YouGov/Times – CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%

6 Jul 2017

The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.

Full tabs are here.

To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.


Filed under: Voting Intention, YouGov
3 Comments »

3 Responses to “YouGov/Times – CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%”

  1. BigD

    Talk of a coup against May in the autumn. Who knows what’s going to happen!!??

    July 6th, 2017 at 11:40 pm
  2. cambridgerachel

    Notice that 10 out 10 likelihood to vote is just a tad higher with labour. That’s a good sign I think

    July 6th, 2017 at 11:45 pm
  3. Tom Chadwick

    How long can the Tories keep Theresa May as leader with polls like this? It will make them very nervous. It’s difficult to envisage the DUP coalition will bring them any good headlines. Astonishing turnaround In past 2 months.

    July 6th, 2017 at 11:47 pm

Leave a Reply

NB: Before commenting please make sure you are familiar with the Comments Policy. UKPollingReport is a site for non-partisan discussion of polls.

You are not currently logged into UKPollingReport. Registration is not compulsory, but is strongly encouraged. Either login here, or register here (commenters who have previously registered on the Constituency Guide section of the site *should* be able to use their existing login)

«

Basic GB swingometer

Provisional boundaries swingometer

Graphical swingometer

Advanced swingometer


Latest Voting Intention

7 Jun4436 7 5Con +8
7 Jun4338 7 4Con +5
7 Jun4634 7 5Con +12
7 Jun4235 10 5Con +7
7 Jun4434 9 5Con +10
7 Jun4140 8 2Con +1
7 Jun4633 8 5Con +13
7 Jun4436 7 4Con +8
6 Jun4336 8 5Con +7
4 Jun4534 8 5Con +11
3 Jun4140 6 3Con +1
3 Jun4039 8 5Con +1
2 Jun4534 9 5Con +11
2 Jun4735 8 4Con +12
2 Jun4238 9 4Con +4
1 Jun4540 7 2Con +5
1 Jun4536 8 4Con +9
1 Jun4436 7 5Con +8
31 May4239 7 4Con +3
30 May4333 11 4Con +10
29 May4533 8 5Con +12
27 May4337 8 4Con +6
26 May4632 8 5Con +14
26 May4336 9 4Con +7
26 May4634 8 5Con +12

...More



Poll Graphs

 

All

YouGov

ICM

Populus

Ipsos MORI

ComRes


European Polls

EU Referendum

European Elections


Scottish Polls

 

2015 Voting Intention

Historical Voting Intention

Independence

2014 Referendum


London Polls

 

Mayoral Voting Intention 2012

Mayoral Voting Intention 2008

Historical Polling

AV Referendum 2011

2005-2010

2001-2005

 

1997-2001

 

1992-1997

 

1987-1992

 

1983-1987

 

1979-1983

1974-1979

1970-1974

Messagespace