There’s normally a somewhat quite period in terms of voting intention after an election. There’s just been an actual vote, newspapers have blown all their polling budget during the campaign and even pollsters have to have a holiday. Sample quotas and weights all have to be rejigged as well (that applies even when polls have got an election correct – most polls’ quotas or weights include voting at the previous election, so 2015 targets all need replacing with 2017 targets).
We’ve had two Survation polls earlier this month, both showing Labour leads. Yesterday’s Sunday Times also had a new Panelbase poll, their first since the general election, and also showed Labour ahead. Topline figures there are CON 41%(-3), LAB 46%(+5), LDEM 6%(-2), changes are from the actual election result (or at least, the Great British vote share at the general election – the vast majority of opinion polls cover Great Britain only, not Great Britain and Northern Ireland).
It’s an interesting rhetorical question to ponder how much of the shift in public opinion since the election is because of the general election result (Theresa May’s figures have dropped now she is the PM who called a snap election and lost her majority, Jeremy Corbyn’s have shot up now he is a leader who deprived the Tories of a majority when he’d been so widely written off), and how much is the continuation of trends that were already there in the general election campaign? In other words, if the election had been a week later, would the trend towards Labour have continued and would they have been the largest party (or the Tories less able to form a viable government?). We’ll never know for sure.
Chris Riley: “european-wide institutions (not just the EU, but it’s one of them) have helped to lower the threat of war in Europe since WW2 by encouraging integration of people who, fundamentally, share an awful lot more in common history and culture …. Every Remainer I know voted primarily because of issues like this, and because of the feeling of common good and fellowship, not the economy.”
Absolutely. It’s the tragedy of the referendum that the remain case was presented mainly by people who were either afraid to make the moral, idealistic case for European unity because they thought it would be derided by the DM tendency, or were unable to because they didn’t actually share that idealism. Thus Cameron, Osborne etc pitched the case in terms of abstruse economics, which couldn’t compete with “we’ll get £350m a week back for the NHS.”
To me it’s absolutely obvious from the history of our continent that it’s a quarrelsome place given to war as a way of settling disputes. To prefer an institutional framework that replaces conflict with cooperation seems to me the only rational approach. Does anyone seriously believe that Europe would be a safer, happier, more prosperous place if the 28 EU countries all went their own ways?
@”Germany gets lax treatment because it is big, powerful and successful. If it wasn’t so successful, it wouldn’t be quite so able to bend the rules – but it made itself highly successful through dint of hard work and always having an eye to the future.”
Well well!-a sudden convert to the doctrine of Supremacy of the Rich & Powerful.
They will make a Neo-Lib. out of you yet Alec :-)
Our preference has always been to complain about Brussels stopping us doing stuff, rather than doing stuff.
I posted a while ago that in Austria and Hungary (at least) they levy a ‘vignette’ charge for vehicles including private cars using their motorway systems – and it’s a fairly sizeable fee.
We prefer to moan ‘they come over here, steal our jobs, use our motorways…..’ (apologies to @PAUL CROFT)
Re psychographics, Newsnight last night showed that mini-doc, very odd in my view. The CEO of Cambridge Analytica(how up themselves are they, judged on their name alone?) denied they had been involved at all in any use of pg during the referendum campaign. The only use they would fess up to was during Sen Ted Cruz’ unsuccessful campaign to be the Republican candidate for POTUS. One guy when asked how pg worked said ‘no proof it does, it’s just Bullsh!t’.
And yet Ms Cadwalldr had come up with bushels of convincing circumstantials of C A and their associates busily up to something.
@ EUphiliacs – Not paying NATO dues is no excuse for ignorance of its existence and role in keeping peace in W.Europe since 1949. Did the EU (or EEC as it was at the time) win the Cold War? Remainers who have flocked to Corbyn might want to review Corbyn’s views on NATO and a credible nuclear deterrent and consider what that might mean for peace!?
Anyway, great to see the opposition doing it’s important role in steering a more compromise line on fiscal policy. We’ll have to wait until the budget but it finally appears CON have got the message on austerity – a few months too late but better late than never!!
An interesting “Reflection” on the realities of post Brexit Eu Budget funding.
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/sites/beta-political/files/reflection-paper-eu-finances_en.pdf
I wonder how the businesses & taxpayers of Germany will feel about the “range of options” for more money in Box 5-Page 29?
@Trevor Warne – “Did the EU (or EEC as it was at the time) win the Cold War?”
Well yes, in fact – at least in part.
History makes many myths, one of which is that NATO and the US/UK nuclear deterrent – and by extension Thatcher and Reagan – ‘won’ the cold war.
The cold war was actually won through multiple causes, with the main one being the economic disparity between east and west. Arnaments did feed into this, as the economic stress on the Soviet block attempting to keep up with western military spending played a part, but more because they were hopeless at running their economy.
The real killer blow came from eastern bloc citizens gazing westwards to a harmonious, peaceful and economically developing Europe and wishing they could be part of that. There is, I feel, a very strong argument to be made that the developing unity within the EEC and the impact this had on economic development was instrumental in encouraging eastern European citizens to want to ally more with Brussels than Moscow. The fact that the EEC was also not a military alliance probably made this seem less threatening as well.
Historical facts tell us that former Soviet bloc countries have been very keen to join the EU, and also NATO. I think it would be sensible to take this as a measure that both the military and economic aspects were important in bringing down the Soviet era, and that dismissing the EU as part of this is wrong.
In terms of peace and strategic development across Europe, I would argue that the EU has done far more than many people realise.