no matter what i think of them.
RJW
You could be right, you could be wrong but i see no evidence for your comment.
@ TOH
I know I’m flogging a horse that is probably not just dead, but also starting to get a bit smelly, but on this:
“Labour are starting to come clean about student loans and the promise to get rid of them looks very hollow now.”
I’m not sure what you mean by ‘starting to come clean’. I haven’t heard any change of policy, and I went back to the manifesto to check. What’s said is that that will get rid of fees and re-introduce maintenance grants for poor students. That is not the same as writing off the student debt (though maybe they’d like to do that too, but haven’t promised it to my knowledge).
Student loans are not just raised for fees, a lot of it is for living expenses (though with the current fee structure, much of it is about fees – that hasn’t always been the case). I don’t think I’ve yet heard anyone say that they want to pay the living expenses for future students who can afford it anyway, or that they intend to refund loans for living expenses.
Of course getting rid of fees entirely may be unaffordable, but there must at least be some scope for reduction. At the very least going back to 3000 and seeing if anything could be done about those that were charged 9000 for the last 5 years would be welcome. If the Universities have carefully invested all the money they earned in the boom years, then that should keep them going for a bit.
@ TOH : Indeed, it was a common expression several decades ago, but times change and its not acceptable language to most and certainly not in public life. I agree that no offence was meant – I think the MP was naive and stupid to use it – reminds me a bit when football manager turned commentator Ron Atkinson used the n word needlessly and clumsily a few years ago (despite a record in management of championing black players).
Has May overreacted? Possibly, but such is the nature today of media coverage and social media outrage that it would have clearly got out of hand. Better to be on the safe side and avoid a media barrage.
@TRIGGUY
Corbyn actually said:-
“Corbyn said: “First of all, we want to get rid of student fees altogether. We’ll do it as soon as we get in, and we’ll then introduce legislation to ensure that any student going from the 2017-18 academic year will not pay fees. They will pay them, but we’ll rebate them when we’ve got the legislation through – that’s fundamentally the principle behind it. Yes, there is a block of those that currently have a massive debt, and I’m looking at ways that we could reduce that, ameliorate that, lengthen the period of paying it off, or some other means of reducing that debt burden.
Regarding those students that already have to endure student debt, he said: “I don’t see why those that had the historical misfortune to be at university during the £9,000 period should be burdened excessively compared to those that went before or those that come after. I will deal with it.”
I repeat it’s all looking very hollow now.
Sorry ToH, should have put IMO.
Although there is plenty of ‘circumstantial’ purely looking at the relatively modest number of Tory remainers who need to throw in their lot with the opposition, in order to bring May’s govt down. Putting country before party, IMO of course.
As far as the N word is concerned, my mum, a keen knitter used to buy wool
In a particular shade of brown, and she complained about how it was described. But that was back in the 1960s and things have changed.
BILL
We can agree on that.
On social media I think it is needs much more control. For example I would make it unlawful to post incognito on either facebook or twitter. In that way the full force of the law could be applied to those who make threats for example.
In that same interview Corbyn also said in relation to historic student debt
“I don’t have the simply answer for it at this stage – I don’t think anybody would expect me to, because this election was called unexpectedly, we had two week to prepare all of this – but I’m very well aware of that problem.”
Certainly no promise there to get rid of it, seems he was being realistic in the lead up to the election, openly admitting he did not have the answer at that time.
The latest comment seems to be trying to progress the policy further, but either way it is how voters take it that matters.
@ TOH
I’ve read your reply and Corbyn’s words carefully, and I don’t see anything that doesn’t agree with either the manisfesto or what I said, apart from the fact that I doubted they could really go back to zero fees, so would settle for 3000. But Corbyn clearly doesn’t agree with me, he still believes it’s possible.
Did I miss something? So I still don’t see why it’s all looking hollow. Apart from the fact that he’s not in Government and so can’t do any of it that is! But you can say that about the whole manifesto.
@ TOH
Perhaps you can use the ‘N’ word and see if AW bans you.
I see it as an error by someone who is obviously not very PC and who will learn a lesson of being frozen out by the Tories at Westminster for a couple of months. They will have the whip quietly reinstated and be warned that a second serious mistake will see them face further sanction.
The big question is whether Brexit will cause the Tories a lot of damage, as they fail to deliver what some people wanted. I see a very soft Brexit with transitional arrangements or no Brexit at all.