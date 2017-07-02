A quick update on two new voting intention polls yesterday.
Opinium in the Observer has topline figures of CON 39%(-5), LAB 45%(+4), LDEM 5%(-3), UKIP 5%(+3). Changes are since the general election. Jeremy Corbyn’s net approval ratings are now substantially better than Theresa May’s – 31% approve of how May is doing her job, 51% disapprove; 42% approve of how Corbyn is doing his job, 38% disapprove. Full tabs are here.
Survation meanwhile has topline figures of CON 41%(nc), LAB 40%(-4), LDEM 7%(+1), UKIP 2%(nc), the first poll since the general election to show the Conservatives ahead (if the changes since the last poll look odd, it’s because the Tory share is actually up by almost a point, but it’s lost in the rounding, and the share for “other” parties is up three points). Full tabs for that are here.
CR
Nothing to do with the Suffragettes then?
RJW
Wasn’t so long ago that a senior military person warned that the army would be forced to step in if Corbyn was elected. Of course we shouldn’t take such stuff seriously, it doesn’t reflect a widely held view amongst the top brass, lol.
@CR
So, to be fair, we should just exclude non-working class men for a few hundred years. Perfect.
But seriously, and without wanting to start a gender war, why is it that the EU Leave/Remain choice is so heavily split along gender lines? I don’t think I can suggest of a simple explanation, even along non-PC gender stereotypes lines.
Trigguy
I can give you a non-PC version (not that it’s my own view of course). Men are more willing to take a risk and embrace change, whereas ladies, bless their little hearts, are more likely to want to stay with the nice safe cosy status quo.
Thought this was a droll opening to an article in the Guardian:
“Ukip is facing potential takeover by far-right forces”.
SYZYGY
Genuinely had no idea you were dotty also. I use them myself for the same reasons as you do.
However, for some they seem to be de rigeur for the close of every single post – and quite often some of the paragraphs that make up the post.
When things become habitual I find that – like shouting or Jeremy Paxman’s interviewing technique – the law of diminishing returns applies.
Your own use though must be effectively subtle – like wot mine is…..
[In fact I don’t even know if you go for the traditional three-dot motif or for my own preferred option, which is to use them to fill out the last line………………………………………………………………………………..]
@ Paul
I think I tend to go for 4 or 5 but it’s more about what feels right …. so may be one day I’ll manage as impressive a sequence as your …………………………………………………………………… ones
Where have the 2017 Tories gone?
Looking at Opinium we see the same trend we saw with Panelbase
Only 77% who voted Conservative a few short weeks ago will still vote for them.
The rest? 12% undecided, 6% UKIP, 2% Labour
And of all the undecided voters, 58% voted leave in the referendum, 32% voted remain.
The evidence is quite clear, a large percentage of the Conservative 2017 vote was merely a vote to secure Brexit, these are not traditional Tories and it seems unlikely they will vote for the Conservatives next time if they are already undecided.
Lynton Crosby actually did a really good job rebranding the party the “Theresa May” party to get these non conservatives to vote Tory. But it looks like it was a one time deal. Once Brexit is done, they are gone, Conservative no more.
I looked at the Survation tables to see if I could see a similar trend, the answer is no.
I suspected the reverse of the Conservative problem may be happening to Labour – many remain voters voted for Labour in this election as a least bad option to the Tories’ “no deal is better than a bad deal”, and the lack of leadership support for the vote last week would have disappointed many of them.
But no, the biggest swing there was 2017 Labour voters moving Tory. I can’t see remain voters moving in that direction, so there doesn’t appear to be any fallout of Labour remain voters yet.
Perhaps Survation with its Tory lead crossbreaks in Scotland and Wales is just a statistical blip as other have indicated. Will have to wait for more polls.