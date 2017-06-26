There’s normally a somewhat quite period in terms of voting intention after an election. There’s just been an actual vote, newspapers have blown all their polling budget during the campaign and even pollsters have to have a holiday. Sample quotas and weights all have to be rejigged as well (that applies even when polls have got an election correct – most polls’ quotas or weights include voting at the previous election, so 2015 targets all need replacing with 2017 targets).
We’ve had two Survation polls earlier this month, both showing Labour leads. Yesterday’s Sunday Times also had a new Panelbase poll, their first since the general election, and also showed Labour ahead. Topline figures there are CON 41%(-3), LAB 46%(+5), LDEM 6%(-2), changes are from the actual election result (or at least, the Great British vote share at the general election – the vast majority of opinion polls cover Great Britain only, not Great Britain and Northern Ireland).
It’s an interesting rhetorical question to ponder how much of the shift in public opinion since the election is because of the general election result (Theresa May’s figures have dropped now she is the PM who called a snap election and lost her majority, Jeremy Corbyn’s have shot up now he is a leader who deprived the Tories of a majority when he’d been so widely written off), and how much is the continuation of trends that were already there in the general election campaign? In other words, if the election had been a week later, would the trend towards Labour have continued and would they have been the largest party (or the Tories less able to form a viable government?). We’ll never know for sure.
Carfrew
“3) I knew after I posted, I should have quibbled-proofed this point. I don’t doubt there is SOME investment in mitigating the effects of free movement, just nowhere near enough. When an Eastern European country is stripped of a million of its young adults in short order, that’s nowhere near enough.”
I really like this point, I’m really concerned about the depopulation of various parts of Europe with some areas losing as much as a third of their population.
@Carfrew
4) If Greece had been honest about the state of its economy, it would never have been allowed to join the Euro, and the Drachma would simply have continued to float downwards in value.
1&5) EU democracy is certainly a work in progress, but the lack of visible accountability is largely a lack of the former not the latter (and any deficiencies are at least partially due to resistance of some member states, including the UK, to stronger EU institutions). The whole point about the EU is that it is a pooling of sovereignty, and that the swings are more than offset by the roundabouts. Would the UK on its own ever have had the clout to issue a massive fine to Google?
6) A lot of the issues here are to do with the particular ownership and tendering models that the UK government has chosen to follow, not the EU regulations themselves.
7) Negotiators negotiated. Elected/appointed officials then told them to go and think again. The problem is?
8) Similar to 6.
9) We signed up to them, mostly at the time of Maastricht. the time to renegotiate treaty obligations (and democracy models) is when the treaties are being negotiated.
10) Outsourcing of e.g. call centres has nothing to do with the EU. Certainly Brexit isn’t going to help here – a trade deal with India will likely accelerate the problem. And why do you think Nissan, Honda chose the UK?
Carfrew
CamRach: ” I’m really concerned about the depopulation of various parts of Europe”
I don’t think you should be too concerned. The beauty of free movement of labour is that both the donor and recipient benefit. For instance, Poland has much lower unemployment than it would have if not for free movement; the stay-at-homes have enhanced opportunities and pay rates; many of the leavers will return with capital and new skills (not least fluent English). Poland is booming and will need those upskilled returning migrants. Britain, at the same time, has enjoyed enhanced GDP growth that would have been choked off by labour shortages had it not been for migrants.
There have always been migratory movements from areas of low employment to higher. As Steinbeck fans will know, vast swathes of Oklahoma were depopulated in the dust bowl days when the choice was to starve at home or struggle to a new life in California. Ditto from Ireland during the great famine and later.
@ TOH
Somerjohn
But it’s the young leaving and the old being left behind. In some countries it might work out ok but if that kind of thing on that scale was happening to us……..
@Somerjohn
“The beauty of free movement of labour is that both the donor and recipient benefit. […] the stay-at-homes have enhanced opportunities and pay rates […]”
Surely if depopulation is beneficial for workers in the donor country, the workers in the recipient country would suffer a disbenefit due to the exact same mechanisms working in reverse?
That isn’t win/win, is it?
(Or more accurately it’s not win/win/win/win if you split out employers and workers in both donor and recipient countries.)
@ JIM JAM
‘Anecdote alert’
I watched an Inside Europe discussion today between a Green MEP, ex-Ukip MEP Steven Woolfe and a EPP MEP which pretty much corroborated your anecdote. The Green said that it was in both parties interest to negotiate a mutually acceptable break but the problem was that the Conservatives didn’t seem to have a clear plan.
He kept saying that the important thing was for the EU negotiators not to humiliate the British… which he seemed to think more problematic because of the incompetence. The other two did not disagree.
Also I find it strange that the Irish famine could be talked about in positive terms
The governments working majority is 14. Sinn Fein have 7 elected MPS. So it would be zero if Sinn Fein turned up.
Perhaps Sinn Fein could hint about the possibility of turning up for vital brexit vote if certain conditions not met. This
Not sure if the supporters would like them being abstentionist if they had the power to turn up.
An alternative is that all the Sinn Fein elected MPS could resign seats not taken on mandate of turning up for a brexit vote. Or they could resign seats and not stand and support SDLP as one off.
SYZYGY
Absolutely for all the reasons you give.
@ Carfew
‘ TTIP was quite far advanced before they decided it was too scary, besides it’s a scary thing, that they were even negotiating this stuff. And ALSO how much was done in secret. And given their neol1b attitudes to things like Austerity, it’d be no surprise if they didn’t find TTIP that scary anyways.’
The Trade Deals were the big reason for my vote and unfortunately, we still have the even more secretive (and IMO more toxic) TiSA coming down the track. In fact, even leaving the EU, we will be bound by CETA for the next 20y.
As you replied to Robin:
‘ there might be a bit more accountability than some realise, but that’s sophistry innit. it’s still quite some way short of proper accountability…’
Great exchange btw.
@ CR
‘But it’s the young leaving and the old being left behind. In some countries it might work out ok but if that kind of thing on that scale was happening to us…….’
I believe that Latvia’s so-called ‘economic miracle’ has actually resulted in the population shrinking because of the huge exodus of their young. Furthermore, as you imply, it cannot be a universal solution… where would a comparable % of young Americans emigrate to? The most significant investment that any country makes is in the raising and educating of the next generation and that asset disappears into the coffers of another country with wholesale emigration.
Voice_of_Reason
your 4.52 post
” You seem very confident that the 50% of Tory MP’s that supported remain wouldn’t prefer to stay in the single market and customs union.”
Well they help to defeat both the Labour amendment and Chuka Umunna’s amendment as the Government won the day on the Queens speech having conceded a minor amendment on abortion.
The net result of the three votes IMO is that Labour look divided, approx 50 Labour MP’s ignored their whips on the Umunna motion.