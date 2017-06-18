The Mail on Sunday today had a new Survation poll on Brexit, YouGov had a longer Brexit poll in the week. After a general election that was supposed to be a “Brexit election” but didn’t really contain much debate about Brexit, the agenda is now moving back onto the subject.
Public opinion on Brexit tends to be a bit unclear and nebulous. It’s one of those subjects where the impression created by a poll depends an awful lot on the questions asked and the wording used. With complex issues where people’s opinions are fairly uncertain it does makes an awful lot of difference how you ask the question. As ever, the best way of understanding it is to look at all the polling, not to jump on bits that appear to tell you want to want to hear. So in the spirit of that, what can we tell?
What sort of Brexit people want
Questions about the sort of Brexit people want come down to a couple of different patterns. One is asking if we should stay in the single market and/or the customs union. Other questions frame it as a trade off between immigration control and free trade. My preference is generally for questions that ask about Brexit packages are a deal, but there are even countless different ways of doing that (most notable degree to which they are described using terms like “soft” and “hard Brexit”).
There is also a question of what criteria you measure Brexit preferences by. It’s not just whether the sort of Brexit that the government delivers is seen as being good for Britain, it’s also a matter of whether it is seen as democratic. Are the government honouring the referendum result? This is most evident in questions about what the government should do now. 48% voted for Britain to remain a member of the EU in June 2016 and if you ask if that result was the right or wrong thing to do, or how people would vote if the referendum was repeated, you tend to find not much has changed: about half the country would vote to stay. However, questions asking what the government should do NOW generally paint a very different picture. YouGov consistently find around half of Remain voters now say that while they don’t support Brexit, they think they government is duty bound to go ahead with it. A new question on their poll this week asked what the government should now do on Brexit following the general election – 66% wanted to proceed with Brexit (43% on current plans, 23% for a softer Brexit), 17% wanted a fresh referendum, just 7% wanted to stop Brexit completely.
That’s not because only 7% of people would, ultimately, like to remain in the European Union (later in the same poll YouGov asked people to put their favoured outcomes in rank order and 35% of people would still, ideally, like Britain to remain a member), it’s because a substantial proportion of people think that the government has a duty to go ahead an implement the referendum result, even if they personally disagree with its outcome. For anyone campaigning for Britain to remain in the EU, that’s probably the more difficult obstacle… not convincing the public that Remaining would be good, but that it would be democratically legitimate.
Soft v Hard
If we are to leave, that brings us to the question is the balance between “hard” and “soft” Brexit. The terms themselves are a problem – personally I try avoid using them in questions as it’s unclear what people understand by the terms (Note how opponents of hard Brexit have started to call it “extreme Brexit”, rather than “hard Brexit”). I’ve always assumed that there is a majority to be found in favour of a “soft Brexit”: 48% of people voted to stay in the EU as it was and would presumably be fairly happy with a soft Brexit. Equally some minority of Leave voters would prefer a soft Brexit to a hard one. Even if the vast majority prefer a harder Brexit, when combined with the opinions of Remainers it only takes a few percentage points of soft Leavers to build a majority for soft Brexit.
Just asking about whether people would like to keep free trade or stay in the single market rather misses the point. I suspect the single market is just being seen as a euphemism for free trade, so the vast majority say they want to keep it. Equally when it is asked in isolation a large majority of people want to end the right of EU migrants to freely come to Britain. To give one example, a poll by NatCen earlier in the year found 68% in favour of treating EU migrants like non-EU migrants, and 88% in favour of free trade with the EU. These don’t tell us much beyond the the fact that ideally people would like all the benefits of EU membership without the responsibilities – of course they would. The interesting questions come when we start asking people to make trade offs.
There have been lots of different questions asking people to pick between free trade and immigration control when it comes to the Brexit deal. The wording makes a difference here (I am suspicious of questions asking about “freedom of movement” and the “single market” because I’m not sure people know exactly what they mean), but there is a clear pattern. To give some examples:
- Opinium ask a regular question asking people to choose between the single market and ending free movement of Labour, typically the split is down the middle (in their last poll 37% preferred staying in the single market, 38% preferred ending free movement).
- NatCen in February found 54% thought we should “allow people from EU freely to come and live and work” in return for “allowing UK firms to trade freely with the EU”, 44% did not.
