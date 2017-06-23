A year on from the EU referendum there was some new YouGov polling for the Times this morning. The country remain quite evenly split over whether Brexit is right or wrong, 44% think leaving was the right decision, 45% the wrong decision. There is not much optimism about negotiations – only 26% expect the government to achieve a deal that is good for Britain, 31% expect a poor deal, 15% expect no deal at all (that said, most don’t think Labour would be doing any better – 24% think they’d get a better deal, 34% a worse deal, 20% that it would end up much the same).
Asked to choose between Britain having full control over immigration from Europe or British businesses having free access to trade with the EU people preferred trade by 58% to 42%. As I wrote in my last post, there’s a lot of variation in questions like this depending on the specific wording, but the overall picture suggests that when people are pushed to choose they do think trade is more important than control of immigration (though among Conservative voters the balance is the other way round).
On other matters, on the question of who would make the best Prime Minister Jeremy Corbyn now leads Theresa May by a single point – 35% to 34%. This is the first time that Corbyn has led in the question – this is partially because of a sharp drop in Theresa May’s ratings (before the snap election she was consistently in the high 40s), but is also due to a significant increase in Jeremy Corbyn’s ratings. Again, if you look at the longer term ratings he used to be consistenty down in the teens.
Full tabs are here
I should also add an update on polling about the second referendum. In my last post I mentioned the Survation poll for the Mail on Sunday which found that the balance of opinion was in favour of having a second referendum on the terms of the Brexit deal. This was the first time any poll had shown this, and I said it was worth looking to see if other polls found the same. Well, so far they haven’t – Survation also had a poll for Good Morning Britain on Monday, that also had a question on a second referendum, and it found 38% of people supported it and 57% were opposed. Tabs for that are here.
VOICE_OF_REASON
Thanks for that, interesting.
Chris Riley
“The output of the Adam Smith Institute has no value other than to keep a handful of dreary ideologues off the streets.”
I assume your opinion is based on it’s economic agenda. Others on the other hand find some of it’s reports quite interesting.
@ TOH
if it’s any comfort, it actually shows that a majority of teachers don’t vote Labour, if only because some don’t vote – the same is true of any profession, of course.
The relative figures for teachers as a whole are 43% voting Labour and 12% voting Conservative. In any case, I think we’d know about it if those 43% were using their position for some kind of indoctrination….
JIM JAM
Of course, my sense of humour is rather low today, my hayfever is awful which is why I have been posting because I cannot work in the open, and the rugby was poor from the Lions. All Blacks very professional and had plenty in hand in my view.
Regarding the yougov poll how Britain voted. People with degrees more likely to support Labour.
However class AB are the most highly paid yet they are more likely to support Con. The AB group are Higher & intermediate managerial administrative and professional occupations. Would expect plenty in this class to have degrees
The Class most likely to support Labour was DE which is semi skilled and unskilled occupations.Unemployed and lowest grade. would not expect this class to be so well educated.
This seems a bit contradictory. Is it skewed by age. Lots of people with degrees who are younger are either at university and heavily Labour or are in class C1 after Uni.
TREVOR WARNE @ BZ
the problem is we don’t really know what Corbyn wants from Brexit.
Not quite so, I think. As the COLIN @ BFR post shows.
P24 of the Lab manifesto does indeed say: We will scrap the Conservatives’ Brexit White Paper and replace it with fresh negotiating priorities that have a strong emphasis on retaining the benefits of the Single Market and the Customs Union – which are essential for maintaining industries, jobs and businesses in Britain. Labour will always put jobs and the economy first.
That’s certainly a commitment, and hard to row back on should a vote in the existing HoC put them into government.
The Peston-McDonnell interview is an entirely different matter. It’s an opinion which was held at the time, presumably in good faith, but which may not be relevant now. Is BoJo’s 2016 opinion of £350 million per week extra for the NHS in any way enforceable? I think not.
Jurisdiction of the EEA is under the EFTA court IIRC, but it is indeed much the same as the ECJ. However, the Lab manifesto makes no mention of the ECJ. It does mention a number of UK court issues that need improvement and of course promises to remain in the ECHR and not to repeal the Human Rights Act.
About the only sentence I can see in the Lab manifesto which they might have phrased more carefully is also on p24: We will build a close co-operative future relationship with the EU, not as members but as partners.
The only sensible solution for the island of Ireland is for the UK to remain in the customs union. In reality that’s what both SF & DUP want, so I think it will happen, whichever party is in government at Westminster. For Corbyn to announce that would be easier than for any Con minister. It would also be a great excuse for staying in said Customs Union.
