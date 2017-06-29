This is largely for the sake of completeness, since as things stand I doubt the boundary changes will take place, nevertheless I thought I should really update the notional figures for the provisional boundary review.
Calculating how the votes cast at the 2017 election would have translated into seats using the proposed boundaries the Conservatives would have won 298 seats (19 less than currently), Labour would have won 244 (18 less than currently), the Lib Dems would have won 8 (4 less than currently), the SNP 30 (five less than currently), Plaid 2 (2 less than currently). As you can see, the Conservatives and Labour would lose about the same number of seats, but the Conservatives would have been nearer to an overall majority and once you’ve taken away Sinn Fein MPs, may have been able to avoid doing a deal with the DUP.
Regular readers will recall that before the election it looked as if the boundary reviews would have favoured the Tories more – I suspect this change is largely because the 2017 election happened to produce a lot of very marginal seats, and that small boundary changes have flipped some of these in Labour’s favour. If you look at how it affects the swings the two parties would need to win a majority it’s clear that the boundary changes would still help the Tories:
- On the the new boundaries the Conservatives would need a lead of 2.8 to get an overall majority, compared to 3.4 currently
- On the new boundaries Labour would need to be 3.6 points ahead to become the largest party, compared to 0.8 currently
- On the new boundaries Labour would need a lead of 7.8 points to get an overall majority, compared to 7.4 currently
Some of you may be wondering why, if the boundary changes are about evening out the size of constituencies the result is still a system that seems to favour the Conservatives over Labour. This is not a sign of something being afoot – the four boundary commissions are genuinely independent – rather it’s because differently sized constituencies (“malapportionment”) is only one of several factors that can produce a skew in the electoral system, and the current Conservative advantage comes not from seat size, but from the impact of third parties and the Tory vote being more efficiently distributed. For example, when it comes to translating votes into seats huge majorities in safe seats are “wasted” votes. At the 2017 election there were 89 Conservative seats where they got over 60% of the vote, but 115 Labour seats where they got over 60% (and 37 seats where Labour got over 70%). None of this is set in stone of course – up until 2015 the system tended to favour Labour – if a party outperforms in marginal seats it can do better than uniform swing suggests, if it gains votes in safe or unwinnable seats then it would do worse.
The new boundaries are rather irrelevant if they never come into force – when the Boundary Commissions report in Autumn 2018 there then needs to be a vote in both the Commons and the Lords to implement their recommendations. That would have been challenge enough with a majority given that there is every chance of a few Conservative rebels. Without a majority it’s going to be very difficult indeed, especially since the DUP have so far opposed the changes (at the provisional stage the changes were thought to hurt the DUP and benefit Sinn Fein).
Nevertheless, for anyone who wants them notional figures for the 2017 on the provisional boundary recommendations are here.
Might be partisan to suggest that using the ER rather than Census favour the Tories and in general there are more unregistered voters in safe Labour seats (City Centres for example) and less in leafy shires.
A technical objection is that Students can register in their home constituency and the place of study but only vote in GEs in one?
Pete B
The problem with basing it on the electoral roll is that some areas might have a low rate of registration at the time of making the boundaries. However a subsequent event encourages people in that area to register, perhaps doubling the electorate in that area. If this occurs in multiple constituencies you could end up with a very unfair distribution of votes.
There really is any way to fix FPTP, its fundamentally broken.
JIM JAM
@”the SYRIZA strategy?”
Yes-given time it could look like that.
Demanding Debt Forgiveness from the IMF & refusing to implement spending reductions……………until they have to. At which point they fall 20 pts behind in the Polls & face losing power.
Sorry
There really ISN’T any way to fix FPTP, its fundamentally broken.
@ Barny
“As much as it should be, the Labour civil war isn’t over for those on the right of the party.”
As I posted earlier, the civil war was recommenced vengefully in my GC by those on the ‘left’ of the party. I say ‘left’ because they are no more left wing than (for one) I am and many of them are in fact much more interested in power than politics.
I also would argue that the civil war was kicked off by Corbyn not holding an olive branch to the wider PLP when the shadow cabinet was reshuffled. All rather depressing and exacerbated by losing some talents from a not especially talented front bench team.
Round here Brexit is a massive issue and MPs’ single-markety lines on this certainly made a big contribution to our progress in the election (and don’t forget the youth vote, whilst often inspired by JC, seem to be strongly pro-remain.
