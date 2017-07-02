A quick update on two new voting intention polls yesterday.
Opinium in the Observer has topline figures of CON 39%(-5), LAB 45%(+4), LDEM 5%(-3), UKIP 5%(+3). Changes are since the general election. Jeremy Corbyn’s net approval ratings are now substantially better than Theresa May’s – 31% approve of how May is doing her job, 51% disapprove; 42% approve of how Corbyn is doing his job, 38% disapprove. Full tabs are here.
Survation meanwhile has topline figures of CON 41%(nc), LAB 40%(-4), LDEM 7%(+1), UKIP 2%(nc), the first poll since the general election to show the Conservatives ahead (if the changes since the last poll look odd, it’s because the Tory share is actually up by almost a point, but it’s lost in the rounding, and the share for “other” parties is up three points). Full tabs for that are here.
Yay! The first
Have Opinium changed their methodology since the election?
I mentioned on the previous thread that, if the Conservative Party are around 40% when they are have as many problems as they do right now, then are are far from doomed.
A Labour government is far from inevitable.
Are polls other than survation changing methodology?
Sorry tonybtg for posting roughly the same question
Still hung parliament territory.
The public really doesn’t rust either of them to run the country.
Also think the Grenfel flat fire might have hurt Labour a small amount…or there poor handling of it after the first week. It needed calm heads not idiots like Mcdonnell spouting off.
Dan
No worries. It’s just that if opinium have changed their methodology you would expect the two polls to be broadly in line. But it seems we’re still following the pre-election pattern of differing polls.
If Opinium have a 6% Lab lead on their old methodology, that was showing moderate Con Lead, and were sticking with it. This poll shows a remarkable swing to Lab. But if the methodology has been tweaked then the swing is less.
If that makes sense :-)
PAUL CROFT, trouble is Labour have similar problems as the Tories. Neither party seemingly knows what to do about anything without having an all out war in its ranks.
PAUL CROFT
Agreed although I will say this. If the Tories remain in power until 2022 I do think the country will have had their fill of Johnson, Gove,May, Duncan-Smith etc and want change.
As has already been remarked, the Survation poll is a bit weird. Every other post-election poll we’ve seen (including from Survation) has shown Labour benefiting from the ‘winner’s bonus’, even though they technically didn’t win. And post-election events seem generally to have amplified that movement. This reverts to the election position:
http://survation.com/conservative-party-voting-intention-steadies-public-mood-continues-shift-soft-brexit/
CON 41% (+1)
LAB 40% (-4)
LD 7% (+1)
UKIP 2% (NC)
Others 10% (+2)
(Comparison with 19/6 Survation. SNP 2%, Green 2%, NI Parties 3% Other 3%).
Fieldwork is 28-30 June, so Labour’s ‘split’ on the evening of 29th shouldn’t have had much effect. So if the polls are moving against Labour you would expect a similar shift towards Leave and a harder Brexit.
But on the contrary EU Rerun Ref VI shows one of the largest Remain maybe since the Referendum[1]:
Leave 46% (-3) Remain 54% (+3)
and support for “Leave the customs union” drops from 27% to 24%, while “Stop Brexit Negotiations altogether and work to remain in the EU” jumps from 25% to 36%, now the most popular option. Hard Brexit (“Leaving the EU without a mutually agreed deal on the terms of exit would be good for Britain”[2]) falls from 31% to 26% and its converse rises from 58% to 66%.
So it’s all very odd. One notable thing from the tables is that the raw sample was very Tory with 380 who voted Con last month against only 292 Lab. Obviously this is re-weighted and it doesn’t seem to have been a problem in previous Survations, so maybe they were unlucky. But the anti-Brexit movement needs watching[3] to see is something is really happening as people actually begin to think about the realities of negotiation. Though one odd-looking poll is not a lot to go on.
[1] It’s difficult to be sure exactly because most such polls have been online rather than phone, and the latter have lower DK responses.
[2] I know we talk about Brexit rather than UKit, but this seems a little insensitive in a poll that also has NI respondents.
[3] One additional mystery about this poll is who it was for. Pollsters don’t normally poll for free, though it’s possible they piggybacked on a commercial poll. It refers to “Survation’s EU Trackers” and the previous such poll was for the Mail on Sunday – did they not like the results? Normally the MoS is pro-EU (part of the titanic Dacre v Greig battle) so you wouldn’t expect so. Is it post-election belt-tightening?
Fantasy thinking I know, but if both parties were to split and the two moderate wings formed a new party, one could see the vote share becoming 20/40/20 in favour of the new party. I wonder how that would look in terms of seat share?
Paul croft
I don’t think anyone is suggesting the Tories are doomed. I don’t think that would be healthy for our democracy anyway.
The Tories are a party that continually re-invents itself. We’re seeing that process already, with rumours of a relaxation of the pay cap, and calls for the revision of policy towards tuition fees.
ANDREW M
I think you are speculating on the emergence of Monty Python’s Sensible Party.
As Buddy Holly sang – “That’ll Be The Day.”