A year on from the EU referendum there was some new YouGov polling for the Times this morning. The country remain quite evenly split over whether Brexit is right or wrong, 44% think leaving was the right decision, 45% the wrong decision. There is not much optimism about negotiations – only 26% expect the government to achieve a deal that is good for Britain, 31% expect a poor deal, 15% expect no deal at all (that said, most don’t think Labour would be doing any better – 24% think they’d get a better deal, 34% a worse deal, 20% that it would end up much the same).
Asked to choose between Britain having full control over immigration from Europe or British businesses having free access to trade with the EU people preferred trade by 58% to 42%. As I wrote in my last post, there’s a lot of variation in questions like this depending on the specific wording, but the overall picture suggests that when people are pushed to choose they do think trade is more important than control of immigration (though among Conservative voters the balance is the other way round).
On other matters, on the question of who would make the best Prime Minister Jeremy Corbyn now leads Theresa May by a single point – 35% to 34%. This is the first time that Corbyn has led in the question – this is partially because of a sharp drop in Theresa May’s ratings (before the snap election she was consistently in the high 40s), but is also due to a significant increase in Jeremy Corbyn’s ratings. Again, if you look at the longer term ratings he used to be consistenty down in the teens.
I should also add an update on polling about the second referendum. In my last post I mentioned the Survation poll for the Mail on Sunday which found that the balance of opinion was in favour of having a second referendum on the terms of the Brexit deal. This was the first time any poll had shown this, and I said it was worth looking to see if other polls found the same. Well, so far they haven’t – Survation also had a poll for Good Morning Britain on Monday, that also had a question on a second referendum, and it found 38% of people supported it and 57% were opposed. Tabs for that are here.
“How rediculous leaving the EU is not running away, It’s breaking free,”
Well we shall have to disagree on that. Part of the current insanity is that the professed desire of hard brexiteers is to leave a complex and integrated trade deal with the Eu and then join a complex and integrated trade deal with the EU.
Thats why Churchill would have been pro EU membership.
Sadly, I don’t think that’s true. Both he and Attlee were more concerned about the Empire/Commonwealth than with Europe. I’m mildly surprised that you haven’t had a response from TOH on the issue.
Attlee could have put the UK at the very heart of what is now the EU by becoming a founder member of the European Coal and Steel Community by being a signatory of the Treaty of Paris in April 1951. After beating Attlee in October 1951, Churchill would almost certainly would have been welcomed into the ECSC had he so wished.
That would in turn have lead to the UK signing the Treaty of Rome in 1957 as a founder member of the EEC, which might well have grown in a somewhat different way to today’s EU.
” very existence of the nation and the lives and liberties of the people are imperilled.”
The situation at the start of negotiations with the EU are hardly comparable to the country’s situation in the aftermath of Dunkirk, which is sort of what I had in mind in writing that.
To me you are indulging in drastic hyperbole at best.
However if you really do think that, then surely you should be pressing vociferously for a national government of unity to lead the effort, as we had during the last two crises of that severity (1915-18 and 1939-45)?
For many Leavers, this argument is essentially a form of religious faith and attempting to convince ToH is akin to trying to debate evolution with evangelicals.
His list of reasons make that stark as it is entirely based on faith.
The clever thing the Eurosceptics did was to make wanting to leave the EU a core part of the identity of a lot of people who consider themselves traditional conservatives, like Howard. To be a ‘good’ conservative (with a small ‘c’) requires certain positions to be taken including opposition to the EU, just as the same is required of socialists, or Greens. We just have to accept that. Arguing with him about it just makes everyone unhappy.
It is fair to point out that his position on how the electorate and media should engage is not compatible with democratic values, but unfortunately he is far from alone there and, indeed, I fear that like the most recent election making socialism in the UK very much more likely, that the backlash will be severe and very much not to the liking of Howard and his well-meaning, like-minded in-group (or most of the rest of us). I worry that the conduct of the Mail et all means curbs on freedom of speech under a populist and authoritarian left-wing Government.
Back to poll info! Survation table6 backs up the YouGov article I posted earlier. Table6 can be viewed as a proxy for current Leave/Remain status, taking the two main parties (Leave/Remain/DK):
CON 73 / 26 / 2
LAB 23 / 74 / 3
DKs are small for both (surprising?) but adjusting for those around 3/4 of CON are Leave and 3/4 of LAB are Remain.
