The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
Full tabs are here.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
Talk of a coup against May in the autumn. Who knows what’s going to happen!!??
Notice that 10 out 10 likelihood to vote is just a tad higher with labour. That’s a good sign I think
How long can the Tories keep Theresa May as leader with polls like this? It will make them very nervous. It’s difficult to envisage the DUP coalition will bring them any good headlines. Astonishing turnaround In past 2 months.