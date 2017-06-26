There’s normally a somewhat quite period in terms of voting intention after an election. There’s just been an actual vote, newspapers have blown all their polling budget during the campaign and even pollsters have to have a holiday. Sample quotas and weights all have to be rejigged as well (that applies even when polls have got an election correct – most polls’ quotas or weights include voting at the previous election, so 2015 targets all need replacing with 2017 targets).
We’ve had two Survation polls earlier this month, both showing Labour leads. Yesterday’s Sunday Times also had a new Panelbase poll, their first since the general election, and also showed Labour ahead. Topline figures there are CON 41%(-3), LAB 46%(+5), LDEM 6%(-2), changes are from the actual election result (or at least, the Great British vote share at the general election – the vast majority of opinion polls cover Great Britain only, not Great Britain and Northern Ireland).
It’s an interesting rhetorical question to ponder how much of the shift in public opinion since the election is because of the general election result (Theresa May’s figures have dropped now she is the PM who called a snap election and lost her majority, Jeremy Corbyn’s have shot up now he is a leader who deprived the Tories of a majority when he’d been so widely written off), and how much is the continuation of trends that were already there in the general election campaign? In other words, if the election had been a week later, would the trend towards Labour have continued and would they have been the largest party (or the Tories less able to form a viable government?). We’ll never know for sure.
@Catman
“I would politely suggest that if Conservative Home are suddenly looking for policies for affordable housing, and the other issues which bit them on the bum in the GE, they didn’t need a poll or a different stratification of data to tell them.
A ear to the ground and eyes wide open should have told them a long time ago”
————
But up till now, to plead the need for Austerity, and incompetence of Miliband, Corbyn etc., seemed to do the trick. This election showed that these arguments were losing their potency in trumping other concerns like affordable housing etc.
@catman
Oh, and obviously for some, restricting immigration was the route to affordable housing etc. etc.
or was SEEN as the route, I should say…
Laszlo
Thanks for the link.
G’night all.
@Laszlo
Thanks, I didn’t understand that, but it made me google this
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bayesian_hierarchical_modeling
And yes, that is what I am talking about in laymans terms
“To further illustrate this, consider the example: A teacher wants to estimate how well a male student did in his SAT. He uses information on the student’s high school grades and his current grade point average (GPA) to come up with an estimate.
The SAT score is viewed as a sample coming from a common population distribution indexed by another parameter , which is the high school grade of the student.[13] That is, all information in the problem will be used to solve for the posterior distribution. Instead of solving only using the prior distribution and the likelihood function, the use of hyperpriors gives more information to make more accurate beliefs in the behavior of a parameter”
That sound exactly what I am trying to say.
We want to estimate voting intention of a constituency, but we have lots of parameters we can use to tell us how they are likely to vote – age, ethnicity, region, etc
So apply all of those and you get a far more accurate poll.
And surely you don’t need a sample size of 5000/ day to know how a certain ethnicity will vote/ how a certain area will vote, etc
I think it is time to explore new polling methods, something like this makes sense to me as a layman.
CARFREW
Sorry re-read your post. Tired. No excuse though.
Richard
YouGov of course already do use Ethnicity as a weighting factor in their London polls:
https://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/6zez44zpnt/QueenMaryResults_London_May31st2017_W.pdf#page=6
I think some other pollsters may use a more general BAME v white split – certainly you see it analysed in tables, though they might not weight by it. Religion might also be important as well as we have discussed – a lot of the BAME movement to Labour might be due to Muslim voters associating perceived media attacks on themselves with the Party usually supported by the papers making those attacks.
You need to be careful about birth statistics because a mother being born outside the UK may well be classified as white – indeed the most common nationality is Polish and three of the rest of the top ten are EU:
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/livebirths/bulletins/parentscountryofbirthenglandandwales/2015
of course just because the mother was born abroad it doesn’t mean the father was. More detail statistics from the tables are:
Mother and father non-UK born 20.2%
Mother non-UK born, father born in the UK 6.2%
Mother non-UK born, father not recorded 1.1%
Mother born in the UK, father non-UK born 5.5%
Mother born in the UK, father not recorded 4.2%
Mother and father born in the UK 62.7%
they only have figures going back to 2008 and the percentage with both parents born non-UK was already 16.7% then.