There’s normally a somewhat quite period in terms of voting intention after an election. There’s just been an actual vote, newspapers have blown all their polling budget during the campaign and even pollsters have to have a holiday. Sample quotas and weights all have to be rejigged as well (that applies even when polls have got an election correct – most polls’ quotas or weights include voting at the previous election, so 2015 targets all need replacing with 2017 targets).
We’ve had two Survation polls earlier this month, both showing Labour leads. Yesterday’s Sunday Times also had a new Panelbase poll, their first since the general election, and also showed Labour ahead. Topline figures there are CON 41%(-3), LAB 46%(+5), LDEM 6%(-2), changes are from the actual election result (or at least, the Great British vote share at the general election – the vast majority of opinion polls cover Great Britain only, not Great Britain and Northern Ireland).
It’s an interesting rhetorical question to ponder how much of the shift in public opinion since the election is because of the general election result (Theresa May’s figures have dropped now she is the PM who called a snap election and lost her majority, Jeremy Corbyn’s have shot up now he is a leader who deprived the Tories of a majority when he’d been so widely written off), and how much is the continuation of trends that were already there in the general election campaign? In other words, if the election had been a week later, would the trend towards Labour have continued and would they have been the largest party (or the Tories less able to form a viable government?). We’ll never know for sure.
Just catching up with today’s events good to see the deal with the DUP concluded caught a bit of the debate in HoC seemed a bit odd to hear the opposition going on about grubby deals when they would certainly have jumped into bed with the SNP just imagine that price tag and at least we can say the DUP want the union to survive.
Just as an aside can anyone tell me why the Labour back benches look so glum I would think after the unexpected surge they just had and the apparently strong personal showing of there leader they would be as pleased as punch with Corbyn and McDonald in the driving seat what could possibly go wrong.
@ John Murphy
I’m more of the opinion that there’s been an underlying trend to Labour going on since early-May, and these last few polls are merely reflecting that. The relative stability of Tory VI throughout doesn’t really follow the typical pattern we’d expect of the (perceived) ‘loser’ falling away at the expense of the ‘winner’.
@Trevor Warne “of course Mrs.Monochrome would acquire settled status (as clearly described in the UK offer) but why would any EU citizen apply for settled status (or British citizenship) if they can have their cake and eat it by being under the jurisdiction of two venues.”
There is no cake and eat it for EU citizens on this issue. Assuming that the settled status proposal is accepted in negotiation, the Law will be the same regardless of Venue. If the EU citizen does not go for settled status, the EU citizen does not get the benefits of settled status regardless of Venue for resolving disputes over settled status.
Why are Brits not only obsessed about trying to have cake and eat it but also about others doing the same when clearly the possibility does not arise.
@ TURK
You sound so desperate. Do you have no self respect?
This is a bit of a weird poll
http://www.gqrr.com/articles/2017/6/25/post-election-poll-of-great-britain-for-the-tuc-voters-support-ending-the-public-sector-pay-freeze
“On a lighter note, can we have a debate on what to call the deal. I find having to type Tory-DUP a pain on my IPAD”
Elsewhere it has been referred to as the Bad Monday Agreement
@Turk
Who is this McDonald who is in the driving seat? Perhaps that’s why the Labour benches were glum. They are missing John McDonnell.
Also, Philotes does have a point.
@ MONOCHROME OCTOBER
“Why are Brits not only obsessed about trying to have cake and eat it but also about others doing the same when clearly the possibility does not arise.”
It’s called shameless narcissism. They are insecure/scared/paranoid. Weak scared people paranoid about foreigners. But they don’t understand that they are projecting their own selfishness onto others. Very sad really.
I blame Queen Victoria.
Turk:”Just catching up with today’s events good to see the deal with the DUP concluded caught a bit of the debate in HoC seemed a bit odd to hear the opposition going on about grubby deals when they would certainly have jumped into bed with the SNP just imagine that price tag and at least we can say the DUP want the union to survive.”
1] Jumping into bed with the SNP, who have no terrorist association, at a small risk to the Union
2] Jumping into bed with the DUP who have a strong association with the UDA to preserve the Union
I can see questions of moral equivalence between options and of which option carries most risk for the Union. I think my take is different from yours ….
Yep the Shadow Chancellor is John McDonnell.
As for Turk’s other comments well each to their own but I doubt this pact will prove popular.
I’ve mostly steered clear of the DUP discussion on here, but I’m pretty sure that, under the Westminster electoral system, the people who voted DUP in NI have as much right as anyone else in the UK to have their views represented in government.
