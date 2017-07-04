ICM have resumed polling for the Guardian. Topline figures for their first post-election poll are CON 41%(-3), LAB 43%(+2), LDEM 7%(-1), UKIP 3%(+1) – changes are from the election result.
In terms of methodology, ICM have dropped the turnout model that produced such large, but ultimately incorrect, Tory leads as well as their political interest weighting. This isn’t going all the way back to their 2015 methodology (ICM also made a change to how they reallocated don’t knows who refused to give a past vote and, of course, switched from telephone to online), but it’s a long way in that direction.
The Yougov tables agree with the trend we have seen in most polls since the election
16% of 2017 Tory voters have moved into “Don’t know”
Leave are the highest “Don’t know” group. (17%)
Its becoming more clear with every poll that many leave voters only voted Tory in 2017 to secure Brexit, and they have no intention of ever supporting them again – they are not natural conservative voters, and Brexit has not turned them into conservative supporters.
I remain perplexed why we are not yet seeing a similar unwinding of the Labour 2017 vote, as I think there was a similar 10% boost to the Labour 2017 vote by Remain voters who are not naturally Labour. So far it is looking like Labour has converted them into Labour supporters.
Also note the methodology change
“Methodology note: Our political polls are now weighted to the 2017 election result. We have also returned to our usual practice between elections of removing respondents who select don’t know to the voting intention question from the headline figure rather than re-allocating them, a method that closely tracked the results of our MRP model during the election campaign. UKIP were overstated in our final results and, given their level of support at the election we have returned to our pre-2015 practice of not including UKIP in the main prompt and grouping them with “other parties”
So many Tories moving into unknown is having a big impact as there is no re-allocation back to past vote like we have seen some polling companies do before.
Yougov tables here
https://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/pk6fh24cmh/TimesResults_170706_VotingIntention_W.pdf
And methodology note here
https://yougov.co.uk/news/2017/07/06/voting-intention-conservatives-38-labour-46-5-6-ju/