Looking at the smaller parties (v.small samples so with caution!):
LDEM 22 / 72/ 6 (almost identical to LAB, a few more DKs)
UKIP 100 / 0 / 0 (down to the hardcore!)
Other 38 / 59/ 3 (picks up SNP, etc)
DNV 63 / 36 / 0 (from the YouGov info this would suggest UKIP/LAB Leaves that DNVd and possible Remain CONs?)
Interesting in that although everyone is focusing on the demographic split between the parties the Brexit split is even larger (of course the two have a high correlation as we know).
This could be a problem for both parties. The CON issue is obvious. If they soften Brexit too much they risk UKIP resurgence but might win back some switch voters.
The LAB risk will stay hidden for now as Corbyn played a blinder by downplaying Brexit in the GE and in opposition no-one tests your view but if we have a 2nd GE while Brexit is still ongoing then the issue might be harder for Corbyn to dodge a second time.
STV reported a new online survey of 1006 Scottish people yesterday, carried out by a subsidiary of theirs, ScotPulse, who have been polling since 2011 but do not appear to be BPC members. For the STV article, see their Brexit: Survey finds 60% of Scots ‘want new EU vote’.
On Do you think a second EU referendum should be held when the final terms of the deal are clear?
61% Yes
39% No
On Do you think that there should be another Scottish independence referendum?
48% No – not at all
22% Depends on what happens with Brexit
17% Yes – after Brexit
13% Yes – before Brexit
Sadly, no proper demographic tables seem to be available but on the 2nd EU referendum, they found that 61% of Scots want a second EU referendum when the terms of the final Brexit deal are clear, with majority support for a fresh vote regardless of age, location or employment status.
Given that the vote in Scotland was 62% remain 38% leave, if the poll is accurate it does seem to show a tiny movement towards leave.
Seems to me that people who voted for Brexit because they wanted democratic accountability to be purely at Westminster, might well be disappointed at some point. The UK might well end up with a trade deal with the EU that still has Brussels deciding on various issues e.g product/service standards, but the UK won’t have ministers at the EU table or MEP’s.
Also the UK in negotiating trade deals with non EU countries will most likely have to agree to things, which UK businesses and their employees won’t be happy with. The trade deals are two way streets and not everything will be in the UK’s interest. UK Government will do these deals with very little input from voters or businesses and they will not easily be undone by votes in Westminster. While you can vote out a Government at an election, you vote on a lot of different issues.
At the moment the EU negotiates international trade deals as a 500 million consumer bloc of countries and all EU countries have input into the process. The EU representing such a large market, has much more negotiating power than a country on its own with a population of 65 million.
@ Chris Riley
I’m not a Tory but I’m a leaver too and am not going to be persuaded otherwise, the argument for me is overwhelming in terms of economics, justice and sovereignty. I want us to be able to control, as much as we can, all of these.
I am worried about Corbyn, there seems to be a cult following here, almost religious in form. The press seem to be understandably so completely obsessed about other news at the moment they haven’t picked up on it yet.
Posting this separately from the STV poll in case AW thinks it partisan.
If nothing else, the STV suggests why Davidson’s SCon campaign, although largely aimed at unionists against indyref2 had the sense to demand a soft exit from the EU.
It should also be noted that SLab were not helped by their leader Dugdale’s recommendation early in the campaign to vote SCon in seats where SLab would not win.
on Churchill and Europe – he made this speech in 1946 –
‘We must build a kind of United States of Europe.. The structure of the United States of Europe, if well and truly built, will be such as to make the material strength of a single state less important.. If at first all the States of Europe are not willing or able to join the Union, we must nevertheless proceed to assemble and combine those who will and those who can.’
He subsequently tried – and failed – to make the UK part of the common market. De Gaulle vetoed Britain joining – and did again when macmillan tried to join in 1963.
“Lewis Caroll here we come.”
Exactly the sort of comment I have come to expect. It shows that you are not interested in considering others views.
I repeat, the UK voters voted clearly to leave the EU, it was upheld by both houses of parliament, as was the White paper forming the basis of our negotiating approach. Both major parties have accepted that we are leaving the single marke, and all you can do is make rather silly comments.
BZ
I made no comment about WSC because it would just be idle speculation.
Chris Riley
“His list of reasons make that stark as it is entirely based on faith.”
