Latest Opinium and Survation polls

2 Jul 2017

A quick update on two new voting intention polls yesterday.

Opinium in the Observer has topline figures of CON 39%(-5), LAB 45%(+4), LDEM 5%(-3), UKIP 5%(+3). Changes are since the general election. Jeremy Corbyn’s net approval ratings are now substantially better than Theresa May’s – 31% approve of how May is doing her job, 51% disapprove; 42% approve of how Corbyn is doing his job, 38% disapprove. Full tabs are here.

Survation meanwhile has topline figures of CON 41%(nc), LAB 40%(-4), LDEM 7%(+1), UKIP 2%(nc), the first poll since the general election to show the Conservatives ahead (if the changes since the last poll look odd, it’s because the Tory share is actually up by almost a point, but it’s lost in the rounding, and the share for “other” parties is up three points). Full tabs for that are here.


  1. COLIN

    JIM JAM

    I bow to your superior knowledge of the Labour Party.

    But I stick to my view that JC/JM will use “The Street” as the main vehicle of their efforts to oust the Tories , and work to ensure their “Project” never again loses its grip on the Party-including the PLP.

    No one under 60 years of age remember 1974 to 1979. And the Unions can’t wait to get there again.

    July 2nd, 2017 at 4:18 pm
