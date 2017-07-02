Latest Opinium and Survation polls

2 Jul 2017

A quick update on two new voting intention polls yesterday.

Opinium in the Observer has topline figures of CON 39%(-5), LAB 45%(+4), LDEM 5%(-3), UKIP 5%(+3). Changes are since the general election. Jeremy Corbyn’s net approval ratings are now substantially better than Theresa May’s – 31% approve of how May is doing her job, 51% disapprove; 42% approve of how Corbyn is doing his job, 38% disapprove. Full tabs are here.

Survation meanwhile has topline figures of CON 41%(nc), LAB 40%(-4), LDEM 7%(+1), UKIP 2%(nc), the first poll since the general election to show the Conservatives ahead (if the changes since the last poll look odd, it’s because the Tory share is actually up by almost a point, but it’s lost in the rounding, and the share for “other” parties is up three points). Full tabs for that are here.


  1. sam

    Comment by the News Letter on the approach by SF to negotiations with the DUP and the possible consequences of that.

    “The danger, for both the DUP and Sinn Fein, is that with a weak minority government in Westminster the passage of a Stormont budget through the chamber may no longer be a formality.

    MPs could seek to recoup some of the £1 billion secured by the DUP or seek to change Stormont policy by inserting lines into the budget.

    A fortnight ago Gerry Adams said that he wants Stormont back because “strategically that is the way to a united Ireland”.

    If that is genuinely his thinking, for all Sinn Fein’s tough talk the party’s choice would appear to be either going back to Stormont without getting all of their demands or sacrificing the strategic route to a united Ireland.”

    http://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/sam-mcbride-as-power-heads-to-westminster-sinn-fein-s-strategy-is-far-less-obvious-1-8035349

    belfast News letter founded in 1737 by Francis Joy antecedent of Henry Joy McCracken, United Irishman

    July 3rd, 2017 at 3:56 pm
  2. Syzygy

    @ Paul

    ‘I am worried that this might not catch on at rallies and demonstrations.
    Which is a shame…… .. .’

    I have reason to think that if one waits long enough, the truth will out. Shame that it takes so long for the world to catch up (and some compromise is likely) but eventually the contradictions will become patent….. fingers crossed.

    July 3rd, 2017 at 3:59 pm
  3. sam

    “Waiting for the German verb is surely the ultimate thrill.”

    July 3rd, 2017 at 4:27 pm
