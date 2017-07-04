ICM/Guardian – CON 41, LAB 43, LDEM 7, UKIP 3

4 Jul 2017

ICM have resumed polling for the Guardian. Topline figures for their first post-election poll are CON 41%(-3), LAB 43%(+2), LDEM 7%(-1), UKIP 3%(+1) – changes are from the election result.

In terms of methodology, ICM have dropped the turnout model that produced such large, but ultimately incorrect, Tory leads as well as their political interest weighting. This isn’t going all the way back to their 2015 methodology (ICM also made a change to how they reallocated don’t knows who refused to give a past vote and, of course, switched from telephone to online), but it’s a long way in that direction.


  1. Analyst

    I agree with Reggieside.

    It’s absurd to suggest that any Labour MP would jump to the Lib Dems, even if they wanted to. For one, a rising LD vote (if it happens) will occur largely in Tory seats. That’s generally been the case, and it explains why the collapse of the Lib Dems in 2015 coincided with the Tories winning a majority in 2015, despite not winning one in 2010 despite a similar lead over Labour.

    But most importantly, Labour are doing better than they have for more than a decade electorally. If they hadn’t defected pre GE2017 (remember when the LDs briefly polled over 10% on average?), it makes no sense at all to defect now. Vince Cable is not exceptionally popular, and as a leading player in the coalition Government, he’s unlikely to attract Labour voters. But this remains to be seen.

    Labour does have a problem with infighting but frankly Labour MPs know only too well the problems of splitting (see 1983). It may have happened had May got her supermajority. But under the current conditions, it’s pretty damn unlikely.

    Fantasy land indeed.

    July 6th, 2017 at 7:35 pm
  2. Monochrome October

    Barbazenzero: “The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Act 2017 is short enough to quote in full: […] That the act does not mention parliament’s desire to leave the EU seems pretty non-controversial to me.”

    It is interesting. As I read it, the Act empowers the PM, but does not authorize or mandate. ie it is at the PM’s discretion.

    So it is done now. Yes, there is a window to argue that it should have been explicitly authorized or mandated, but after the furore with Gina Miller, I think that it is quite plain what the Will of Parliament was, so any case will revolve on the form rather than the substance of the Act, which could be addressed in a day in Parliament.

    More interesting would have been for Miller to have let the PM send the Article 50 letter without the Act and then argue the case she originally put.

    July 6th, 2017 at 7:38 pm
  3. Neil Wilson

    “deploying the value to gain foreign assets”

    Which in our case is Sterling saved – netted out.

    Whether they get ‘value’ from their assets is then a matter for the UK government to decide in its tax policies.

    The key point is that the asset and the income are in Sterling, and ultimately you can only spend Sterling here.

    So the Chinese send us stuff in return for savings that eventually they or somebody else has to spend here.

    July 6th, 2017 at 7:47 pm
  4. Mike Pearce

    ANALYST

    Spot on. There is some wishful thinking from some posters on here. Labour are very much back in the game

    July 6th, 2017 at 7:53 pm
  5. cambridgerachel

    Neil Wilson

    But we would be totally stuffed with hard money rather than the fiat money we have today. How much credence to you give to the theories that the Chinese are stockpiling gold in preparation for a return to the gold standard?

    July 6th, 2017 at 7:54 pm
  6. Jim Jam

    CR – Personally I am comfortable with 2/3rds as long as the affiliates can all meet within the timeframe properly (8 weeks I think of the MP telling the local party officers they wish to re-stand).

    July 6th, 2017 at 8:09 pm
  7. Barbazenzero

    MONOCHROME OCTOBER @ BZ
    I think that it is quite plain what the Will of Parliament was, so any case will revolve on the form rather than the substance of the Act, which could be addressed in a day in Parliament.

    In the last Westminster parliament, had anyone noticed the problem, I agree that a few days [to get both HoC & HoL approval] would have been straightforward. Whether it would be so easy given the current numbers in the HoC and the lack of a mandate to silence the HoL is another matter, and perhaps one which HMG does not wish too much attention to be given.

    Whatever happens, it is yet another demonstration to the world of the ramshackle nature of what Bagehot rightly called the English Constitution.

    July 6th, 2017 at 8:18 pm
