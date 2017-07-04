ICM/Guardian – CON 41, LAB 43, LDEM 7, UKIP 3

4 Jul 2017

ICM have resumed polling for the Guardian. Topline figures for their first post-election poll are CON 41%(-3), LAB 43%(+2), LDEM 7%(-1), UKIP 3%(+1) – changes are from the election result.

In terms of methodology, ICM have dropped the turnout model that produced such large, but ultimately incorrect, Tory leads as well as their political interest weighting. This isn’t going all the way back to their 2015 methodology (ICM also made a change to how they reallocated don’t knows who refused to give a past vote and, of course, switched from telephone to online), but it’s a long way in that direction.


  1. Turk

    Cambridgerachel

    Let’s hope it is a mood maybe people will cheer up later and forget all about it.

    July 5th, 2017 at 5:22 pm