For the rest of your post, much of it is about money. Every single penny of that will be entirely the fault of the Leave campaign and those that voted for them. Corbyn has the legitimate “not me, guv” response. Very few of those likely to succeed May do.
Perhaps Cameron should have made the referendum definitive, but charged every Leave voter with their previous year’s annual income as a down payment on the divorce costs.
I do think you’re going somewhat OTT re Corbyn. Most of his policies would have been non-controversial to SuperMac, Heath and Thatcher. Possibly Major too, although as I was an expat throughout his premiership I don’t have all the data to make that judgement.
Just another thought on the point above. It may be to do with age as much as education. In lower age ranges more people as percentage have degrees as Uni attendance increased over the years.
BZ
“Perhaps Cameron should have made the referendum definitive, ”
We can agree on that
“but charged every Leave voter with their previous year’s annual income as a down payment on the divorce costs.”
or
charged every Remain voter with a their previous years income for every one of the years post the 1975 referendum to ofset the cost of our annual EU fee’s.
Which you chose i just a matter of which side of the argument you are on.
@MATT126
Yes I would think its likely to partly due to age and the fact the there is so much more competition for work among young graduates now.
It does mean that you are far more likely to find graduates without work or in lower skilled employment than was the case 40 years ago.
I would guess that many in the AB managerial group will be older generations (45+?) who haven’t necessarily gone through university as around 90-95% of that generation didn’t go to Uni (as pointed out by TOH)
I suppose if we follow the reasoning of those under 35 are more likely to vote Labour and Labour continues to make them a priority. this can only work in favour of the Tories in the long run.
My reasoning for this is as follows Labour have chased the youth vote as we have seen in the last GE that demographic receiving a disproportionate level of attention from Labour.
Labours more traditional working class voter no longer supports Labour exclusively as we have witnessed with the recent moves from Labour to UKIP a slight movement to cons and a partial drift back to Labour.
It is not inconceivable that blue collar supporters of Labour may find its recent obsession with chasing the youth vote a turn off ,now I’m not suggesting they will jump to the Tories but any movement to another party or simply not voting will harm Labour in the future.
They should take note of the Tory showing in the GE there is little doubt that the Conservatives made a huge mistake in taking the grey vote for granted and ignoring those younger voters with families however I believe this was because they had the mistaken belief the GE would be all about brexit to the the total exclusion of almost anything else but a few half baked ideas that only succeeded in alienating there core vote
However this will not be the case in the next GE when I’m sure they won’t make that mistake again and the economy will be front and centre again.
It’s easy to forget but although we ended up with a hung parliament that was the best showing of any Conservative Goverment since the eighties with what was the worst campaign I’ve witnessed in the last 50yrs.
At the end of the day for the Tories it’s all about the core vote and reaching out to the younger family voter courting the youth vote is not really relevant to there chances and never really was I’m sure they will more than happy for Labour to concentrate on chasing that demographic as long as it drives a wedge between the Labour leadership and the older core Labour voter as I’m sure it will do in time.
@ Matt 126
The You Gov article which I quoted above concludes that the Tories have a ‘graduate problem’ even if you factor out the much larger proportion of younger voters going to higher education.
I really don’t think the graduates are lefty – but they are socially liberal (and very strongly). It creates a set of values that encourages divergent affiliations which are not particularly strong (especially not relative to the values, or to put it differently, they are non-tribal).
In the last two elections the Tories (probably accidentally) made the loose affiliation very difficult for this generation (and educational level), while Labour built on the corresponding values. There is no guarantee for them that the borrowed vote would stay.
(Note: with some, although not definitive evidence) I can say that masters students were pretty rightwing in economic terms in the first half of the 2000s, the most leftwing at around 2013, and now their perceptions of business and economic issues is certainly centre right (the same applies for UG I know). However, social liberalism has constantly increased among them.
As to academics – it depends how one defines left and right. Again social liberalism is an important factor (and so is the large number of foreign lecturers). So, while probably they are centrist on economic issues, they appear to be lefty because of single issue questions.
Considering the limited amount of time lecturers spend with students in Russell universities, I can’t see how it could influence the students’ political choices, not to mention that on most business, management (with the exception of HR) and economics courses the curriculum is centre right.)
BFR
The EU Budget breaks down like this :-
38% Economic & Social Cohesion.
38% Agriculture & Rural Development
14% Competitiveness for Growth & Jobs
5% Admin
5%Citizenship/Global Europe & other.
TOH @ JIMJAM
As to pop music your most welcome to it. A visit to Glastonbury would be like having all my teeth out without anesthesia to me.
