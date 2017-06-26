There’s normally a somewhat quite period in terms of voting intention after an election. There’s just been an actual vote, newspapers have blown all their polling budget during the campaign and even pollsters have to have a holiday. Sample quotas and weights all have to be rejigged as well (that applies even when polls have got an election correct – most polls’ quotas or weights include voting at the previous election, so 2015 targets all need replacing with 2017 targets).
We’ve had two Survation polls earlier this month, both showing Labour leads. Yesterday’s Sunday Times also had a new Panelbase poll, their first since the general election, and also showed Labour ahead. Topline figures there are CON 41%(-3), LAB 46%(+5), LDEM 6%(-2), changes are from the actual election result (or at least, the Great British vote share at the general election – the vast majority of opinion polls cover Great Britain only, not Great Britain and Northern Ireland).
It’s an interesting rhetorical question to ponder how much of the shift in public opinion since the election is because of the general election result (Theresa May’s figures have dropped now she is the PM who called a snap election and lost her majority, Jeremy Corbyn’s have shot up now he is a leader who deprived the Tories of a majority when he’d been so widely written off), and how much is the continuation of trends that were already there in the general election campaign? In other words, if the election had been a week later, would the trend towards Labour have continued and would they have been the largest party (or the Tories less able to form a viable government?). We’ll never know for sure.
Speaker chooses abortion rights as one of the first amendments to be tabled…
Colin
For those of us who won’t pay Mudoch’s shilling what does Jenni have to say?
@RJW
RE: jenni Russell article in today’s Times…
“Europe has repeatedly made clear to Britain that leaving the EU means we will trade on worse terms than we do now. Every credible economic body, from the OECD to the Bank of England, reports that Brexit is already injuring the economy. No one with experience of government, Europe or trade negotiations seriously believes that disentangling ourselves from the continent and creating a new relationship is going to be simple, quick and all to Britain’s benefit. Even Davis’s cabinet colleagues don’t share his insouciance. The chancellor, Philip Hammond, is much more alarmed by the danger of a bad Brexit, and — as became clear yesterday — has quite a different vision of where we should be heading and how long it will take to get there.
There is no basis to Davis’s confidence in what he can achieve other than sublime self-belief. The comments from those who’ve worked with him are scathing: “hates to listen to advice”, “delusions of grandeur”, ”vain and quixotic”, “all noise and bluster”. One appalled politician told me: “He has no practical sense of the realities he’s about to confront”. Businesses, diplomats and civil servants report that he prefers assertion to getting to grips with inconvenient facts.
His department, Dexeu, is finding it hard to recruit and keep staff, in part because Davis has acquired a reputation as a difficult man to work for. He is said to have learned more realism than Liam Fox and Boris Johnson, but that’s a low bar to pass. “He’s not interested in evidence when it doesn’t suit him,” says one insider. Much like the Red Queen, he is capable of thinking six contradictory things before breakfast. An economist reports: “All the evidence of economic benefits that he uses to justify new trade deals is the same evidence that he dismisses when it comes to the effects of leaving the EU.”
Jill Rutter at the Institute for Government is worried by the absence of any informed proposals from Dexeu on how new arrangements for customs, immigration or the Irish border would actually work. Businesses that have come to see Davis have been left aghast at the lack of detailed understanding. Pharmaceutical companies are afraid of losing free access to the European medicines market; aerospace representatives warned him that the plans to leave the customs union and the single market would destroy their ability to import and export parts freely, and that without that Britain’s aerospace industry would collapse. Davis fobbed them all off with vague assurances that none of this was a problem; it would all be fine. They were not reassured.”
@SYZYGY
‘ and Mary Wilson always said that Harold secretly voted against in the first referendum.’
That is not what Mary Wilson said. What she did state was that she herself had voted Out in the 1975 Referendum. Harold voted to Stay in the EEC.
Carfrew
Oh, is that all there is to concern us?
Cheeseus K Reist!
How long before K Clarke etc start to put country before party?
As last night’s vote shows, it only needs 7 or 8 of them and the show is over.
Syzygy: “Unemployment for Greece = 23%; Spain = 18.9% … just saying”
So that makes it OK if brexit takes us to the same place?
