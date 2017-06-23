A year on from the EU referendum there was some new YouGov polling for the Times this morning. The country remain quite evenly split over whether Brexit is right or wrong, 44% think leaving was the right decision, 45% the wrong decision. There is not much optimism about negotiations – only 26% expect the government to achieve a deal that is good for Britain, 31% expect a poor deal, 15% expect no deal at all (that said, most don’t think Labour would be doing any better – 24% think they’d get a better deal, 34% a worse deal, 20% that it would end up much the same).
Asked to choose between Britain having full control over immigration from Europe or British businesses having free access to trade with the EU people preferred trade by 58% to 42%. As I wrote in my last post, there’s a lot of variation in questions like this depending on the specific wording, but the overall picture suggests that when people are pushed to choose they do think trade is more important than control of immigration (though among Conservative voters the balance is the other way round).
On other matters, on the question of who would make the best Prime Minister Jeremy Corbyn now leads Theresa May by a single point – 35% to 34%. This is the first time that Corbyn has led in the question – this is partially because of a sharp drop in Theresa May’s ratings (before the snap election she was consistently in the high 40s), but is also due to a significant increase in Jeremy Corbyn’s ratings. Again, if you look at the longer term ratings he used to be consistenty down in the teens.
Full tabs are here
I should also add an update on polling about the second referendum. In my last post I mentioned the Survation poll for the Mail on Sunday which found that the balance of opinion was in favour of having a second referendum on the terms of the Brexit deal. This was the first time any poll had shown this, and I said it was worth looking to see if other polls found the same. Well, so far they haven’t – Survation also had a poll for Good Morning Britain on Monday, that also had a question on a second referendum, and it found 38% of people supported it and 57% were opposed. Tabs for that are here.
“if Jeremy Corbyn had campaigned as enthusiastlcally for Remain…”
I don’t disagree, but in a way this is part of his ‘honest guy’ reputation. He couldn’t campaign enthusiastically for something he has never personally been keen on. It’s like asking him to be happy about Trident – he has to accept it is his party’s policy, but he’s never going to enthuse about it.
These Brexit polls suggest to me that the overwhelming sense of the Great British public, if there is indeed such a thing, is one of putting one’s head under the pillows and hoping thet when we do finally get up, someone will have sorted out the problem.
At risk of being shouted down, my guess is that a large number of leave voters failed to appreciate the complexity of what leaving actually means, which may help to explain why some have appeared on the TV today suggesting that they thought we would have left by now. I hasten to add, many remain voters will have held similarly simplistic views of many of the issues, but as they did not favour change, there is no onus on them to understand and appreciate next steps.
Voters want everything, all the time. This seems to be a general rule of politics. The difficulties really start when they can’t have everything, and it is the role of politicians to craft a credible route through the expectations towards some kind of acceptable reality.
These poll responses suggest that there is a near certainty of major disappointment at some point in the Brexit process. Either the price paid for what was apparently asked for will be seen as too high, or what we actually get is seen as a betrayal by many.
I perpetually return to the Brexit vote with a 51.9/48.1 result. If just 19 people in every 1,000 get cold feet, everything changes, in a democratic sense. We have been fed a myth that the country voted decisively for something, when in reality, the country voted by a wafer thin margin for a nebulous and unspecified thing.
If the politicians cannot give a credible account of what that thing means, without the major negative impacts that people say they don’t want, then at some point those nineteen in a thousand voters may find the courage to admit they got it wrong.
I think we live in a time of greater political uncertainty than ever witnessed in my entire lifetime.
The reason why Corbyn is not really against Brexit, is that the EU does not allow state aid to be provided easily. Corbyn and McDonnell might see that it would be easier to support say British Steel manufacturing with Government money, once outside the EU.
One of the protections of EU membership is that it does frustrate more extreme political/economic policies. Brexit would allow parties left or right to follow policies that might never have been allowed under EU rules.
Indeed.
But the perception that we played by the rules, whilst others circumvented them, was another reason for hostility to the EU.
The apparent collusion between the Germans and Dutch to stitch us up and save their own steel industry was not missed here!
@PNG – as someone who was a major critic of Corbyn 1.0, I don’t agree.
The one thing that impressed me with him in his first incarnation was is approach to the EU referendum. His 7/10 analysis was accurate, and chimed with the mass of the electorate I would argue. I don’t see that he could have campaigned wholeheartedly for remain, especially alongside people like Osborne and Cameron, although I think he could be criticised perhaps for not articulating a Labour vision for a reformed Europe. However, even here, I suspect the media will need to take stock. Corbyn did introduce ideas of amending the Posted Worders Directive, for example, but either Labour’s media machine or the media itself failed to project this kind of reformist message.
Overall, in a purely party political sense, I suspect Corby got this issue right, Unlike the Scottish referendum, where Labour got the result and destroyed itself, in the EU vote Labour let the Tories make the running and then clean up the consequent mess. Whether that is the best thing for the nation becomes debatable, but arguably, as the political pendulum and events swing Labour’s way, you could equally argue that it was an excellent strategy, if you think that Corbyn’s vision is in the national interest.
@R Huckle – “One of the protections of EU membership is that it does frustrate more extreme political/economic policies.”
Be careful.
I would argue that the modern neol!beral consensus represents an extreme ideological stance that is a historcial abberation, and is largely supported by the EU.
One woman’s extremist is another man’s moderate, or something.
The problem with Corbyn’s “7/10” for the EU was fairly obvious – you couldn’t vote to be 70% in it.
It was a binary choice and, if his take was that remaining scored 7/10, that should have meant he was 100% committed to campaigning to stay.