Snap. At least we have something in common.
PS: If you like the MJQ take on Bach, you would enjoy Loussier’s.
Not sure how the newspaper readership is relevant these days with online media apart from telling us about the papers themselves.
Highly political papers reflect the political leanings of readership. Indy/ Guardian Pro Labour . Telegraph Pro Tory.
Tabloids Express/ Mail Highly Tory. Guess labour voters stopped reading them and those that still do skip the politics section
Sun/Mirror/Star More balanced because readership dont buy for the political leanings of the paper.
Times/ Ft More balanced because more balanced coverage
@Colin
The fatuous and self-serving analysis of the survey was by the ASI though.
Through long, tedious experience I consider all political think tanks to be at best a waste of time. Occasionally some can improve; The Work Foundation has become worthwhile as has the Resolution Foundation.
LASZLO
@” but they are socially liberal (and very strongly). It creates a set of values that encourages divergent affiliations”
I have to say that this makes me smile.
University Campuses have become bastions of Authoritarian Censorship -I mean by the students.
The No Platform, Safe Space suppression of Freedom of Speech has become the very antithesis of “Liberal” , and the very concept that a University Education encourages critical thinking & dialogue.
http://www.spiked-online.com/free-speech-university-rankings/results#.WU6asYzyvIU
CHRIS RILEY
Explain why the data & trend in the survey is in error.
LASZLO
Liberal-encouraging divergent affiliations ?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jan/24/safe-spaces-universities-no-platform-free-speech-rhodes
@voice of reason
Yes, graduates would be eminently easy to persuade to vote Tory by a party that acted like they liked them. A very simple start would be to stop denigrating experts and to shelve the ridiculous conspiracy theories that the entire education system is brainwashing people to be left wing.
Graduates become professionals with families and mortgages. The Tories ought to be taking this issue a lot more seriously than they do. Their attitude towards graduates arguably cost them the election.
@ BBZ – LAB would replace CON White Paper with a near identical one (IMHO). CON call it deep and special relationship, LAB call it strong emphasis on retaining the benefits of the Single Market and the Customs Union. The key word in the LAB phrase is “benefits” – both sides acknowledge that we can’t stay in the Single Market but want the maximum possible trading relationship (which can only be discussed after the first 3 items have met sufficient progress). LAB do not say they want a 2nd Ref (although Corbyn has arguably never actually ruled it out and hence has drawn Remain vote on the glimmer of that hope)
I agree CON “own” Brexit which is why I would prefer they deliver it. LAB never really wanted it so why should they have to clean up the mess?
I also agree LAB (if they took over soon) would probably pay the 100bn and pin the blame on CON and that, yes, they’d quite probably not lose any VI from that – as you say it’s simply the price of cleaning up CON’s mess – one sadly we’d all have to bear but if the price is Corbyn being boxed in by reliance on LDEM/SNP and Blairite faction that would (IMHO) be preferable to CON paying 100bn and Corbyn winning a 2019+ GE with a large enough majority to fully implement his Socialist agenda.
I agree CU would solve NI as a temporary step and act as a useful transition stage (I prefer Swiss EFTA to Norway EEA as their is a subtle but important difference on reviewing new law rather than blindly accepting it – UK+Swiss would be a strong team in not having everything forced on us when we are outside EU and unable to input to the decisions).
My concern with Corbyn is that the LAB manifesto is Corbyn-lite. Little mention of the re-unioisation that will follow/lead the re-nationalisationa and attack on business. These issues are important to me, especially as business will be stressed via the Brexit process – I would happily have had either Miliband as PM, post-Brexit Yvette Cooper would be fine by me as well (I also quite like KS). LDEM’s post Brexit (assuming they don’t stand on a “return” agenda or pick Vince Cable as leader) or a redder version of CON under new leadership (someone not currently in the runnings) would be my preferred vote but I’ll assess the options at the time (if I get the option to wait until after Mar’19).
I appreciate the discussion. Have a great evening and maybe speak again soon.
@Colin
If you cannot tell the difference between the data in a report and the interpretation of its results then you are wasting the time of everyone on this forum and I do not care for my time to be wasted.
You are normally significantly better than this.
COLIN @ LASZLO
The “spiked” website you linked to would be more interesting had it given any real world examples of banned text or people to allow visitors to judge for themselves.
Neither does it provide any data tables to justify its “rankings”.
Unsurprisingly it makes no claim of being a BPC member, but if it truly is a not-for-profit organisation it could probably persuade a real polling company to write a detailed review of its methods for free.
An appeal to the ubiquitous Prof C might be appropriate.