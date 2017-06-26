There’s normally a somewhat quite period in terms of voting intention after an election. There’s just been an actual vote, newspapers have blown all their polling budget during the campaign and even pollsters have to have a holiday. Sample quotas and weights all have to be rejigged as well (that applies even when polls have got an election correct – most polls’ quotas or weights include voting at the previous election, so 2015 targets all need replacing with 2017 targets).
We’ve had two Survation polls earlier this month, both showing Labour leads. Yesterday’s Sunday Times also had a new Panelbase poll, their first since the general election, and also showed Labour ahead. Topline figures there are CON 41%(-3), LAB 46%(+5), LDEM 6%(-2), changes are from the actual election result (or at least, the Great British vote share at the general election – the vast majority of opinion polls cover Great Britain only, not Great Britain and Northern Ireland).
It’s an interesting rhetorical question to ponder how much of the shift in public opinion since the election is because of the general election result (Theresa May’s figures have dropped now she is the PM who called a snap election and lost her majority, Jeremy Corbyn’s have shot up now he is a leader who deprived the Tories of a majority when he’d been so widely written off), and how much is the continuation of trends that were already there in the general election campaign? In other words, if the election had been a week later, would the trend towards Labour have continued and would they have been the largest party (or the Tories less able to form a viable government?). We’ll never know for sure.
It seems to me incontravertible that a “hard” Brexit will significantly impact on UK abaility to export financial services. In the short term this will be very very painful. However, am I alone in viewing this as part of the very limited silver lining attached to the Brexit cloud?
For far too long, the way to “make money” in the UK has had a very obvious path of least resistance. Investing in businesses that actually make something (whether physically or intellectually) is far too risky, far too much like hard work. Companies with vast cash reserves just sit on them, waiting for the opportunity to buy another company, rather than going to the effort of developing a new market for themselves.
If the City of London is cut down to size, maybe, just maybe, the UK’s pattern of investrment will adjust. And without there being a great black hole sucking in investment, perhaps economic activity would be spread more evenly around the country.
Even if the City doesn’t fall off a cliff, I think government should try to limit its detrimental effects on the UK. OK, it’s a source of funds now, but in the long term its influence is malign.
that was probably a bit too soap-boxy. My original point got a bit lost, which was that the UK’s heavy dependence on services, particular financial, is a bad thing. It puts all our economic eggs in a single basket.
@ HIRETON – “WTO tariff” is the accepted short-hand for “most favoured nation status under WTO terms” or are you suggesting we would not quickly set up that status with all relevant nations?
As even Danny has found out, in many cases most favoured nation status under WTO terms (I’ll give it the full name) would in many cases mean LOWER tariffs (and the often forgotten quotas) than EU’s common external tariff.
I expect we disagree but this is IMHO why EU is a protectionist regime – preventing UK from accessing the most favourable prices in a truly competitive global market. All these tables can be found on the internet as I’m sure you know.
IMHO the limited inflation pass through we’ve seen from the GBP base effect (combined with commodities, etc which is also a base effect) shows the supply chain will absorb most of the base effect of tariffs on imports from EU (e.g. German car production plants, etc will see their profit margin cut and/or their market share cut).
Without a long winded discussion of price elasticity in markets with perfect competition a 10% sharp drop in the currency is not dissimilar from a 10% rise in tariffs.
(Perfect is pushing it obviously but a small rise in inflation and a small drop in consumer demand are not a bad thing IMHO)
In time we can also either source more products from cheaper locations and/or build/source more goods domestically.
Services (where we have a net trade surplus) are different – tariffs and quotas don’t apply, you either can sell specific services into a different country from home country or you have to set up a local satellite with local licensing. Global Equivalence standards and bodies is IMHO the way forward for not just UK but the World. The collective EU trade position does not enhance the UK’s needs to open up service markets. OK, the EU have moved along a little (due largely to pressure from UK!!) but IMHO its too slow and opening up services is always put behind protectionism of agriculture and manufacturing because the EU work as a collective. The UK economy is very different to the EU27 and IMHO our trading priorities have been poorly served as a member since the mid 1990s. They would be served even worse if we turned around and begged to return in!
MARTIN L
“So you seem to be suggesting that it is OK for John McDonnell to lie to a professional interviewer because it was politically expedient to do so and in your view the ends justified the means. I still dont see how that makes him the bastion of political integrity that you suggest he is.”
I’m glad that you raised that point, as they say in the lecture halls.
Yes,it is OK for John McDonnell to respond as he did, not to l-e but to relate his answer to the meaning of the questioner. Tell me if you don’t agree. Neil was intent of getting McDonnell to agree that by being a Marxist in the sense of being a supporter of Marx’s theories or learning from Marx’s arguments as to the origins of the class system in capitalism, he was also a supporter of communism and of political change in Britain towards communism. He isn’t and doesn’t.
In talking to a socialist economic reform group I believe what he said was that he was a Marxist – specifically in believing that capitalism would in certain circumstances collapse in a confrontation with organised labour or an organised peasantry, or just by its own contradictions.