- In February Ipsos MORI found 40% of people thought EU citizens should continue to have the right to free movement in return from British access to the EU single market, 41% thought they should not, even if that meant losing access to the single market
These questions all assume, of course, that the public see this as an actual choice. That is not nececssarily the case – some people think it is a false choice, and that Britain will indeed be able to have its cake and eat it:
- In March YouGov asked a version of the question that asked people to choose between it being more important to control EU immigration than keep free trade, more important to keep free trade than control immigration… but gave people the option of saying that it’s a false choice and that it was possible to do both. 16% thought it was more important to control immigration, 24% that it was more important to keep free trade… 40% that it was possible to do both (when forced to choose the 40% split down the middle, so overall more people wanted to keep free trade)
- Opinium have a question along the same lines asking how likely they think it is that Britain could both stay in the single market AND stop free movement of labour from the EU – in their last poll 16% thought it was likely, 37% either didn’t know or didn’t think it likely or unlikely.
Looking overall at the questions, they tend to show it either very close or slightly more people valuing free trade over immigration control. However a substantial majority do think that both are possible, so actually selling a compromise as necessary may be tricky for the government.
Another caveat is that these questions do rather assume that the public’s big sticking point is going to be immigration. That’s not necessarily the case – for example, in April ICM asked in what areas the government should be willing to make compromises in negotiations: 54% said that a transitional deal on immigration would be acceptable, 48% said giving preference to EU immigrants over non-EU immigrants would be acceptable. On contrast, a majority thought that it would be unacceptable for the government to compromise on paying towards the outstanding costs of EU projects agreed when Britain was still a member. YouGov found similar in polling last summer – 51% thought allowing EU immigration was a price worth paying, but only 41% thought a financial contribution to the EU would be. Don’t necessarily assume that immigration is the trickiest obstacle.
Equally, before assuming that costs would necessarily be a deal-breaker for the public, the Survation poll at the weekend asked a different trade off – whether people would be willing to pay a fee in order to secure membership of the Customs Union. 27% would like Britain to leave the customs union, 37% would rather Britain pay a fee to remain a member.
Some other polls have asked wider ranging questions, asking about whole Brexit packages. My general assumption is that this is likely to be a better guide – in the end the Brexit deal is likely to be judged by whether it sounds good overall, rather than on a sum of its parts.
Before Theresa May set out her negotiating stance at the start of the year YouGov asked people about various Brexit scenarios. These suggest more problems with selling a “soft Brexit” to the public: a Norway style soft Brexit where Britain became a member of EFTA, stayed in the single market with EU immigration and a financial contribution was seen as good for Britain by 35%, bad for Britain by 38%. However only 32% thought it would respect the referendum result, 42% thought it would not. Compared to that Theresa May’s version of Brexit is popular – asked this week 52% still think her version of Brexit would be good for Britain (compared to 51% in March), 61% think it would respect the result of the referendum. By promising a trade deal AND controls on immigration she is presenting a version of Brexit that people would be happy with. The question is whether it is realistically possible. If May fails to secure the sort of Brexit she has asks for and returns with a deal that involves only limited free trade and customs checks and tariffs on British people think it would be bad for Britain by 42% to 31%.
Has the election changed the situation?
Given the variations you get from different question wordings on Brexit, the only real way of measuring if attitudes to Brexit have changed in face of the general election result are long term tracking questions. The YouGov survey this week was mostly made up of repeats of questions that were last asked before the election was called, and with a few important exceptions, opinion hasn’t changed much.
Directly comparing people’s preferences on Brexit there does appear to be a little shift towards a softer Brexit. Last November a hard Brexit of some sort was the first preference of 52% of people (26% favoured no deal at all with the EU, 26% only a limited deal), a soft Brexit or remaining a member was favoured by 48% (17% a soft Brexit, 31% remaining a member). Now only 45% support a hard Brexit (23% no deal, 22% a limited deal), 54% either a soft Brexit or Remaining (19% and 35% respectively).
The more drastic change has been confidence in Theresa May to deliver Brexit. Obviously this is not Brexit specific – the public’s attitude towards May has nose-dived across the board. Nevertheless, back in January 47% had confidence in May to negotiate the sort of Brexit she wanted, that has now fallen to 37%. In April 40% thought the government were doing well at negotiating Brexit, that is now only 22%.
This change is important – ultimately when Theresa May comes back with a final Brexit deal, she will be the person selling it to the British public (if she is still there, of course). Any political message depends a great deal on the person making it, and the Theresa May the public mostly thought very highly of in April 2017 would have been a far more effective saleswomen than the Theresa May we have now. To put it bluntly, she doesn’t have much political capital left to spend on selling her Brexit deal.
A second referendum?
