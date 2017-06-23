A year on from the EU referendum there was some new YouGov polling for the Times this morning. The country remain quite evenly split over whether Brexit is right or wrong, 44% think leaving was the right decision, 45% the wrong decision. There is not much optimism about negotiations – only 26% expect the government to achieve a deal that is good for Britain, 31% expect a poor deal, 15% expect no deal at all (that said, most don’t think Labour would be doing any better – 24% think they’d get a better deal, 34% a worse deal, 20% that it would end up much the same).
Asked to choose between Britain having full control over immigration from Europe or British businesses having free access to trade with the EU people preferred trade by 58% to 42%. As I wrote in my last post, there’s a lot of variation in questions like this depending on the specific wording, but the overall picture suggests that when people are pushed to choose they do think trade is more important than control of immigration (though among Conservative voters the balance is the other way round).
On other matters, on the question of who would make the best Prime Minister Jeremy Corbyn now leads Theresa May by a single point – 35% to 34%. This is the first time that Corbyn has led in the question – this is partially because of a sharp drop in Theresa May’s ratings (before the snap election she was consistently in the high 40s), but is also due to a significant increase in Jeremy Corbyn’s ratings. Again, if you look at the longer term ratings he used to be consistenty down in the teens.
Full tabs are here
I should also add an update on polling about the second referendum. In my last post I mentioned the Survation poll for the Mail on Sunday which found that the balance of opinion was in favour of having a second referendum on the terms of the Brexit deal. This was the first time any poll had shown this, and I said it was worth looking to see if other polls found the same. Well, so far they haven’t – Survation also had a poll for Good Morning Britain on Monday, that also had a question on a second referendum, and it found 38% of people supported it and 57% were opposed. Tabs for that are here.
First!
Never thought I’d get this honour…
Anthony, what impact is the new weighting to 2017 election results having to these supplementary questions?
I ask because all these questions used to be weighted to a sizeable UKIP vote when weighted to 2015 election results. That vote no longer exists, so how do you ensure you have the correct balance of Tory Tories (2015 Tory AND 2017 Tory) vs UKIP Tories (2015 UKIP, 2017 Tory).
Well of course some of that 2015 UKIP vote also went to Labour so not as simple as that.
Just saying that the electorate has changed, that is why we are seeing support for Brexit decline. We have more younger votes reflected in these supplementary questions that we used to by virtue of the new weights.
So it is not really that opinion has changed that much, it is just the electorate has changed?
And how accurate is it to weight to Brexit results AND 2017 results, as that is skewing these question results towards the referendum results?
What would it look like if there was no weighting to Brexit results and just 2017 election results – would there now be a clear Remain lead with the increased labour vote share? (as most Labour voters are remain)
Richard
That’s a really good point, but we know from the election that most pollsters got their weightings wrong so I guess whichever weighting they are going to be out by an indeterminate amount
I posted this on the previous thread before I realised that this new one had appeared.
TOH
I was thinking of appeasers in relation to Remainers as well. I see that many are still prophesying doom despite all indications to the contrary (e.g. manufacturers’ order books the highest they’ve been for about 30 years). It seems to me to be down to their lack of confidence in the nation – same as appeasers.
———————————————-
There are many good reasons to leave the EU that are nothing to do with economics, but as that seems to be the Remainers favourite ground, here are a few counter-arguments:
1) The immediate disaster that was prophesied has not materialised, though of course they may be some bumps along the road.
2) As the 5th or 6th biggest economy in the world, if we offer to drop our EU-imposed tariffs with other countries I’m sure that many will be only too happy to reciprocate. If Fox has anything about him most of this will already be sewn up despite the EU saying we can’t.
3) Our trade with the Common Market before we went in (from memory) was about 30% of our total. There were only 6 countries in it then, though 3 of those were big (Germany, France, Italy). I believe the figure went up to the high 50s% some years ago, but is now down to 44% of our total, and that’s with 27 countries! Therefore the trend in our economy is already to trade more with the rest of the world. If we can drop external tariffs this can only increase.
4) Any company worth its salt will already be seeking new suppliers and markets. By the time the negotiations are wrapped up industry will be ready. Those that aren’t deserve to fold.
etc etc.
However, there are much more important things than economics.
Hireton,
Thanks for your answer to my question on the previous thread.
GB & NI has, in 2017, a very volatile electorate.
My rather anecdotal observations tell me there is a large case of “Bregret” doing the rounds.
What impact this has? I don’t know.
Is there a mandate for hard Brexit? I say no.
The EU know this.