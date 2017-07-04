ICM have resumed polling for the Guardian. Topline figures for their first post-election poll are CON 41%(-3), LAB 43%(+2), LDEM 7%(-1), UKIP 3%(+1) – changes are from the election result.
In terms of methodology, ICM have dropped the turnout model that produced such large, but ultimately incorrect, Tory leads as well as their political interest weighting. This isn’t going all the way back to their 2015 methodology (ICM also made a change to how they reallocated don’t knows who refused to give a past vote and, of course, switched from telephone to online), but it’s a long way in that direction.
Your not correct, Alec commented and I replied to him.
Glad to see at last that you are relaxed about Brexit, that’s good to see, me too, although the 24th March 2019 cannot come fast enough IMO.
Yes the Eurozone is doing very well at the moment and about time too, they were way behind the UK in recovering from 2008.
I wish the EU well, although as you know i believe it will all end in tears.
I was not a Corbyn fan prior to GE2017 and would probably describe myself firmly in the Blairite tradition.
However, an inspiring Manifesto and more time to see Corbyn in action has converted me.
Now we are seeing a more confident Corbyn, safer in the knowledge that when he speaks in Parliament he has more enemies in front of him than sitting behind him.
I think public opinion towards him has clearly changed and the political pendulum of change has swung. When the pendulum swings its takes an awful lot of effort to turn it back.
However, events dear boy, events… it’s a long time to the next election.
@Somerjohn “If the perception takes hold that the UK is busting while the eurozone is booming, those Leave/Remain polling figures could soon reach 40/60”
Definitely possible, but events, dear boy events!
What happens if the EU comes back with a £100 Billion demand?
What happens if there is a push to Remain but we have to sign up to £20 Billion p.a (with no rebate)?
What happens when the public is told there will be no reform of freedom of movement?
What happens if we have to agree to an EU Army?
What happens if we have to agree to adoption of the Euro?
What happens if we have to agree to central EU taxation and harmonisation?
It’s all well and good postulating a change in sentiment due to poorer economic outlooks but there are far greater issues at hand that will rapidly come to the forefront in any charge to Remain.
Of course brexiters would say it has nothing to do with Brexit what else would they say. However I believe that’s partially true, the bulk of it was already baked in before the Brexit vote, oddly the Brexit vote might have delayed the start of an overdue slowdown.
I’m thinking about how waves interact, when two troughs meet. That’s what’s about to happen with the UK economy I fear.
Exactly, it’s why I posted I was relaxed to Somerjohn’s post.
What happens if we have to agree to central EU taxation and harmonisation?
As far as I can see that would be a good thing in moderate doses. Perhaps start with a single EU wide corporation tax, to be collected from companies with over 5 million euros in turnover by the EU itself instead of having budget contributions. Though that’s likely to be more than is needed for running the EU so the rest could be distributed back to the member states on a per capita basis.
Solves the race to the bottom problem that we have with corporation tax at the moment. Solves all the arguments of who contributes what. And sets up a neat system for fiscal transfers to help countries that are struggling.
@Alec @Carfrew
“Post crash, banks needed liquidity or the economy would face melt down. The government ultimately provided this by creating money (£375bn I seem to recall, in the end) and injected this into the banks by buying government bonds, with the idea that banks would then be able to create more loans to boost the economy, while QE still kept interest rates low.
Unfortunately, the leaching out from the domestic economy did occur, as you suggest, but not from consumers – from the banks. Those new loans were made in China, stoking inflation over there, increasing stock prices globally and not doing a great deal for the UK economy.”
Sorry for the delay in responding. I was not aware that the UK banks increased liquidity in the financial crisis was largely deployed non-domestically as you suggested. If so, surely we should blame Gordon Brown for that particular oversight on his watch in failing to set suitable terms.