No more than your own. I don’t recall having giving all my reasons for wanting to leave the EU which is not surprising because it would probably take several hours to write and would block this website.
Like many other Remainers who post here why don’t you reflect on the points I have made to Danny above, accept the will of the people and support our negotiators.
Personal opinion: Brexit (once complete) has both risks and rewards for the economy, in broad terms (and IMHO of course!!):
Risks: how much damage the leaving process inflicts (e.g. how many businesses we net lose in the short-term and how expensive the exit is)
Rewards: once we’ve left the rewards should be improved trade with non-EU on the basis of FTAs that work for UK economy and not the EU collective (our largest export gains are non-EU and they are the strongest growth oppos, also potential to switch to cheaper suppliers outside of EU protectionism) and depending on the tariff regime we should also net benefit from reshoring of some manufacturing, etc. from EU to help balance the trade deficit – weaker ccy useful here as well. IMHO trend growth could be 0.5% higher outside EU than within (and why I voted Leave)
Unfort we have to contend with the risks before we can reap the rewards.
IMHO the worst case scenario (looking more likely now) is the weak govt status means the risks are higher (i.e. we net lose more businesses over next 18mths and also have a far more expensive exit) at which point we switch to a LAB govt that would be unable to capitalise on the rewards.
If we’re going to end up with a LAB govt, I think it would be better to have that sooner rather than later. If LAB negotiate a much softer Brexit and/or keep us in, then ECJ will probably still have significant jurisdiction in UK and combined with the Blairite faction within LAB (and possible need of support from other parties) the more extreme far-left parts of Corbyn’s agenda will never happen (e.g. renationalising and reunionising the economy)
Switching from CON to LAB mid-term is what concerns me the most. We’ll be slammed on the risk side and fail to capture many of the future rewards. It’s hard to see CON lasting 5years or winning a majority in a quick 2nd GE so maybe its better (for the long-term benefit of the economy) to pass the buck to LAB now/soon (possibly requiring C+S from LDEM to keep them in check) rather than pass them a no deal Brexit (clean break from ECJ) with a large majority and then ability for Corbyn to run a full-on Socialist experiment with our economy.
I think Corbyn probably knows the benefits of biding his time to wait until Brexit is over and he has enough lead for a significant majority and able to ignore his Blairite faction.
From last weekend in the Times… About Labour’s approach…
“It was a result they didn’t expect but had been preparing for. The turning point in the campaign came when James Schneider, Corbyn’s head of strategic communications, got a call from the Daily Mirror announcing that the newspaper had obtained a leaked copy of “the whole manifesto” five days before its launch.
Standing at a packed Corbyn rally in York city centre, a spooked Schneider went on autopilot: “We don’t comment on leaks. We’ll be announcing our manifesto next week.”
While moderate Labour MPs are convinced John McDonnell leaked the draft to prepare the ground for its socialist agenda, Corbyn aides insist the “malicious act” caught them off guard.
The next day Seumas Milne, Labour’s director of communications, chose to exploit the attention by sending out the pugilistic Andrew Gwynne, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, to defend the party’s “transformational agenda”. This approach meant the manifesto received wall-to-wall coverage before its official launch. Labour began eating into the Conservatives’ 20-point lead before the Tories’ own manifesto — which contained the unpopular “dementia tax” — appeared.
“Why offer a semi-skimmed left-wing platform when Ed Miliband did that and got slated anyway?” says one Corbyn policy adviser. “We felt we could offer a full-fat agenda and offer popular policies which cut through with the public.”
The response by Corbyn’s team reflected a lesson learnt earlier in the year: accept media hostility but use the coverage to get attention for policies capable of surviving negative headlines.
We’d write online that Jeremy was coming and he’d get a crowd
Back in January, after a bruising summer, inaccurate reports claimed Corbyn’s office was planning a “Trump-style” relaunch. He would become more confrontational — and more candid about his personal beliefs.
The leader’s office sensed an opportunity. Corbyn would kick off the day by “accidentally” revealing a controversial new policy on live radio; one that would dominate the day’s news but resonate with the public. They chose a maximum pay cap.
When Corbyn “let slip” the policy on the Today programme, the relaunch was condemned as a “car crash”, but a snap YouGov poll said 56% of voters either supported a cap or hadn’t ruled out backing one. Similarly, polls were later to show that Labour’s leaked manifesto was popular: roughly half of Britons backed public ownership of the rail network (52%), utilities (49%) and Royal Mail (50%).