Personally, as is probably obvious, I think Brexit is a quite lunatic act of self harm and any attempts to mitigate its harm are welcome.
@Chris Riley “Umunna is very switched on to economic issues and has hardly been silent about his views on single market membership. But hey, he’s a baddie, isn’t he.”
A switched-on conviction politician? Definitely not. He appears to be a vacillating airhead when it comes to Brexit, who is only looking for a political advantage for himself as a future Labour leader in the probable hope that the current Corbynista mania implodes IMO.
See this piece from the Huffpost.
Chuka Umunna: We Should Be Prepared To Sacrifice Single Market Membership To Axe Freedom Of Movement
http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/chuka-umunna-single-market-free-movement-brexit_uk_57e3e201e4b0db20a6e8b057
“If continuation of the free movement we have is the price of Single Market membership then clearly we couldn’t remain in the Single Market, but we are not at that point yet.”
@FU (sorry, I’m lazy)
“May is gone soon after Parliament rises, David Davis will be the next leader, Hammond will be off to the back benches replaced by Gove, Boris will stay at the Foreign office and Jacob Rees Mogg will be elevated to Brexit Secretary & before the summer is out we will have an outline of the populist manifesto the Tories will be working to with May, Hammond, Cameron and Osborne (especially) Osborne thrown under a whole procession of buses.”
From a partisan POV, I hope you’re right: I think Mickey Mouse might make PM against that lot, never mind J Corbyn. From a patriotic POV, I’d despair at that.
@CambridgeRachel
Without getting into different electoral systems (because broadly I agree that ours is probably the worst of all the potential systems we could have) – a national ID card system, assuming it was compulsory for all over the age of 18, would at least mean that everyone with an ID card could automatically be included in the electoral roll and the boundaries could be redrawn based on equal numbers of eligible UK National ID card holders (which should then broadly match the census data)
As long as you can get round the civil liberties issues, it really would be very convenient for government to deliver all sorts of policies and might even remove the need for the census.
@Forever Unpolled “May was mad to hold an election before the reforms were in place and the Tories would be even more insane to left the realignment slip through their fingers now”
I agree with this and banged on about it on here that May’s most sensible strategy would be to repeal the FTPA and then call a short notice election after the boundary reform in Autumn 2018 or even early 2019.
JIM JAM
A technical objection is that Students can register in their home constituency and the place of study but only vote in GEs in one?
In seat allocation terms, that paradoxically helps the Conservatives[1]. Students are more likely to be more middle-class than others of their age-group[2] and live in middle-class areas. Normally they will vote where they study, but their unused registration at home helps boost the number of seats allocated to such areas, stereotypically Conservative strongholds.
If students were only registered once, it would have to be at their place of study, where they spend more of the year. So their home constituencies would lose maybe a thousand voters or more from the rolls.
[1] As does the rarely-mentioned other registration exception where holiday home owners can also be down to vote in two places.
[2] Working-class students are also more likely to live at home and so only be registered once.
@GUYMONDE
Corbyn did let Owen Smith into his shadow cabinet, but I really don’t see why he should hand out an olive branch to lots of others. That is not how politics works.
I would have liked to see Yvette Cooper brought in to replace Diane Abbott, but there is a good reason not to ask Chuka Ummuna which is that he is useless.
You cannot take away your bat and ball like Yvette, then erroneously claim your leader has the wrong electoral strategy and then expect to be readmitted to the front line. Perhaps they need to do more junior roles first. Some in the PLP need to stop acting like over-entitled fools.
The form of Brexit we get will be down to the Conservative Party because they are in government and Labour isn’t. All the pro-single market Labour MPs have done is make their preferred outcome marginally less likely as they have scared Conservative remainers from backing that option this time.
As an aside, I have done some research into who thinks that Ummuna is the “British Obama”. They are:
1: Chuka Ummuna
2: Chuka Ummuna’s mum
3: Chuke Ummuna’s girlfriend
4: My mate Paul
5: Er, that’s it.
VoR
Oddly for a libertarian I’m quite relaxed about ID cards, never really understood the fuss about them. Compared to things like the restricted access to legal aid and hence legal redress it seems a minor issue. I would prefer a different voting system though