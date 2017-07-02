A quick update on two new voting intention polls yesterday.
Opinium in the Observer has topline figures of CON 39%(-5), LAB 45%(+4), LDEM 5%(-3), UKIP 5%(+3). Changes are since the general election. Jeremy Corbyn’s net approval ratings are now substantially better than Theresa May’s – 31% approve of how May is doing her job, 51% disapprove; 42% approve of how Corbyn is doing his job, 38% disapprove. Full tabs are here.
Survation meanwhile has topline figures of CON 41%(nc), LAB 40%(-4), LDEM 7%(+1), UKIP 2%(nc), the first poll since the general election to show the Conservatives ahead (if the changes since the last poll look odd, it’s because the Tory share is actually up by almost a point, but it’s lost in the rounding, and the share for “other” parties is up three points). Full tabs for that are here.
Yay! The first
Have Opinium changed their methodology since the election?
I mentioned on the previous thread that, if the Conservative Party are around 40% when they are have as many problems as they do right now, then are are far from doomed.
A Labour government is far from inevitable.
Are polls other than survation changing methodology?
Sorry tonybtg for posting roughly the same question
Still hung parliament territory.
The public really doesn’t rust either of them to run the country.
Also think the Grenfel flat fire might have hurt Labour a small amount…or there poor handling of it after the first week. It needed calm heads not idiots like Mcdonnell spouting off.
Dan
No worries. It’s just that if opinium have changed their methodology you would expect the two polls to be broadly in line. But it seems we’re still following the pre-election pattern of differing polls.
If Opinium have a 6% Lab lead on their old methodology, that was showing moderate Con Lead, and were sticking with it. This poll shows a remarkable swing to Lab. But if the methodology has been tweaked then the swing is less.
If that makes sense :-)
PAUL CROFT, trouble is Labour have similar problems as the Tories. Neither party seemingly knows what to do about anything without having an all out war in its ranks.
PAUL CROFT
Agreed although I will say this. If the Tories remain in power until 2022 I do think the country will have had their fill of Johnson, Gove,May, Duncan-Smith etc and want change.
As has already been remarked, the Survation poll is a bit weird. Every other post-election poll we’ve seen (including from Survation) has shown Labour benefiting from the ‘winner’s bonus’, even though they technically didn’t win. And post-election events seem generally to have amplified that movement. This reverts to the election position:
http://survation.com/conservative-party-voting-intention-steadies-public-mood-continues-shift-soft-brexit/
CON 41% (+1)
LAB 40% (-4)
LD 7% (+1)
UKIP 2% (NC)
Others 10% (+2)
(Comparison with 19/6 Survation. SNP 2%, Green 2%, NI Parties 3% Other 3%).
Fieldwork is 28-30 June, so Labour’s ‘split’ on the evening of 29th shouldn’t have had much effect. So if the polls are moving against Labour you would expect a similar shift towards Leave and a harder Brexit.
But on the contrary EU Rerun Ref VI shows one of the largest Remain maybe since the Referendum[1]:
Leave 46% (-3) Remain 54% (+3)
and support for “Leave the customs union” drops from 27% to 24%, while “Stop Brexit Negotiations altogether and work to remain in the EU” jumps from 25% to 36%, now the most popular option. Hard Brexit (“Leaving the EU without a mutually agreed deal on the terms of exit would be good for Britain”[2]) falls from 31% to 26% and its converse rises from 58% to 66%.
So it’s all very odd. One notable thing from the tables is that the raw sample was very Tory with 380 who voted Con last month against only 292 Lab. Obviously this is re-weighted and it doesn’t seem to have been a problem in previous Survations, so maybe they were unlucky. But the anti-Brexit movement needs watching[3] to see is something is really happening as people actually begin to think about the realities of negotiation. Though one odd-looking poll is not a lot to go on.
[1] It’s difficult to be sure exactly because most such polls have been online rather than phone, and the latter have lower DK responses.
[2] I know we talk about Brexit rather than UKit, but this seems a little insensitive in a poll that also has NI respondents.