Labour’s confidence in Corbyn’s ability to connect with the public rose, but the campaign was threatened by a bitter divide between Corbyn’s office, which along with Momentum was targeting seats with a heavy student population, and Labour HQ, which was mounting a defensive effort based on internal polling pointing to a Tory landslide.
“The less said about HQ’s internal polling, the better,” a senior source reflects. “It wasn’t difficult to go round their backs. We just had to tell people on Facebook that Jeremy was coming to a rally in one of our target seats and that was that — he’d get a crowd.”
Adam Klug, Momentum’s national organiser, confirms: “We targeted seats regional Labour parties thought were unwinnable. In Battersea, for example, the local party thought the seat wasn’t worth putting resources into and was encouraging people to go to Tooting.”
Momentum’s website — MyNearestMarginal.com — meant it could also bypass high command and funnel activists to seats like Sheffield Hallam and Kensington, both of which Labour won.”
The will of the people changes. Now that we are having a more meaningful debate about the EU it has become clear that the majority now put staying in the single market ahead of immigration control. That is what the latest polling is suggesting. The will of the people was different in last years advisory Referendum.
It is now down to this Government to consider not just the 52%! that voted leave but the 48% that voted Remain as well as those who voted leave who actually want us to remain in the single market.
If they chose not to then the Brexit trade deal will be voted down in Parliament
@ToH
I’m afraid that you are wrong on one thing. I think a number of people have pointed out that the Labour party manifesto did exactly the opposite of committing to leave the Single Market. It does however state that Labour are committed to ‘respecting the result of the referendum.’
The exact phrase was ‘negotiating priorities that have a strong emphasis on retaining the benefits of the Single Market and the Customs Union – which are essential for maintaining industries, jobs and businesses in Britain. Labour will always put jobs and the economy first.’
The referendum has committed the UK to seeking to negotiate a departure from the EU – but it remains the case that there is no consensus, politically or across the wider population – as to what form the revised relationship should take.
I’m not getting behind a government that either:
– can’t articulate a meaningful and realistic end goal, or
– seeks an end goal that I fundamentally disagree with.
Nor can I see any reason why I should…
@ToH
“Glad you can see the point.”
Lol, thanks for that answer, yes that makes things much clearer now!!
@ BBZ – thank you for the Scottish poll. It has similar findings to the Survation UK poll. With Article50 triggered Remain voters understand the only way to stop Brexit is to have a 2nd referendum. If EU know we are having a “re-think” they can push horrific terms expecting a Remain/Return win (which was clearly the LDEM plan all along)
IMHO the ship has sailed and Remain is now Return – requiring EU27 unanimous support on Return terms which I’d expect to be as/more punishing as Leave terms.
This is hardening views on both sides and can be seen in the CON/LAB 2017 vote (see YouGov link earlier) and Survation poll info. Scotland is following the same logic.
I’m still bemused why Remain voters pick LAB. I can see a LAB govt relying on SNP and LDEM is a route to a 2nd Ref but a full LAB majority and emboldened Corbyn would still mean we leave (just probably pay more to do so).
Keen to see what happens to LDEM with new leader. If they put LAB plans under the spotlight maybe the Remain vote becomes split? Probably wishful thinking on my part!!
@Danny
I think that’s a very good summary.
Leaving the EU and staying in EEA through EFTA is surely fulfilling the referendum mandate?
I think we’d be quite happy there. But if things were that bad, we could always have a EFTA referendum?
REGGIESIDE
You’re correct re the 1946 Churchill speech, which begs the question: Why didn’t he join the ECSC?
My take is that the “we” was an appeal to Truman to join in “sponsoring” the project rather than the UK joining it, and the following para rather supports that, IMO:
There is already a natural grouping in the Western Hemisphere. We British have our own Commonwealth of Nations. These do not weaken, on the contrary they strengthen, the world organisation. They are in fact its main support.
For the full text of the speech, the Churchill Society has it here.
BIGFATRON
Interestingly then both Corbyn and McDonnell have both said that then.
“Nor can I see any reason why I should…”
That’s up to you I am taking the democratic line myself.
Bigfatron
I meant to reply to an earlier point you raised with me.
I would be totally behind a National Government provided it followed the negotiating principles laid out in the White Paper which has been approved by parliament. Would you?
Bantams
Glad to see somebody else understands why we must leave the EU.