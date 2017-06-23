A year on from the EU referendum there was some new YouGov polling for the Times this morning. The country remain quite evenly split over whether Brexit is right or wrong, 44% think leaving was the right decision, 45% the wrong decision. There is not much optimism about negotiations – only 26% expect the government to achieve a deal that is good for Britain, 31% expect a poor deal, 15% expect no deal at all (that said, most don’t think Labour would be doing any better – 24% think they’d get a better deal, 34% a worse deal, 20% that it would end up much the same).
Asked to choose between Britain having full control over immigration from Europe or British businesses having free access to trade with the EU people preferred trade by 58% to 42%. As I wrote in my last post, there’s a lot of variation in questions like this depending on the specific wording, but the overall picture suggests that when people are pushed to choose they do think trade is more important than control of immigration (though among Conservative voters the balance is the other way round).
On other matters, on the question of who would make the best Prime Minister Jeremy Corbyn now leads Theresa May by a single point – 35% to 34%. This is the first time that Corbyn has led in the question – this is partially because of a sharp drop in Theresa May’s ratings (before the snap election she was consistently in the high 40s), but is also due to a significant increase in Jeremy Corbyn’s ratings. Again, if you look at the longer term ratings he used to be consistenty down in the teens.
Full tabs are here
I should also add an update on polling about the second referendum. In my last post I mentioned the Survation poll for the Mail on Sunday which found that the balance of opinion was in favour of having a second referendum on the terms of the Brexit deal. This was the first time any poll had shown this, and I said it was worth looking to see if other polls found the same. Well, so far they haven’t – Survation also had a poll for Good Morning Britain on Monday, that also had a question on a second referendum, and it found 38% of people supported it and 57% were opposed. Tabs for that are here.
@Kitsune
Probably not. AW regularly cautions against looking too closely at regional subsamples in polls for precisely that reason.
Having said that it was Scottish crossbreaks that gave the first clues of the SNP surge pre-2015 election – so it can be fun to watch them and try to spot any patterns.
However more data required than any single poll.
There’s a Panelbase poll, which has Labour 46% Conservative 41%. Approval ratings Corbyn +17%, May -17%. Can’t find the other tabs though. Can anyone else?
And in other statistics… so far a 100% failure rate in the cladding that has been tested which doesn’t exactly bode well. This is going to cost a lot to fix.
And that’s just public buildings. Who knows how many private buildings affected as well?
@Barnaby
no i don’t think they’re up yet for Panelbase
@ VoR
“And in other statistics… so far a 100% failure rate in the cladding that has been tested which doesn’t exactly bode well. ”
Not good at all, but it is possible (likely?) that the buildings getting the earliest attention are those where there are reasons in the building records to suspect that there is a problem. It will only be when the strike rate drops below 100% that we will start to get an appreciation of just how widespread the problem is.
@Sea Change
“@Carfrew – our discussion a week ago on Corporation Tax. I do agree that you raise some interesting ideas when it comes to the possible uses of that. However, I still contend that it is inefficient. AW has made it pretty clear that he doesn’t want us to expound at length on economic theories on here so I will not re-ignite that debate out of respect for his dictum.”
————-
That’s ok, agreement is not an essential by any means*, it’s good to have one’s views challenged, it was interesting, had me digging around, figuring out stuff.
* except on things like Storage taxes, you know, important stuff…