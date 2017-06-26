There’s normally a somewhat quite period in terms of voting intention after an election. There’s just been an actual vote, newspapers have blown all their polling budget during the campaign and even pollsters have to have a holiday. Sample quotas and weights all have to be rejigged as well (that applies even when polls have got an election correct – most polls’ quotas or weights include voting at the previous election, so 2015 targets all need replacing with 2017 targets).
We’ve had two Survation polls earlier this month, both showing Labour leads. Yesterday’s Sunday Times also had a new Panelbase poll, their first since the general election, and also showed Labour ahead. Topline figures there are CON 41%(-3), LAB 46%(+5), LDEM 6%(-2), changes are from the actual election result (or at least, the Great British vote share at the general election – the vast majority of opinion polls cover Great Britain only, not Great Britain and Northern Ireland).
It’s an interesting rhetorical question to ponder how much of the shift in public opinion since the election is because of the general election result (Theresa May’s figures have dropped now she is the PM who called a snap election and lost her majority, Jeremy Corbyn’s have shot up now he is a leader who deprived the Tories of a majority when he’d been so widely written off), and how much is the continuation of trends that were already there in the general election campaign? In other words, if the election had been a week later, would the trend towards Labour have continued and would they have been the largest party (or the Tories less able to form a viable government?). We’ll never know for sure.
Too many deluded, paranoid, mentally fragile, sociopathic, control freak, small minded, net curtain twitching, little Englander types around these days. How boring and tiring it must be to have to go through life living in such constant fear of anything foreign.
JOHN B
Very Droll, as you know i want us to leave that as well but it will have to wait until we have finished Brexit.
PHILOTES
Another rather odd post, are you upset about something?
I ask you the same question I asked Chris Riley, who are you talking about? I cannot think of anybody who posts here, who fits that descrition.
@TonyBTG
How about the Unicons?
@ TOH
I was mainly referring to what I saw on the Tory benches in parliament today. As for those who post on here, there are undoubtedly some, but I’m sure they already know who they are.
BZ: “There is also little or nothing in the document to give UK expats any reason to stop worrying ….. It would potentially apply to my younger son, who lives and works in Norway and is married to a Norwegian citizen with a young daughter who currently has only Norwegian citizenship.”
Unless Norwegian law has recently changed, it is one of the few countries that does not allow dual citizenship. So your daughter-in-law and grand-daughter could only acquire UK citizenship by renouncing their Norwegian citizenship.
I wouldn’t presume to offer advice on the basis of zero knowledge of the personal circumstances involved. But as someone with lifelong knowledge of both countries and how well they look after their citizens, I know that if I were in your son’s place I’d be applying for Norwegian citizenship asap.
PHILOTES
I would suggest that if you want to make rather biased comments like that (I’m being deliberately polite) to people who post here I suggest you name them, otherwise it looks rather cowardly. As for politicians they get verbal abuse all the time so I don’t see the point of your comment.
Certainly your comments do not apply to me. On Brexit one of my reasons for wanting to leave is so that we can trade without restraint with the whole World, so a very positive outward looking stance.
As t being afraid of anything foreign, far from it as I have probably visited more countries than 95% of the people who post here.
I guess you posted in anger because things are irritating you. We all have to suffer that.
Anyway thanks for replying I notice the other person I challenged has not. I draw my own conclusions on that.
Colin
Poland is effectively in war with the Commission (well, there are proposals in Strasbourg of suspending both Poland and Hungary – it won’t happen), and they are dependent on the handouts (because not much more left to be corrupted away).
They did try to go against the Commission, it’s true, on Tusk, but even their allied Hungary voted against them (since then the relationship improved as the Hungarian government lent 3000 Hungarian people to Poland to demonstrate against the liberal opposition in Warsaw (fully paid for from EU grant – travel cost and daily allowance). So, it’s OK now.
The third illiberal democracy, Slovakia, is now fully aligned with Germany. Romania is essentially run by the German-French intelligence services, so that’s sorted. Bulgaria is a bit more tricky, but they also know what happened in Romania, so they will align.
Croatia is too weak, so they will go with the majority. Slovenia will go with Germany.
So we are back to Merkel (and maybe Macron).
John B,
Looking at a whole suite of polling evidence, I got the impression that Labour’s image as a whole was beginning to improve in Scotland over the election period, but was drowned out by the Tory surge there (tactical voting seemed to be mainly from Labour supporters voting Tory, whereas in 2015 it was in the other direction, which may have exaggerated the Tory surge, and meant that Labour didn’t feel much of the gains from elsewhere).
