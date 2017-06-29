This is largely for the sake of completeness, since as things stand I doubt the boundary changes will take place, nevertheless I thought I should really update the notional figures for the provisional boundary review.
Calculating how the votes cast at the 2017 election would have translated into seats using the proposed boundaries the Conservatives would have won 298 seats (19 less than currently), Labour would have won 244 (18 less than currently), the Lib Dems would have won 8 (4 less than currently), the SNP 30 (five less than currently), Plaid 2 (2 less than currently). As you can see, the Conservatives and Labour would lose about the same number of seats, but the Conservatives would have been nearer to an overall majority and once you’ve taken away Sinn Fein MPs, may have been able to avoid doing a deal with the DUP.
Regular readers will recall that before the election it looked as if the boundary reviews would have favoured the Tories more – I suspect this change is largely because the 2017 election happened to produce a lot of very marginal seats, and that small boundary changes have flipped some of these in Labour’s favour. If you look at how it affects the swings the two parties would need to win a majority it’s clear that the boundary changes would still help the Tories:
- On the the new boundaries the Conservatives would need a lead of 2.8 to get an overall majority, compared to 3.4 currently
- On the new boundaries Labour would need to be 3.6 points ahead to become the largest party, compared to 0.8 currently
- On the new boundaries Labour would need a lead of 7.8 points to get an overall majority, compared to 7.4 currently
Some of you may be wondering why, if the boundary changes are about evening out the size of constituencies the result is still a system that seems to favour the Conservatives over Labour. This is not a sign of something being afoot – the four boundary commissions are genuinely independent – rather it’s because differently sized constituencies (“malapportionment”) is only one of several factors that can produce a skew in the electoral system, and the current Conservative advantage comes not from seat size, but from the impact of third parties and the Tory vote being more efficiently distributed. For example, when it comes to translating votes into seats huge majorities in safe seats are “wasted” votes. At the 2017 election there were 89 Conservative seats where they got over 60% of the vote, but 115 Labour seats where they got over 60% (and 37 seats where Labour got over 70%). None of this is set in stone of course – up until 2015 the system tended to favour Labour – if a party outperforms in marginal seats it can do better than uniform swing suggests, if it gains votes in safe or unwinnable seats then it would do worse.
The new boundaries are rather irrelevant if they never come into force – when the Boundary Commissions report in Autumn 2018 there then needs to be a vote in both the Commons and the Lords to implement their recommendations. That would have been challenge enough with a majority given that there is every chance of a few Conservative rebels. Without a majority it’s going to be very difficult indeed, especially since the DUP have so far opposed the changes (at the provisional stage the changes were thought to hurt the DUP and benefit Sinn Fein).
Nevertheless, for anyone who wants them notional figures for the 2017 on the provisional boundary recommendations are here.
PETE.
Good Morning to you from a windy and cool Bournemouth.
I agree with you in saying that Labour is playing it smart over Brexit.
Your phrase: it’s the Tories baby, let them hold it while it screams and kicks’ is very good advice, reminding me of the advice Jim C gave Harold W after the Feb 1974 GE.
Starmer wrote in The Mirror today that he would oppose Hard Brexit and support long transitional arrangements is the right approach IMO for country and party.
My preference of Electoral System is also Additional Member System as used in Germany, Scotland, Wales and New Zealand under which half to two-thirds of seats are determined by FPTP and the remainder by a regional top up method. Germany also has a 5% minimum threshold in regional top up seats to prevent extremist MPs with little support being elected which seems sensible to me.
New Zealand had a referendum to bring in AMS and another one after it had been in operation a few times and ratified again.
Finally No – you do not necessarily have to have 50%+ of votes to form a majority government as Alex Salmond proved in Scottish Election in 2011.
However I fear we will not have any form of PR unless one of major parties realises it can never win outright again. Pure self interest sadly dominates.
MARTINL
Agree completely.
As has been observed in another perceptive post upthread, we demand that the horsetrading takes place before going to the Electorate. PR allows it to take place afterwards.
In our system voters are in control. Under PR systems politicians are in control.
R HUCKLE
Does the FTPA really make any difference ?
As was recently evidenced, if the party in Government wants an early election, the main opposition party is very unlikely to stop it happening.
I’m not really sure about that. There was widespread anger within and across Labour about Corbyn supporting it and there’s nothing to suggest that a future opposition leader would react the same way. It’s only with the hindsight of the campaign that it looks like a clever gamble rather than self-destructive vanity.
What would have been an interesting tactic would have been to refuse the dissolution and immediately place a vote of no confidence and invite the Conservatives to abstain if they wanted an election (didn’t the SNP suggest this?). This might cause a small constitutional crisis as it could be suggested that a no confidence vote should be followed by the Queen asking Corbyn to form a government rather than May wait out the 14 days till the automatic election call. However as Labour had no reasonable chance of putting a majority together, you could say that the Palace had no need to do so.
Roger Mexico “vote should be followed by the Queen asking Corbyn to form a government rather than May wait out the 14 days till the automatic election call. However as Labour had no reasonable chance of putting a majority together, you could say that the Palace had no need to do so.”
This is not necessarily the case. As the Tories commanded a majority, TM could have advised the Queen to appoint another Tory who could have then lost a 2nd confidence vote through abstaining trigging the election but being in place. Of course the Queen can ignore the outgoing PM’s advice. The convention is that the Sovereign appoints a PM who has the possibility of commanding a majority. There is also the possibility that under the FTPA that the PM might not resign after the confidence vote and wait out the 14 days. At the stage either the Queen would let that stand or sack the PM. A difficult conundrum. The FTPA was not thought through properly. It has to go.
An issue with FPTP is that the Governments are not representative the electorate and it further Polarises the country by its nature . The mix of seats each main party holds is less than it used to be.
For example A Labour government would be mainly urban and sub urban with little representative of rural Labour.
In contrast Conservative government mainly rural shire England and does not reflect urban concerns.
A way round this would be to have 500 Constituencies and then have 150 MPS selection divided on PR basis into different regions.