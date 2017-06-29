This is largely for the sake of completeness, since as things stand I doubt the boundary changes will take place, nevertheless I thought I should really update the notional figures for the provisional boundary review.
Calculating how the votes cast at the 2017 election would have translated into seats using the proposed boundaries the Conservatives would have won 298 seats (19 less than currently), Labour would have won 244 (18 less than currently), the Lib Dems would have won 8 (4 less than currently), the SNP 30 (five less than currently), Plaid 2 (2 less than currently). As you can see, the Conservatives and Labour would lose about the same number of seats, but the Conservatives would have been nearer to an overall majority and once you’ve taken away Sinn Fein MPs, may have been able to avoid doing a deal with the DUP.
Regular readers will recall that before the election it looked as if the boundary reviews would have favoured the Tories more – I suspect this change is largely because the 2017 election happened to produce a lot of very marginal seats, and that small boundary changes have flipped some of these in Labour’s favour. If you look at how it affects the swings the two parties would need to win a majority it’s clear that the boundary changes would still help the Tories:
- On the the new boundaries the Conservatives would need a lead of 2.8 to get an overall majority, compared to 3.4 currently
- On the new boundaries Labour would need to be 3.6 points ahead to become the largest party, compared to 0.8 currently
- On the new boundaries Labour would need a lead of 7.8 points to get an overall majority, compared to 7.4 currently
Some of you may be wondering why, if the boundary changes are about evening out the size of constituencies the result is still a system that seems to favour the Conservatives over Labour. This is not a sign of something being afoot – the four boundary commissions are genuinely independent – rather it’s because differently sized constituencies (“malapportionment”) is only one of several factors that can produce a skew in the electoral system, and the current Conservative advantage comes not from seat size, but from the impact of third parties and the Tory vote being more efficiently distributed. For example, when it comes to translating votes into seats huge majorities in safe seats are “wasted” votes. At the 2017 election there were 89 Conservative seats where they got over 60% of the vote, but 115 Labour seats where they got over 60% (and 37 seats where Labour got over 70%). None of this is set in stone of course – up until 2015 the system tended to favour Labour – if a party outperforms in marginal seats it can do better than uniform swing suggests, if it gains votes in safe or unwinnable seats then it would do worse.
The new boundaries are rather irrelevant if they never come into force – when the Boundary Commissions report in Autumn 2018 there then needs to be a vote in both the Commons and the Lords to implement their recommendations. That would have been challenge enough with a majority given that there is every chance of a few Conservative rebels. Without a majority it’s going to be very difficult indeed, especially since the DUP have so far opposed the changes (at the provisional stage the changes were thought to hurt the DUP and benefit Sinn Fein).
Nevertheless, for anyone who wants them notional figures for the 2017 on the provisional boundary recommendations are here.
Re the Electoral boundary
Isle of wight Proposed 2 MPS. This is my far the biggest Electorate. However dividing it in 2 makes it one of the lowest. Why is some of it not merged with Hampshire. It does create a risk of bias if one party is strong in constituencies with Natural boundaries.
Also some of the biggest from 2015 Votes tend to be London favouring Labour if given bigger share. Also Wales have all the smallest constituencies. So bad for Labour.
It as been argued here that inner cities have less registered to vote. Is this actually the case because a lot of the bigger constituencies are Inner Ciiy areas. For example Hackney North up from 74,780 to 88,153 in 5 years,
.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_United_Kingdom_Parliament_constituencies
PETE B
The only alternative that I’ve seen proposed on here is to use the census. That has many difficulties, including the fact that many people will move during the lifetime of a census. One obvious group is students. Suppose they are 17 or 18 at the time of a census, then they go off to university. Not many return to live with their parents in my experience, yet the census data would still have them at their parents’ address and they would have to return to cast their vote. Wouldn’t that be a form of voter suppression?
There are good arguments against and around using the census (including what census number you use) but that isn’t one of them. Although the individual students who are included in the census will change considerably, the total number will be much more stable and it is that number that is used to calculate and locate constituencies. And no one is suggesting that people should return to vote where they were at the last census[1], just that numbers from that provide a good guide to where people are living now.
Obviously you can argue that using the electoral register gives you the ability to do boundary revisions more often. But whether it is worth the effort of every five years is another matter. Anthony once said that when tried in the 50s it turned out to be fussy with lots of small changes which were then reversed the next time round. Of course if you are having demographic changes big enough to make large differences over five years, you probably ought to be having five-yearly censuses anyway as Ireland and the Isle of Man do.
[1] Though ironically that’s similar to the basis on which expats’ votes are counted (where they last lived in the UK), a system that the Conservatives want to extend indefinitely after leaving.
ROGER MEXICO
Yes. My point, and in my 455 post, is that Umunna is indeed straining at a gnat, in that the strategy which appears to be being pursued by the Labour leadership is not to push, impossibly in terms of domestic politics, for membership,, since that would mean acceptance of a dominantly EU based and governed free movement of labour, but rather to go for an economy driven level and selectivity of migration, including from the EU (most valuable player) but also from the rest of the world, governed by the UK. The runes suggest this squares with migration policy development in the EU, which will increasingly seek to limit and govern it by means of external borders within countries of transit, while stepping up economic development and security/peace keeping within both countries of origin and countries of transit, in programmes in which the UK is de factor already engaged in its DFID agenda. I suspect there is some deep pragmatism going on which Chuka and his fifty thieves are not privy to.