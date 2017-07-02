A quick update on two new voting intention polls yesterday.
Opinium in the Observer has topline figures of CON 39%(-5), LAB 45%(+4), LDEM 5%(-3), UKIP 5%(+3). Changes are since the general election. Jeremy Corbyn’s net approval ratings are now substantially better than Theresa May’s – 31% approve of how May is doing her job, 51% disapprove; 42% approve of how Corbyn is doing his job, 38% disapprove. Full tabs are here.
Survation meanwhile has topline figures of CON 41%(nc), LAB 40%(-4), LDEM 7%(+1), UKIP 2%(nc), the first poll since the general election to show the Conservatives ahead (if the changes since the last poll look odd, it’s because the Tory share is actually up by almost a point, but it’s lost in the rounding, and the share for “other” parties is up three points). Full tabs for that are here.
@Rich
“Considering everything, and the ludicrous amount of stuff in May’s in tray, i don’t think these two polls are that bad for the Conservatives.”
Not a surprise. A significant asset class has been boosted thanks to Tories/Nulab, people with healthy property values who might fear a government snaffling some of that.
Perhaps ironically, Theresa threatening to help herself to some of these property windfalls has potentially concentrated minds on the matter, and although worried about Tgeresa, made people fear Corbyn/McDonnell’s intentions even more, and the talk of garden taxes won’t necessarily have helped.
You yourself enquired on here, in the wake of the Care tax thing, whether people were thinking of shifting assets…
“Don’t know if people here are watching what’s happening in Haringey. It’s not just the Tories that the Corbynistas are protesting against. Labour councils that want to privatise and socially cleanse their areas are also going to have a rough time of it.”
Yes, and as they pursue their more extreme liberal policies, if Labourites oppose them in this, then it’sregarded as being not sufficiently “accommodating”. Apparently liberals are to be accommodated, regardless of how little they are being accommodating themselves, continuing to pursue these policies regardless…
@Syzygy
“In any event, it is increasingly clear that the ‘patrician’ councillors wield enormous power in being able to block candidates from the Left in both local and national elections……”
This does not seem very accommodating of them. How is it these liberals expect much accommodation within Labour but aren’t so accommodating of others themselves? (Mind you to be fair, they were ok with some token accommodation in nominating Corbyn for the leadership in the first place, but then once he actually got elected, not so much…
There are some very interesting developments in Europe at the moment. There is clearly an issue coming in relation to the migrant crisis, immigration and some countries now simply refusing quotas regardless of what the EU says. I wonder where this will end based on the current position of Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic? Could worst case they even exit.?
@Rich
Problem with the liberalism possessing the EAu, as opposed to Labourism or Conservatism etc., is that while they’re keen to promote free movement, their kind of liberalism means they’re not sufficiently keen on the interventions to limit the scale of it to levels most will accept, e.g. Transfer payments to limit the amount of migration. Thus the problem grows more than it needs to…
EU
Sue – would agree that the councillor class tends to more right wing and advocate similar candidates for MPs so it an innate conservatism rather than active blocking.
I accept that some may well go further and seek to deliberately exclude left wingers, although I don’t see that in my area.
When we last selected in 2008 it was either a union placeman or a Labour councillor and until recently union nominees v anyone but a union nominee was the divide perhaps?
Think the challenge for momentum is to get their membership to actual turn up as few do in our seat and those that do are outnumbered.
As I suggested the other day I think few MPs will be deselected even if it becomes easier as most have a power base within constituencies and cultivate members.
No wish to start a new discussion but shame we don’t have STV with open lists.
@Rich
Are we to assume that it is TM’s in-tray that is keeping her so well hidden from view since the election?
I am struggling to see how donning a cloak of invisibility (or, euphemistically “attending to her in-tray”) at this point and allowing the usual suspects to brief in plain sight against the policies on which she was elected will improve either her or her party’s poll ratings going forward from here.