I don’t know an awful lot about Scottish politics but I do remember seeing polls showing that, in Scotland, Corbyn’s approval shot up there much like the rest of the country, and even Kezia Dugdale’s net approval went positive (who I know little of, but the general impression I’ve been under is that she represents the reasons why so many Scottish voters deserted SLab in the first place) at a time when Sturgeon’s ratings were falling fast.
Of course, from my perspective I can imagine it is quite easy for one to approve of Jeremy Corbyn, and not think twice about voting for the SNP, who bill themselves as an anti-austerity party. And I agree that Holyrood is a completely separate affair – Scots did, after all, elect an SNP government in Holyrood 2007 only to elect 41 Scottish Labour MPs at the 2010 election. If current trends persist, I would not be surprised if we returned to a similar situation come the next Westminster GE. That said I have a poor understanding of the politics of this on the ground – I’m purely looking at this from a polling perspective so you would know better than I. Scottish politics sounds fairly unpredictable.
SOMERJOHN
I know that if I were in your son’s place I’d be applying for Norwegian citizenship asap..
Thanks for that. That’s his plan if the UK really is idiotic enough to turn its back on Europe. Currently his UK passport is occasionally useful but will be ditched if or when that stupidity occurs.
@ TOH
I wasn’t actually referring to you. But thanks for clarifying that you are most definitely not any of the things that I mentioned. Especially not paranoid. ;)
Electoral Calculus has it’s ward-level mapped data up and party-colour coded now for anyone interested. It gives insight into local trends that aren’t necessarily obvious in the headline data. The sweep of Tory blue across Scottish rural areas, and Labour red back into the urban areas is most striking, as are changes to Lib Dem distribution in the south and south-west.
http://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/datamap.html
Analyst. Good stuff and agreed. I sense that Dugdale is a hindrance to SLab but that this will be overcome by the popularity of Corbyn. My how he has turned things around.
SLab have every chance of becoming the largest party at the time of the next General Election. They could pick up 20 seats or even more. It will make it that much easier to win an overall majority.
PHILOTES
That’s OK, we all get irritated at times.
BZ
Just to point an error in your last post. The UK is not turning it’s back on anything, it’s just trying to leave the EU. Most Brexiters want good realtions with Europe once we have left the EU. As for being idiotic, that just your opinion which of course you are entitled to.
Nobody seems to have posted the official Con-DUP agreement, which goes much further than simple C&S.
The official PDF is at https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/621794/Confidence_and_Supply_Agreement_between_the_Conservative_Party_and_the_DUP.pdf
Looks like they’re not expecting power sharing to resume.
Also, not sure if this was already posted a week or two ago, but Electoral Calculus’ reviewed the boundary changes based on GE2017. The analysis suggests it would be worse for the Tories (-20) than Labour (-17).
Personally I hope this helps consign their introduction to oblivion. I’ve never been comfortable with the idea of reducing the number of elected MPs while the number of unelected Lords continues to expand seemingly without end.
http://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/boundaries2018.html
SSIMON
That’s interesting. I suspect you are right given the Tories will not want to come out of any boundary review worse off.
TOH @ BZ
Most Brexiters want good realtions with Europe once we have left the EU
That may be the case for some individuals, yourself included, but that is hardly the attitude of HMG.
I seem to have been wrong in believing that the DUP really wanted peace in NI but given the deal with the Cons they have just signed they seem to want to tear up the Belfast Agreement, which will be sad for a neutral country who have already suffered millions of dead courtesy of HMG.
@ Mike Pearce
I know several Tory MPs that are (and have always been) most decidedly unhappy with the proposed changes, and not just those slated to lose their seat.
The idea that cutting 50 MPs was somehow going to improve politics or make it more affordable was facile at best, and counter-productive in many ways.
I think it’s a policy the backbenchers will be happy to see the back of.
BARBAZENZERO
I am appaled by your last paragraph but this is not the place to argue it.
As for HMG then I think you are clearly wrong. I have grave doubts about the attitude of the EU though but of course that is all just a matter of opinion.
Anyway other things to do so goodnight all.
SSIMON
Yep and those backbenchers whose seats might vanish in any boundary review may vote against or abstain from any legislation following said boundary review. It appears to be a non starter.
JOHN B
just guessing-you would rather we stayed in the EU?