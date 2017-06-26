There’s normally a somewhat quite period in terms of voting intention after an election. There’s just been an actual vote, newspapers have blown all their polling budget during the campaign and even pollsters have to have a holiday. Sample quotas and weights all have to be rejigged as well (that applies even when polls have got an election correct – most polls’ quotas or weights include voting at the previous election, so 2015 targets all need replacing with 2017 targets).
We’ve had two Survation polls earlier this month, both showing Labour leads. Yesterday’s Sunday Times also had a new Panelbase poll, their first since the general election, and also showed Labour ahead. Topline figures there are CON 41%(-3), LAB 46%(+5), LDEM 6%(-2), changes are from the actual election result (or at least, the Great British vote share at the general election – the vast majority of opinion polls cover Great Britain only, not Great Britain and Northern Ireland).
It’s an interesting rhetorical question to ponder how much of the shift in public opinion since the election is because of the general election result (Theresa May’s figures have dropped now she is the PM who called a snap election and lost her majority, Jeremy Corbyn’s have shot up now he is a leader who deprived the Tories of a majority when he’d been so widely written off), and how much is the continuation of trends that were already there in the general election campaign? In other words, if the election had been a week later, would the trend towards Labour have continued and would they have been the largest party (or the Tories less able to form a viable government?). We’ll never know for sure.
@Pete B
“Isn’t that what Corbyn wants to do? Says it all.”
——–
Dunno. We need to go to a rally to ask him!
@Cambridge Rach
“Up until now Corbyn has been the hostage of the blairite party machine which has fought tooth and nail to prevent new rules for nominating leadership candidates, now he’s a hostage of parliamentary arithmetic.”
———
Yes, you may be right. At least it gives more time to prepare the way for others I suppose. And I’m still not sure he’d really want to oversee the nightmare of Brexit. Sometimes one wonders if that’s why Theresa was choking back the tears. That despite pulling out all the stops, she still wound up in power and having to negotiate Brexit.
(And Jeremy’s probably relieved he stayed out of power, it having gotten quite close despite best efforts, desperately trying to avoid campaigning in marginals, putting Abbot on the telly, needlessly talking about a garden tax etc.)
@Turk
In 1992 Major achieved a 21 seats overall majority – a number which I guess May would die for.
That 21 seat majority was not enough for him to do battle with the Euro sceptics in his party. It defeats me why you think May will steadily steam ahead for five long years.
@Chris Riley
I agree with your view of John McDonnell. I fear he may end up as an albatross around Corbyn’s neck.
And I’m not sure that your comments about him amount to character assassination. I can just imagine the terms he might use about his opponents.
The polls are not so bad for the Tories, as their voting intention is holding at that very high level of 41 % or so despite Mrs May’s poor ratings. I suppose that, in two years’ time , when they have to face a new election probably with a different prime minister as leader, they might turn the polls around. It will depend though on how the Brexit negotiations will go. Right now, David Davis seems to be pretty set on Hard Brexit, which may be a strategy to put pressure on the EU. Will the British government, have, however, the courage and the will to go through with Hard Brexit if the EU doesn’t blink ?
@Jonathan Stuart-Brown
Pollsters and politicians beware of a lazy misguided narrative
——————————-
Sorry Jonathan, I thought for a moment you are referring to your own pieces. :-)
@MARKW
I didnt say millions died in support of Brexit, I said millions have fought and died for the freedoms that we have enjoyed but which the EU elite think are unimportant. How can anyone vote to change EU policy? You cant, simple as that. There is no EU wide political debate and the unelected EU elite just do what they want providing they have the support of Merkel and France. MEPs can only vote on issues submitted to them, they cannot guide the overall political agenda like say UK MPs and political parties can.
@Carfrew
“Well you could argue it’s the boomers who lived in the comfortable bubble and are now pulling up the ladder behind them, and Brexit may not result in freedom if power is instead increasingly handed to the corporates.”
The south east property bubble does indeed cause massive problems for the younger generation. I’d like to see zero property price and rent inflation with around 3% price inflation and 4% earnings inflation over say 10 years to make real housing prices more affordable.
Large corporates were generally pro-remain so shouldnt that make you pro-leave if you are anti corporate? Small businesses were much more ambivalent. If the one sided UK job market moves towards less of an imbalance in employers favour then there should IMV be a greater trickle down (through wage growth) to wider society.