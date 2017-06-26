Panelbase/Sunday Times – CON 41%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%

26 Jun 2017

There’s normally a somewhat quite period in terms of voting intention after an election. There’s just been an actual vote, newspapers have blown all their polling budget during the campaign and even pollsters have to have a holiday. Sample quotas and weights all have to be rejigged as well (that applies even when polls have got an election correct – most polls’ quotas or weights include voting at the previous election, so 2015 targets all need replacing with 2017 targets).

We’ve had two Survation polls earlier this month, both showing Labour leads. Yesterday’s Sunday Times also had a new Panelbase poll, their first since the general election, and also showed Labour ahead. Topline figures there are CON 41%(-3), LAB 46%(+5), LDEM 6%(-2), changes are from the actual election result (or at least, the Great British vote share at the general election – the vast majority of opinion polls cover Great Britain only, not Great Britain and Northern Ireland).

It’s an interesting rhetorical question to ponder how much of the shift in public opinion since the election is because of the general election result (Theresa May’s figures have dropped now she is the PM who called a snap election and lost her majority, Jeremy Corbyn’s have shot up now he is a leader who deprived the Tories of a majority when he’d been so widely written off), and how much is the continuation of trends that were already there in the general election campaign? In other words, if the election had been a week later, would the trend towards Labour have continued and would they have been the largest party (or the Tories less able to form a viable government?). We’ll never know for sure.


  1. The Other Howard

    John Pilgrim

    “The problem is not the risk that Brexit is seen as a failure. The problem is rather that the failure is already written in history, and that the negotiations around departure and the arrangements which replace membership of the EU are seen by members of that demographic above all, as palliative at best..”

    Another piece of remainer nonsense John. I am an AB Graduate and i can’t wait for us to leave the EU and I believe in the long term it will lead to a greatly improved economic future. There are a large minority of that group like me.

    June 27th, 2017 at 9:31 am
  2. The Other Howard

    Just 640 days to go now!

    June 27th, 2017 at 9:34 am
1 3 4 5

NB: Before commenting please make sure you are familiar with the Comments Policy. UKPollingReport is a site for non-partisan discussion of polls.