Polling on a second referendum is somewhat mixed. The Survation poll for the Mail on Sunday at the weekend found 53% support a referendum on the final dead, 47% opposed, compared to 46% support and 54% opposition when they asked a very similar question in April. I should add a minor caveat in that the first question was asked online and the second by phone, but the important thing is the result: this appears to be the first poll that has shown more people supporting a second referendum than opposing one, so it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on to see if it’s a consistent pattern.
The YouGov poll this week asked a different question on what should happen after the final deal was agreed, offering options of a referendum or a Parliamentary vote, though it again appeared to show some movement. Only 25% wanted a referendum on the deal, 23% want a Parliamentary vote on the deal, 37% want the government to go ahead without any further. The proportion wanting a referendum or vote after the deal is up two points since the start of the month, the proportion thinking the government should just steam ahead is down five.
What next?
If there is public support for a softer Brexit out there, it does not mean it’s necessarily easy for the government to take advantage of it. The biggest obstacle for a soft Brexit is probably the politics of the Conservative party. The figures in most of this article are for the public as a whole. However, Theresa May’s position and her party’s position depends on the views of Conservative voters and those who might plausibly support them in the future. If you look at the answers for Tory voters, they think that a hard Brexit is preferable to a soft one, that May should plow on with the current targets rather than reconsider, that immigration control is more important than trade.
It would be interesting to see the same split amongst Conservative MPs (given the proportion who backed Remain it may not necessarily be in favour of hard Brexit), though the more pertinent question may be whether there are enough Conservative MPs who are wedded enough to the idea of a hard Brexit that they would trigger a vote of no confidence to remove Theresa May if she changed course. That, however, is steering away from this site’s focus on public opinion and polling into political commentary for which others are far better equipped than me. For now:
- There has not really been much change in the overall proportions between Remain and Leave
- But even if there is a fairly even split between people who think Brexit is good or bad for Britain, the proportion of people who think Brexit should go ahead is higher, as many of those who voted Remain think the referendum make it the government’s duty to go ahead with it
- The ideal Brexit for much of the public one where Britain has its cake and eats it, where we control immigration AND have free trade – a substantial minority think this is possible
- The version of Brexit that Theresa May laid out in January, with immigration control and the “freest trade deal” is still popular with a majority of the public
- But trust in Theresa May to actually deliver it has plummeted over the last few months and most people don’t think other countries would agree to what she wants
- If the sort of deal that May wants isn’t possible then most people think a harder Brexit would be bad for Britain. In contrast a Norway type deal risks being seen as not respecting the result. There is potential for either to be unpopular (especially for those people who think a cake-and-eat it deal was possible)
- If push comes to shove, when people are forced to choose more people would opt for a soft Brexit rather than a hard one, for free trade rather than immigration control. However among Conservative voters the preference is the other way, and the political obstacles towards the Conservatives making such a change in their approach could be formidable.
@ Colin
More here:
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/jeremy-corbyn-election-results-biggest-youth-turnout-in-25-years-government-prime-minister-ipsos-a7798866.html
Jeremy Corbyn’s unexpectedly strong performance in the general election was caused by the highest turnout among young people since 1992, new data has revealed.
Turnout in the 8 June vote is estimated to have been 64 per cent among 18-24 year olds – a 16 per cent increase on the 2015 general election.
The figure is higher than any election since 1992, when 67 per cent of 18-24 year olds are thought to have cast a ballot, according to new analysis by Ipsos MORI.
The rise explains the swing to Labour that gave Jeremy Corbyn a surprise election surge and denied Theresa May a parliamentary majority. The 9.5 per cent increase in Labour’s vote share since 2015 can be explained entirely by the party’s rising popularity among under-44s. In contrast, the Tories extended their lead among over-55s.
Won’t the DUP be in a sticky situation if they vote for the Queens speech without a deal, people in NI are going to ask what they got for their support?
THE OTHER HOWARD
I fail to see how letting people vote is somehow less democratic than not letting them vote.
CAMBRIDGERACHEL
Ambitious politicians will always be ambitious politicians. For now, they are best served by maintaining Labour party discipline, so that is what we should expect to see from them. Unumna and Cooper (likely two of those ambitious MPs) pretty much asking to be in the shadow cabinet, and Smith actually being appointed are early signs of this.
@ R HUCKLE – CON only need DUP to abstain to pass QS.
I suspect those that have bet on CON minority (as defined by betfair) might be upset if it comes to that :)
MICHAEL SIVA
Shouldn’t that be 54% of 18-24s?
Sam S
I’m not sure why Unumna is so highly regarded, he strikes me as a bit of a spiv, I wouldn’t trust him as far as I could throw him. He comes across as a very professional politician but it’s just too obvious that that is what he is.