The notions of “EU migrants” versus “British expats” are pretty good metaphors of the problem…
TURK
@”Just as an aside can anyone tell me why the Labour back benches look so glum”
I wondered that too.
Could it be that JC told them they would be in Government by now-and it seems not to be happening?
On the panelbase poll
http://www.panelbase.com/media/polls/W10470w8tablesforpublication260617.pdf
What is striking is the “Don’t knows”. Traditionally those are mostly the young, and female. Every table I have looked at for the last few years has shown that trend.
Not any more. Now the Don’t knows are the elderly and most voted leave. My guess is those are the UKIP folk that leant their vote to the Tories to get Brexit through and voted for the “Theresa May party” as they would never vote Conservative.
Once Brexit happens, they don’t know who they will vote for. No need to vote Tory, they got what they wanted.
The 2017 Tory vote is collapsing already.
And the young and female are now taking an interest in politics. No more ‘don’t know’. They are engaged.
PHILOTES
@”It’s called shameless narcissism. They are insecure/scared/paranoid. Weak scared people paranoid about foreigners. But they don’t understand that they are projecting their own selfishness onto others. Very sad really.”
Well I have lived in this, my country of birth for a very long time & I think that description of my countrymen & women is so far from the truth , and so gratuitously insulting as to make me believe your arrival here must have been very recent & unwilling & that your stay here will be short. It is clearly upsetting you for some reason .
Not sure if anyone has seen yet, but Panelbase have kindly updated their tables with geographical location.
The results are very interesting. In what follows in this post, treat everything with skepticism in terms of it actually representing any real trends, but it is nonetheless interesting. Overall they show that, in the regions where Labour is stronger – e.g. Wales, NE, NW, London, Labour’s % of the vote is very similar to their performance at GE2017.
But where they were weaker (e.g. South East, South West, East Anglia), they’ve moved significantly more towards Labour. This is the case in the South-East, where Labour were 26 points behind the Tories (55-29) – this poll puts them at 43-33 including DK, or 48-38 without. That’s a gap of 26 closed to 10, an 8 point CON-LAB swing. Even more strikingly is the South-West, which went to the Tories 51-29 in GE17. Now? 38-36 including DKs, 44-42 without. A gap of 21 closed to 2 – an even larger, 10 point swing. Also note here that even including the ‘don’t knows’, it’s not just that the Tory vote is down 13, Labour’s is also up 7.
There were many seats in the SE and SW which were safe Tory in 2015, and which became marginals in 2017, which Labour could win with swings of this magnitude (some of them easily).
I would have thought that the most likely explanation for this is due to the high tory ‘don’t know’ vote as I discussed in a previous post, which naturally means that areas with a lot of tory voters will have more people no longer backing the party. But, you would still expect the Conservatives to have their vote share reduced in the more Labour-leaning regions by an amount proportional to the Conservative vote. In other words, you’d still expect some reduction of the tory vote in London, North West and North East. Except that doesn’t appear to be the case isn’t in this poll. In fact, the Tories are doing slightly better in London in this poll (33% in GE, 36% in the poll), and pretty much the same in e.g. the North West (36% in GE, 36% in this poll) and North East (34% in GE, 32% in this poll).
The conclusion you’d therefore draw from this poll* would be that Labour are winning people over in the South, where they may have a lot of potential gains, while keeping the rest of their voters aboard.
Necessary caveat: this could just be statistical noise – not a true finding, e.g. due to sample size (however, some of the sample sizes are high, e.g. NW is 550 and London is 650, which are decent). We’ll ultimately need more polls, preferably with bigger sample sizes, to be able to determine anything from this.
NB: On Scotland, it’s really not that interesting actually. Excluding DKs, it shows SNP on 34 (-3 vs GE), Tories on 30 (+1), Labour on 29 (+2). But the differences versus the election result are well-within the margin of error. Such precision here relative to the GE2017 result, as well as in London and the North, in fact makes the large swings in the South seem statistically significant. But I may be reading too much into this, and as every good statistician knows, humans are often susceptible to seeing trends where there are none – and this is especially lethal where data is not the best quality. We shall have to wait and see…
*(insofar as you think this is good and useful data that is sufficient to draw such a conclusion – it probably isn’t)
@ Richard
Sounds like you have it all sussed, well done!
@ TURK, COLIN
“Just as an aside can anyone tell me why the Labour back benches look so glum”
————————————-
Most of them are closet Tories.
Philotes
Oh dear calm down dear your be throwing your dummy out the Pram next.
Norbold
Sorry got the spelling wrong your mate needs a friend be kind.