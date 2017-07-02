Latest Opinium and Survation polls

2 Jul 2017

A quick update on two new voting intention polls yesterday.

Opinium in the Observer has topline figures of CON 39%(-5), LAB 45%(+4), LDEM 5%(-3), UKIP 5%(+3). Changes are since the general election. Jeremy Corbyn’s net approval ratings are now substantially better than Theresa May’s – 31% approve of how May is doing her job, 51% disapprove; 42% approve of how Corbyn is doing his job, 38% disapprove. Full tabs are here.

Survation meanwhile has topline figures of CON 41%(nc), LAB 40%(-4), LDEM 7%(+1), UKIP 2%(nc), the first poll since the general election to show the Conservatives ahead (if the changes since the last poll look odd, it’s because the Tory share is actually up by almost a point, but it’s lost in the rounding, and the share for “other” parties is up three points). Full tabs for that are here.


Filed under: Opinium, Survation
109 Comments »

109 Responses to “Latest Opinium and Survation polls”

1 2 3
  1. Pete B

    CR
    Nothing to do with the Suffragettes then?

    July 2nd, 2017 at 11:33 pm
  2. cambridgerachel

    RJW

    Wasn’t so long ago that a senior military person warned that the army would be forced to step in if Corbyn was elected. Of course we shouldn’t take such stuff seriously, it doesn’t reflect a widely held view amongst the top brass, lol.

    July 2nd, 2017 at 11:35 pm
  3. trigguy

    @CR

    So, to be fair, we should just exclude non-working class men for a few hundred years. Perfect.

    But seriously, and without wanting to start a gender war, why is it that the EU Leave/Remain choice is so heavily split along gender lines? I don’t think I can suggest of a simple explanation, even along non-PC gender stereotypes lines.

    July 2nd, 2017 at 11:38 pm
  4. Pete B

    Trigguy
    I can give you a non-PC version (not that it’s my own view of course). Men are more willing to take a risk and embrace change, whereas ladies, bless their little hearts, are more likely to want to stay with the nice safe cosy status quo.

    July 2nd, 2017 at 11:44 pm
  5. paul croft

    Thought this was a droll opening to an article in the Guardian:

    “Ukip is facing potential takeover by far-right forces”.

    July 2nd, 2017 at 11:55 pm
  6. paul croft

    SYZYGY

    Genuinely had no idea you were dotty also. I use them myself for the same reasons as you do.

    However, for some they seem to be de rigeur for the close of every single post – and quite often some of the paragraphs that make up the post.

    When things become habitual I find that – like shouting or Jeremy Paxman’s interviewing technique – the law of diminishing returns applies.

    Your own use though must be effectively subtle – like wot mine is…..

    [In fact I don’t even know if you go for the traditional three-dot motif or for my own preferred option, which is to use them to fill out the last line………………………………………………………………………………..]

    July 3rd, 2017 at 12:09 am
  7. Syzygy

    @ Paul

    I think I tend to go for 4 or 5 but it’s more about what feels right …. so may be one day I’ll manage as impressive a sequence as your …………………………………………………………………… ones

    July 3rd, 2017 at 12:23 am
  8. Richard

    Where have the 2017 Tories gone?

    Looking at Opinium we see the same trend we saw with Panelbase

    Only 77% who voted Conservative a few short weeks ago will still vote for them.

    The rest? 12% undecided, 6% UKIP, 2% Labour

    And of all the undecided voters, 58% voted leave in the referendum, 32% voted remain.

    The evidence is quite clear, a large percentage of the Conservative 2017 vote was merely a vote to secure Brexit, these are not traditional Tories and it seems unlikely they will vote for the Conservatives next time if they are already undecided.

    Lynton Crosby actually did a really good job rebranding the party the “Theresa May” party to get these non conservatives to vote Tory. But it looks like it was a one time deal. Once Brexit is done, they are gone, Conservative no more.

    July 3rd, 2017 at 12:29 am
  9. Richard

    I looked at the Survation tables to see if I could see a similar trend, the answer is no.

    I suspected the reverse of the Conservative problem may be happening to Labour – many remain voters voted for Labour in this election as a least bad option to the Tories’ “no deal is better than a bad deal”, and the lack of leadership support for the vote last week would have disappointed many of them.

    But no, the biggest swing there was 2017 Labour voters moving Tory. I can’t see remain voters moving in that direction, so there doesn’t appear to be any fallout of Labour remain voters yet.

    Perhaps Survation with its Tory lead crossbreaks in Scotland and Wales is just a statistical blip as other have indicated. Will have to wait for more polls.

    July 3rd, 2017 at 12:38 am
1 2 3

Leave a Reply

NB: Before commenting please make sure you are familiar with the Comments Policy. UKPollingReport is a site for non-partisan discussion of polls.

You are not currently logged into UKPollingReport. Registration is not compulsory, but is strongly encouraged. Either login here, or register here (commenters who have previously registered on the Constituency Guide section of the site *should* be able to use their existing login)

«

Basic GB swingometer

Provisional boundaries swingometer

Graphical swingometer

Advanced swingometer


Latest Voting Intention

7 Jun4436 7 5Con +8
7 Jun4338 7 4Con +5
7 Jun4634 7 5Con +12
7 Jun4235 10 5Con +7
7 Jun4434 9 5Con +10
7 Jun4140 8 2Con +1
7 Jun4633 8 5Con +13
7 Jun4436 7 4Con +8
6 Jun4336 8 5Con +7
4 Jun4534 8 5Con +11
3 Jun4140 6 3Con +1
3 Jun4039 8 5Con +1
2 Jun4534 9 5Con +11
2 Jun4735 8 4Con +12
2 Jun4238 9 4Con +4
1 Jun4540 7 2Con +5
1 Jun4536 8 4Con +9
1 Jun4436 7 5Con +8
31 May4239 7 4Con +3
30 May4333 11 4Con +10
29 May4533 8 5Con +12
27 May4337 8 4Con +6
26 May4632 8 5Con +14
26 May4336 9 4Con +7
26 May4634 8 5Con +12

...More



Poll Graphs

 

All

YouGov

ICM

Populus

Ipsos MORI

ComRes


European Polls

EU Referendum

European Elections


Scottish Polls

 

2015 Voting Intention

Historical Voting Intention

Independence

2014 Referendum


London Polls

 

Mayoral Voting Intention 2012

Mayoral Voting Intention 2008

Historical Polling

AV Referendum 2011

2005-2010

2001-2005

 

1997-2001

 

1992-1997

 

1987-1992

 

1983-1987

 

1979-1983

1974-1979

1970-1974

Messagespace