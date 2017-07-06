The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
Full tabs are here.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
Latest estimates say 75% of loans will never be fully repaid anyway
https://www.ft.com/content/3fc14332-60c7-11e7-8814-0ac7eb84e5f1?mhq5j=e2
It seems we are storing up debt for future generations
Either way this is a polling site and the question should be will this announcement mean it more or less likely that people will support Labour. Personally I think the former, lots of people will be affected by it, plus their parents.
As to it’s deliverability that is open to question but again it is the perception of the voters that count and many will take a chance on it being possible.
Papers seem full of the ‘May to ask Corbyn for help on Brexit’ story, which means either a. I’m still in the land of nod or b. she really is desperate as the vultures are circling (which is the other story).
Seems like a pivotal moment for Corbyn – should he stand aloof or act the statesman? I thing there was some polling questions on this recently if more wise heads can remind us.