Neil, being a past master in how to embarrass politicians by asking impossible questions, had no intention of letting McDonnell get into a discussion or explanation about the different meanings of Marxism.
You,however, should know better, and I – thank goodness – can talk the hind leg off a donkey before you would embarrass me by suggesting that a reformer and socialist with McDonnell’s character and track record acts and speaks other than with integrity.
@Martin, John
A good deal of opposition to Jeremy Corbyn from political veterans is because they didn’t trust McDonnell as far as they could throw him.
Of course, a certain degree of ruthlessness and political flexibility are necessary in politics and McDonnell has them. I would not suggest McDonnell is not effective – he is. But he is absolutely not a saint and nor can you trust that he believes what he says or that he will do what he promises.
CHRIS RILEY
i’ve responded on the matter which was raised, and which I care about.
This is not a site for ad hominem accusations,still less for political assassinations, so I’ld prefer you took this elsewhere if you want to pursue it.
@Colin
Very interesting paper – and that is, at least, from an unimpeachably credible group. It is more positive and it lays out a Brexit that is economically manageable, but ‘positive’ is a relative term,
We have to acknowledge that
– it finds no economic upsides to Brexit
– it assumes low interest rates essentially indefinitely in order to keep the economy afloat (almost certainly correctly)
– Brexit will reduce exports, productivity and GDP
– Brexit will drive increased inflation
– they’re sceptical that immigration will actually drop as much as stated and the assumption is that the migration target will never be met
The predicted economic effects (except for inflation) are at the lower end of predictions, and our economy can cope with them.
But I am not sure that the electorate will even accept the level of economic impact that the report lays out, especially if it is accompanied by continued low interest rates, high inflation and continued immigration. Ironically, I think Remainers would probably be happier than Leavers with the outcomes laid out in this report.
@John
Nor is it a site for hagiographies. You have to remember that a lot of people here were not born yesterday and had heard of John McDonnell before 2015.
My view, as stated, is that McDonnell’s character is unlikely to have an effect on VI. I actually quite admire him. I just wouldn’t lend him my lawnmower.
@Chris Riley
If you have particular evidence for your character assassination of JMcD to educate those of us not born who “were not born yesterday and had heard of John McDonnell before 2015” (sic) then please provide. Otherwise, please let off the insinuations and smear.
One of the things driving immigration, is a shortage of skills in important areas. Clearly this is another example of how leaving it to the market has issues, because why should employers bother training up the natives if they can import the already trained more cheaply?
Consequently more state intervention is required, but of course if you keep shrinking the power of the state it won’t have the clout and the ever-more-powerful corporates will be able to secure more and more immigration, one way or another…
…Is one scenario to consider…
Thinking about the Cambridge paper Colin gave, it struck me that nobody has really laid out, pragmatically, the most likely scenario post-Brexit.
Almost everyone – including Leavers – agree that we’ll see the following in the short to medium term
– a hit to GDP and exports
– some level of reduced FDI
– some job losses
– inflation
– reduced, but not ended, immigration
I don’t think any of that is controversial.
The question is – how much of any of that is acceptable to the electorate? And we have to acknowledge that the people most likely to experience it and be impacted by it are actually people who voted Leave and not those who voted Remain.
So more to the point, to what extent will Leavers accept Brexit when it means that some of them lose their jobs, everything gets more expensive and immigration is not halted? Even if those effects are relatively mild?
It is all very well saying that everything will be ok in 30 years. If the electorate thought on those time scales, every election would be solely about pensions and climate change. They think about what is happening now, and the Givernment will have to deal with the immediate effects of Brexit.
Tony Ebert,
“I suspect that most remainers didn’t vote LibDem in the GE because they are democrats first, and remainers second”
But is there any evidence for that? Or is the evidence that they voted for the most remain inclined party with a chance to win? That would seem to be consistent with what they did?
Final vote share is quite consistent with a choice based upon leave 44%, remain 45%, other 9%, considering a proportion of each would not vote and the greater likelhood of older=leave to turn out.
“It is all very well saying that everything will be ok in 30 years.”
(ftr I agree with this. My main objection to Brexit remains that it is completely pointless in the long run and so the short term damage- social, more than economic – it causes does so to absolutely no purpose.)
“So more to the point, to what extent will Leavers accept Brexit when it means that some of them lose their jobs”
Lots of people will lose their jobs. That is only a problem if there isn’t another one to go to.
Since outside the EU the government has complete control of the resources of the nation, it is not difficult to get things going again.
Lots of operations that were tied up with the EU will have to fail so that new operations focussing on the new realities have space to grow.
If there is a ‘skills shortage’ at the moment, trimming down the excessively large Financial sector will release lots of people for more productive uses.
What we need to do is get beyond the idea that markets sort everything out. They don’t and haven’t. That’s why we’re undergoing Brexit.
As Brexit starts and the reality of what Corbyn means sinks in with the Tories you will see them shift back more towards a Macmillan style of Toryism. The £1bn to Northern Ireland at the behest of the DUP is just the start.