But he wasn’t.
Millions will disagree with your view that Corbyn is a very poor leader. He is inspiring huge numbers of people. Not just the youth.
7/10 itself wasn’t the problem. It was the lacklustre delivery and the struggle to find reasons why remaining in the EU were positive. Bees and beaches are nice and all, but not exactly likely to sway anyone’s opinion, other than to make them think “is that all?”
Workers rights, while no doubt a typical Corbyn issue, felt more like an attack on the Tories than a serious reason to remain in the EU. Whether they’re under threat or not, it just didn’t ring true as an issue and fed into the project fear narrative.
OK. I revisited 135 2nd year UG assignments on the future of capitalism in general or in two different parts of the world (students could choose one of these three).
For this comment I used a very simple coding: economic ideology (keyensianism is considered a centre), managerial ideology (human relations is considered as the centre), and the development of the argument.
Of the 135 there were 98 UK students. In terms of economic ideology less than a third was left, about half were centrists, and the rest right of the centre. Of the managerial ideology more than half of them were leftist, about 10% were right of the centre, and the rest centrist. This latter one is, however, closely linked to the development of the argument which is centred around injustice. This is a common thread. The arguments may be flawed, may be problematic, but it comes across very strongly. Moreover injustice is a value, not something more concrete – the examples range from environment to unskilled workers, middle managers, traditional industries, income inequality, wealth inequality, generational distribution etc, and these examples are problematic at a theoretical level (contextualisation).
Yet, if this injustice perception is common for the under 45 then it is a powerful enough idea to skew polling simply because instead of just expressing opinion, it becomes a trigger for action.
I really don’t know (and I would still put it under radicalisation rather than a positive view to strive for).
Catching up…..
Chris Riley (6:20)
“Their attitude towards graduates arguably cost them the election.”
They did actually win you know.
Magosh (8:06)
” Such people tend to be the same who argue that extremist Muslims who burn poppies, the national flag, and chant slogans such as ‘British soldiers burn in hell’, should be deported.”
Why does ‘hate speech’ only seem to be a crime when uttered by a member of the indigenous population?
Voice_of_reason (9:10)
“Although those figures for graduates might be confused by the ‘contractor’ culture. Millions of people are technically self-employed but in reality jump from one multinational company to another and are permanently employed but use self-employed status to pay less tax ”
Most contractors are employed by their own limited company or an umbrella company. This is technically different to being self-employed. Different tax rules apply. I know because for a period I was both a contarctor working for big companies as you described, and also self-employed for little local jobs.
Alec (11:10)
“If just 19 people in every 1,000 get cold feet, everything changes, in a democratic sense.”
Only if there is another referendum. I don’t think many people would trust polling results enough to expect the government to change tack on that account.
“I think we live in a time of greater political uncertainty than ever witnessed in my entire lifetime.”
You must be young. The early 70s were fun, with General Walter Walker suggesting a military coup in response to the anarchy that was in the air at the time.
“It was a binary choice and, if his take was that remaining scored 7/10, that should have meant he was 100% committed to campaigning to stay. But he wasn’t.”
Yep. The effectiveness of Corbyn’s 2017 GE campaign points up how useless he was in the EU campaign last year.
@ Alec’s view” “as the political pendulum and events swing Labour’s way, you could equally argue that it was an excellent strategy” seems to be inventing a coherent Corbyn/Labour plan EU plan where none existed. The vast majority of Lab voters wanted to Remain & it was Corbyn’s job to represent them. Every Lab voter I know deplored, indeed despised, his performance, even if they did rally on June 8th.
Corbyns issue isn’t his ability to inspire. He’s a top tier campaigner.
The problem is, leadership is also about the ability to make difficult decisions and to set expectations accordingly. He’s shown no evidence of being able to do this yet and there would be a big danger of it all coming a part when he does if he becomes PM. Campaigning on the fact you are for the many is dangerous when people become invested in that message when you have to deliver on it.
The reality is, if he becomes PM, he will have to do something that doesn’t just affect the top 5% at some point. They can’t be squeezed for absolutely everything. Some policies won’t work as intended or have unintended consequences (bound to happen at least once or twice when you introduce many), but he’s set expectations so high amongst his supporters, reality could hit them hard.
It could all be a bit Francois Hollande and I don’t need to say how that turned out….
“@ AL URQA: no, despite many attempts to change it, flag burning remains protected free speech under the first amendment to the US constitution and is not punishable by imprisonment or any other criminal sanction.”
@Jo June 24th, 2017 at 8:28 pm
My bad, as my American colleagues like to say. I mis-remembered what I read in Tim Marshal’s flag book. He talks about the Flag Protection Act of 2012
https://www.congress.gov/bill/112th-congress/senate-bill/3296
“Flag Protection Act of 2012 – Replaces provisions regarding desecration of the flag of the United States with provisions that subject any person who: (1) destroys or damages a U.S. flag with the primary purpose and intent to incite or produce imminent violence or a breach of the peace to a fine of up to $100,000, imprisonment for up to 1 year, or both;…”
But it hasn’t become law (yet).
Anyway, now you know how our glorious flag should be hung (hanged?) see how many times it is done wrong. (Remember, large white stripe on top.)
Robbiealive
“seems to be inventing a coherent Corbyn/Labour plan ”
Yes, there is a lot of post hoc narrative – the Guardian is really mastering it.
One of the weird things in this election campaign was the high dependency of the answer to the phrasing of the question. In a Labour held constituency (now very comfortably) the canvassers used this very effectively in their script, effectively using prompts that ignored any details, it was Tory vs Labour.