The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
Full tabs are here.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
Indeed. We are yet to know how much student debt will eventually have to be written off. Factor in the administration charges over many years and it makes you wonder how sustainable it really is.
However S Thomas does have a point. Surely a sensible compromise would be that the taxpayer funds 50% of tuition fees and the student funds the balance which they start paying back interest free once in full time employment.
Er, Guymonde, apparently it’s possible to get one of the “key” gizmos for bus stop advertising spaces and thereby pop in, for a while at least, your own preferred message.
Not that anyone would approve of such an action of course.
Mike – yes my 19 and 21 year old student kids do not resent paying something but 9300 is unfair.
Not only are they paying for the degrees they are paying for research and tenure for some semi-engaged members of staff.
£3-5K a year perhaps reasonable?
Yep it seems a fair figure. I have this to look forward as my older son is just about to embark on his Uni degree.