[3] One additional mystery about this poll is who it was for. Pollsters don’t normally poll for free, though it’s possible they piggybacked on a commercial poll. It refers to “Survation’s EU Trackers” and the previous such poll was for the Mail on Sunday – did they not like the results? Normally the MoS is pro-EU (part of the titanic Dacre v Greig battle) so you wouldn’t expect so. Is it post-election belt-tightening?
Fantasy thinking I know, but if both parties were to split and the two moderate wings formed a new party, one could see the vote share becoming 20/40/20 in favour of the new party. I wonder how that would look in terms of seat share?
Paul croft
I don’t think anyone is suggesting the Tories are doomed. I don’t think that would be healthy for our democracy anyway.
The Tories are a party that continually re-invents itself. We’re seeing that process already, with rumours of a relaxation of the pay cap, and calls for the revision of policy towards tuition fees.
ANDREW M
I think you are speculating on the emergence of Monty Python’s Sensible Party.
As Buddy Holly sang – “That’ll Be The Day.”
Andrew Myers- I think a new party made up of chukka Heidi Allen etc would sink without trace which is why neither will do it
LAB should be worried.
Despite the chaos of Brexit and the snap GE – which, to be blunt, were both brought about by CON and to resolve issues within their own party – and despite the DUP deal &c….. LAB are still not 7 points in front of CON. And, in some polls, are still behind.
Without that lead, they cannot form a majority government.
To my mind, despite the relative success of the GE for Corbyn and LAB, they need to move sharply towards the centre if they want to capitalise on the current situation.
Failure to do so will see LAB & Corbyn lose the next election and CON win – with a majority!
Roger Mexico
Even accurate pollsters will get the odd outlier poll. Wait until the next one. I don’t think there is any need to get too hung up on an individual polling data point.
David in France
“they need to move sharply towards the centre”
One of their troubles is that the centre is at different places for different policies.
On tax and spend (on social services) they are probably at the centre. However, on benefit caps they aren’t (I think).
On nationalisation of railways they are probably in the centre (in London …). On nationalisation of other utilities – the public doesn’t seem to care.
On tuition fees (as long as financing doesn’t come up) they are in the centre.
On investment – I don’t think there is much public interest (without much concrete elements, it is not too surprising).
The only thing where they are not in the centre is Brexit. I’m quite sure that it’s because there is no centre on this issue. Various issues of the negotiations (?) create such trade offs that can easily split both parties and public opinion.
As to the street theatre, it’s obviously not centre, but unless something goes wrong, it won’t matter.
So, imo, there is not much opportunity to “move to the centre”.
Regarding the methology of the polls that understated Labour due to youth turnout.
Is it likely that they have reset the methodology automatically. Because they are now basing it on the actuals who voted in 2017 and not 2015
Paul Croft
I agree with your first post on this thread and i also think that the latest Survation is much more likely than the Opinium poll which puts Labour much to high, IMO of course.
I’ll personally be letting the polls roll by for a few months before paying attention. I wonder when You Gov will start again?
More broadly, it seems we in a period where the old economic model that fell apart in the financial crisis is dying, yet the public haven’t got fully behind one alternative convincingly over another offering (thus the parliamentary stalemate).
There is an archive on four podcast that is very good on this:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08wmcyf
It argues that a radical change needs the message and the messenger that embodies it. Perhaps people feel both haven’t aligned at the moment with anyone or any party.
Uncertain, but exciting times.
Exactly Matt.
Opinium, ICM and Coms Res weighted by demographic profile to the actual 2015 turnout while Survation accepted the declared LTV which over stated proportionately hence accurate in vote shares for the big 2 (E&W).
Accordingly reweighting to the actual 2017 turnout by demographs automatically changes the adjustment to the raw data.
Most likely higher turn out amongst younger voters and 20-15 DNVs will occur at the next GE as well so the 2017 weightings may be correct enough for the while at least.
All we can say with any confidence is that a new GE in the next 18-24 months would be close.
David in France
‘ LAB are still not 7 points in front of CON. And, in some polls, are still behind.
Without that lead, they cannot form a majority government.’
That is very unlikely to be true any longer. From looking at the results in Scotland it would seem that Labour is well placed to pick up a further 25 seats there alone next time . That would take them to over 30 seats – mainly though not exclusively at SNP expense – and Labour would once again be comfortably the largest party in Scotland. The SNP could very easily struggle to win 15 seats next time.