However the current budget deficit that has run say since 2010 (after the banking crisis) is exactly what Keynes prescribed. The domestic recipients of the net budget deficit funding less the international interest (e.g. NHS, education, council workers etc) should in Keynsian theory spend their money in the domestic economy reflating it from a depressed state by the money then recirculating yet further within the economy.
If Keynesian theory actually still applied then the UK economy should surely have been overheating 3 or 4 years ago with continued large deficits. It isnt and so increasing the deficit further will simply stack up problems even more rapidly for the future if the proponents of increased deficit spending are actually wrong in their assessment that “austerity” is holding the economy back.
There are no easy answers. Personally I dont think the left wing mantra of “austerity” is actually very helpful. Large swathes of the public have very little understanding of the seriousness of the deterioration of the public finances over the last decade . The very term austerity trivialises the current large deficit that needs to be addressed if far more serious real austerity measures are to be avoided further down the line. IMV the term austerity creates a false and misleading narrative.
@Danny
I do agree that the race to the bottom in taxation of large organisations is a serious problem for all but the smallest nations and this is another negative effect of globalisation. How many far left wing people buy their goods on Amazon for example without a second thought because it is cheaper. Multinationals tend to shift their profits to lowest tax jurisdictions they can get away with. I know of situations where products are manufactured in the UK, shipped to a UK retailer and sold domestically to UK consumers, never leaving the UK and yet where large parts of the resulting profits are moved offshore by intermediate virtual sales to and from offshore subsidiaries of the manufacturer, the retailer or both! The G7/G20 really need to get their act together and clamp down on this IMV so that fair taxation is not so easily avoided in the country where the profits are actually generated.
@CambridgeRachel
Re the negative UK growth in real wages. Personally I think this is not so much a result of government spending restraint but rather is largely due to the increased labour supply in the UK created by free movement. IMV this has created a huge imbalance of power in employers favour for many jobs in the UK. The end of free movement should hopefully help to redress this imbalance.
@TOH and @Cambridgerachel – to be honest, I think it’s beyond sense to not blame much of the current UK economic woes on Brexit.
The devaluation has, directly, led to the drop in household disposable incomes, which is the major driving force behind the slow down. There was a time when some posters tried to claim that our inflation was the same/worse than the EZ, so the devaluation must have been a good thing, but that ship has sailed and there is a general recognisiton that UK inflation is creating ainful adjustments for consumers.
The other overwhelming impact of Brexit, and once again, this is a fundamental and direct impact, is on business confidence. Business has less and less confidence that the government knows what it is trying to achieve, and the number of companies preparing alternative strategies for expansion/moving to the EU is notable.
These things were not going to happen without Brexit.
@Martin L – I think where you may be making a mistake is in thinking that just because we have had a large deficit for a good few years and the economy hasn’t exploded into inflationary excess growth, Keynsian theory muxt be dead.
Economies operate on multiple factors. A better way to assess your thinking might be to ask what would have happened if the government refused to run any deficit at all since 2007? Clearly, by removing c £700bn from the economy at such a sensitive time would have had a catastrophic impact.
From this, we can almost certainly conclude that the prolonged government deficit has indeed provided a healthy Keynsian boost over this time. However, the fact is that it came against the backdrop of the worse slump since the 1930’s, so has not been sufficient to generate the capacity growrth that could lead to hefty inflation.
Indeed, had this occured, in classic Keynsian terms, wages would inflate, activity would increase, the tax take would rise, benefits would fall, the deficit would drop sharply, and the effective stimulus would end.
That this didn’t happen doesn’t disprove Keynsian theory – it only demonstrates what an unholy mess we were (are) really in.
With regard to slashing public expenditure, I wonder how much could be saved if local authorities scrapped allotments and sold off the land for much needed social housing?
Any polling on this ?
Alec
“Indeed, had this occured, in classic Keynsian terms, wages would inflate, activity would increase, the tax take would rise, benefits would fall, the deficit would drop sharply, and the effective stimulus would end.”
You forget the most important side effect…. .. That household debt as a proportion of income would have fallen sharply