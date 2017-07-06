The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
Full tabs are here.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
The Govt has been trying to flog the student loan book for years but has had no takers for a range of reasons, largely to do with the unacceptable range of uncertainty about likely returns. Nobody in a position to buy the loan book is ever likely to get a deal past its shareholders or auditors unless it is practically given away.
This is a subject on which I know a great deal, almost none of which is for public consumption, unfortunately.
All of the issues now being raised in public have been discussed feverishly in private (and in public, not that people noticed, alas) since the inception of the scheme and those with an understanding of some of the nuances recognised an idea with the potential to have some extremely serious, unwanted and unintended consequences.
It really was a huge gamble that it rapidly became plain was never likely to pay off and it is best for the Exchequer that a way to reverse it is found.
I am now sure it will be – Thursday’s Daily Mail lead editorial came out against the scheme and I see the Govt and it’s messengers have already identified VCs as the scapegoat. I am afraid that the cynical calculation has always been that the young could be milked here as they didn’t get out to vote. Well, they do now and so it is no longer politically safe (at all) to keep doing them over.
“it’s that the membership in current mood cannot be trusted not to make an absolutely suicidal choice as leader, like Leadsom or Gove”
Why don’t the Tories just offer it to Blair? A lot of them seem to like him. Cameron’s set thought he was the bees knees. Didn’t they call him the master or summat? They continued some of Blair’s policies too, like Academies, Tuituon fees, Pro-EU, all that…
Though if they’re planning in recapturing the heady days of Thatch they could just offer it to Corbyn and solve several issues at once.
“I am afraid that the cynical calculation has always been that the young could be milked here as they didn’t get out to vote. Well, they do now and so it is no longer politically safe (at all) to keep doing them over.”
We might stop a lot of this stuff if politicians were obliged to endure whatever they foist on others. So, if they want tuition fees, they have to retrospectively be allocated the requisite fees.
Possibly even if they weren’t ever a student. Similarly, they should be subject to the bedroom tax, storage tax, all that.
(Might spare them any poll tax because as we know, there shouldn’t be any tax on polls.)
RE: newspaper headlines – my understanding was that the collapse of discussions with Lib Dems has resulted in this rather strange quasi-outreach to Labour.
Corbyn is bound (at a minimum) to ask for parts of the Labour manifesto to be implemented as a price, which will go down like a lead balloon to most Tories.
I think it’s an outcome of an situation that has no easy solution. Another GE will almost certainly result in a Labour victory of who knows how large a majority. TM stepping aside isn’t likely to help in any practical way either.
In some ways perhaps they should just give up, call a GE, and let Labour implode over Brexit and its own left-right splits.
Hi again Colin
I think monetisation of their debt is exactly what the BOJ are doing and lots of other more informed people said it long before me. We were asked for examples, so I provided one. The extent to which this is genius or madness is of course debatable (elsewhere, I will not continue this further for fear of AW’s wrath). I guess we will see but it looks to be working so far and this could be trick that digs us out of the Brexit hole.