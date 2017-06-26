Panelbase/Sunday Times – CON 41%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%

26 Jun 2017

There’s normally a somewhat quite period in terms of voting intention after an election. There’s just been an actual vote, newspapers have blown all their polling budget during the campaign and even pollsters have to have a holiday. Sample quotas and weights all have to be rejigged as well (that applies even when polls have got an election correct – most polls’ quotas or weights include voting at the previous election, so 2015 targets all need replacing with 2017 targets).

We’ve had two Survation polls earlier this month, both showing Labour leads. Yesterday’s Sunday Times also had a new Panelbase poll, their first since the general election, and also showed Labour ahead. Topline figures there are CON 41%(-3), LAB 46%(+5), LDEM 6%(-2), changes are from the actual election result (or at least, the Great British vote share at the general election – the vast majority of opinion polls cover Great Britain only, not Great Britain and Northern Ireland).

It’s an interesting rhetorical question to ponder how much of the shift in public opinion since the election is because of the general election result (Theresa May’s figures have dropped now she is the PM who called a snap election and lost her majority, Jeremy Corbyn’s have shot up now he is a leader who deprived the Tories of a majority when he’d been so widely written off), and how much is the continuation of trends that were already there in the general election campaign? In other words, if the election had been a week later, would the trend towards Labour have continued and would they have been the largest party (or the Tories less able to form a viable government?). We’ll never know for sure.


  1. cambridgerachel

    I’m starting to really like George Osborne

    https://twitter.com/George_Osborne/status/879324865983131650

    So funny

    June 26th, 2017 at 2:16 pm
  2. COLIN

    I know the special political set up in NI is unique, but that apart , this sort of arrangement is the norm in many EU countries where coalition government is unexceptional. All parties to these deals extract a price for their voters.

    This deal will bring stable government if it sustains. If it doesn’t then-and only then , Labour can try a similar deal & see if they can produce a stable government.

    I see McDonnell is doing his usual rally cry-calling The People out on the streets to defy Parliament.

    June 26th, 2017 at 2:20 pm
  3. Robbiealive

    @ Colin
    ” this sort of arrangement is the norm in many EU countries where coalition government is unexceptional.”

    Maybe, but you omit to mention that nearly all EU countries have some sort of PR, which means that Coalitions represent a majority or nearly so; & coalitions are not normally formed in Europe by parties which are living in what are in effect separate cultures and political systems.

    June 26th, 2017 at 2:28 pm
  4. Philotes

    On Twitter they’re calling it the #BadMondayAgreement

    June 26th, 2017 at 2:31 pm
  5. Trevor Warne

    AW – could you ask your colleagues to pop a DUP deal question on tomorrow’s “live” YouGov polls. Phrasing will be a little tricky as it might prime (bias) the answer.

    Might well have the chance to ask EU expat question as well as that info is coming out now as well.

    n=2 in Warne household would say the DUP deal was just a little on the too expensive side and will probably cause as much of a headache for CON as it has solved. It also sets a bad precedent with EU that we’ll agree to bad deals rather than walk away from them.

    June 26th, 2017 at 3:04 pm