Actually, here’s some breaking news: Spain Q2 GDP estimate +0.9%, following +0.8% in Q1 (UK Q1: 0.2%). And Spain June inflation 1.5% (UK May 2.9%).
And the Spanish unemployment rate in April was 17.8%, not your 18.9%. Still way too high, but – as you’d expect with that rate of GDP growth – things are improving rapidly. In May, employment rose at the fastest rate ever recorded – 223,192 more jobs – and unemployment fell by a further 111,908.
Just saying…
I was really surprised by the Conservative’s decision to oppose the lifting of the public sector pay cap – I thought that the ammendment, covering an area the Tories have been mooting moving into, might have provided a real opportunity for them to give the appearance of collaboration and kill off adversarial attacks for the short time.
Of course, the Conservatives may well be about to table a bill along these lines as soon as the new government starts, but it seems like a missed opportunity for them. I think 5-1 for another election in 2017 (Trevor Warne) is very good odds! Of course, it will require rebellions, so we’ll have to see. My original prediction was that the next election would be called in October, not necessarily happening in 2017, but maybe it is even more likely straight after the summer break…
@RJW
“Oh, is that all there is to concern us”
———–
I have mostly tried to stay out of the Brexit thing, finding it even trickier than many other tricky things. So yes, the article is concerning, but so is staying in…
“I was really surprised by the Conservative’s decision to oppose the lifting of the public sector pay cap”
————
I wasn’t. It’s a surprise they didn’t extend it…
Carfrew
Brexit is trickier than an exam paper set by Professor McTricky of the University of Tricksvitlle. Staying in is not an option.
Aiming for a Norway type situation, with a long transition period is probably our best bet as things stand. It’s going to cost us, but the alternative a la DD will cripple us as an industrial nation for a very long time.
One of the Tory Brexiteers, I forget which one, said he would be prepared to see his family eating grass in order to ensure a ‘real’ Brexit. I don’t think many of the rest of us ‘inners’ or ‘outers’ would agree.
R HUCKLE
Interesting whether polls would ever include question about how long people expected a current PM to remain in office.
They frequently do – or rather they ask a similar question about how long the PM should remain in position[1]. Panelbase asked in the very poll this thread is nominally about:
http://www.panelbase.com/media/polls/W10470w8tablesforpublication260617.pdf#page=4
How long should Theresa May remain as Prime Minister? and go the following responses:
She should step down now, before the start of Brexit negotiations with the EU 36% [9%]
She should remain as PM for the first few months of the negotiations 10% [9%]
She should remain as PM until the end of the negotiations (due to finish by March 2019) but then step down 13% [18%]
She should remain as PM beyond March 2019 but step down before the 2022 election 5% [10%]
She should remain as PM until at least the 2022 election 20% [41%]
Don’t know
16% [14%]
[] are the percentages from those who vote Con in the 2017 election. Obviously there’s a lot of partisan weighting in this, but even Tories have a range of feelings. The way they only differ much from the overall rating on the extreme partisan options (Go now/Stay for ever) suggest a lot of mixed feelings.
Leave voters are a bit keener for May to stay longer (whether they voted Lab or Con) presumably because they hope the stability will help their cause, but again it’s very mixed. The impression is one where no one really knows what they want.
[1] If you ask people what they think will happen a lot more people will (quite reasonably) say they don’t know and most of the rest will say what they want to happen anyway. The wisdom of crowds is often over-rated as we saw in the recent election.
@Colin
Everything I’ve heard about Davies and DEXEU chimes with Russell’s article, albeit not quite so trenchantly. I know the pharma bods are in despair, especially with the current fragility of our industry.
@RJW
“One of the Tory Brexiteers, I forget which one, said he would be prepared to see his family eating grass in order to ensure a ‘real’ Brexit. I don’t think many of the rest of us ‘inners’ or ‘outers’ would agree.”
———–
Yes, this is the standard refrain of those absolutely committed to Independence from summat to other. Myself, I’d happily eat grass to secure the best option, I’m just not entirely clear on what that happens to be. I suppose that’s an upside of being undecided, I don’t have to eat any grass…
Carfrew
Re Grass eating
Can cope with people eating grass voluntarily, but as you are aware the problem arises when grass is the only item on the national menu!