@ CambridgeRachel
“Ms Cooper was supposed to be the main challenger. She is or rather was the most likely person to be able to takedown JC. I’m a bit disappointed that she didn’t get offered shadow home secretary in the recent reshuffle but given the circumstances totally understandable.”
Why should Yvette Cooper didn’t get offered a position in the shadow cabinet? She was one of those who spent a lot of time undermining Corbyn. By all means, stick with those who’ve been loyal. Diane Abbott deserves a run, despite the media constantly picking on her. Abbott is not the only one who’s forgotten a figure or two on air. Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Michael Gove have all done that. Even Corbyn on Woman’s Hour. The ability of a minister is measured by his or her ability to do the work, not memorise figures to please Tory journalists.
Labour figures are right to say that the vilification of Abbott has a lot to do with both misogyny but particularly racism. There won’t be any Barack Obama here any time soon….
As it is, Cooper, Angela Eagle and Umunna have all indicated they are now happy to serve in Corbyn’s shadow cabinet. But they will all have to wait their turn, or wait until vacancies arise. It’s highly unlikely there will be more than a handful of Blairites still prepared to jump ship, and try an SDP and form a sinking ship in the treacherous middle ground. That was a Tory hope that has also sunk into oblivion.
Ouch!
“Sky News says DUP have “been surprised at the [low] level of negotiating experience” in May’s government. That bodes well.”
@ CAMBRIDGERACHEL – DUP have three choices (in decreasingly likelihood IMHO, say 90%, 9.9%, 0.1%)
1/ Play hard ball with CON (as it appears they are) to get max concessions in return for offering C+S and voting for QS
2/ Fail to agree a deal with CON but abstain in QS knowing the QS will pass but they are effectively executioners on the govt in any/all votes going forward (ie hold onto their bargaining position)
3/ Actually vote against the QS – hard to believe they would do that knowing a zombie govt/2nd GE might put JC as PM but in theory at least it is possible
Trevor Warne
I’m interested in how each of those options would affect their popularity in NI and of course what it would do to the balance between shin Fein and the SDLP
TREVOR WARNE
Thanks for the list – but I suspect that it’s been a bit overtaken by events by now, and many of the resigners etc are back on board (eg Keir Starmer, Owen Smith). My view is that the labour political landscape is totally changed by the election. I suspect it will be clear who the rebels are in time.
CAMBRIDGERACHEL
If true, i wouldn’t actually blame an ambitious politician like Yvette Cooper for being ready to mount a challenge, as long as she was very discrete during the actual election. It’s what politicians do! And I agree, I’d like to see her and/or Chukka on the front bench.
@ CAMBRIDGERACHEL – I’m not an expert on NI but the seats tend to split Republic/Union so I doubt it would make much difference in a 2nd GE. From what I remember only 1 seat tends to be “marginal” at a Republic/Union level and the recent changes in seats has been more due to concentration of the Republic/Union vote and (near) elimination of the smaller parties. Obviously DUP refusing a deal with CON would be a huge statement so it would depend a bit on why the failed to agree and how they spin the outcome (in the v.unlikely event this is not just a power play on their behalf).
Huckle
Having watched a good deal of Sky coverage of late I’m not suggesting they have a biased view of anything the current government does but some of there reporting seems to lack any attempt at a balanced view.
Rather the content of political commentary on Sky seems to lean towards the sensational scenarios of what if rather than what is likely to happen Sky head line today stated “time running out for deal ” linking a deal with the DUP with the Queens speech.
As far as the talks with the DUP anybody with any insight into politics would realise that those talks were going to be protracted as the horse trading goes on as each side bargains but equally the DUP will come to a deal because they are a unionist party who will support the Tories against Labour and of course they want financial aide for NI and in turn the Tories will need the comfort of those ten DUP votes in the next couple of years as brexit runs its course and of course to pass any other legislation they need to get through to give those votes more certainty they also will conclude a deal imo.
Michael Siva
Totally agree about the abuse that Diane Abbott has received and the way she was targeted by Tory high command. It was despicable, it had large elements of misogyny and racism with a garnish of fat shaming. I can see a good argument for her to continue because we shouldn’t allow such stuff to win, however there’s also an argument that labour might have been largest party if she hadn’t been shadow home secretary.
I still have no idea who is actually leading the talks with the DUP for the government. Brokenshire? A civil servant? Bojo? Any ideas?
@ PATRICKBRIAN – I agree the list is outdated. The split in LAB is complicated by Remain/Leave and far-left/Blairite lines (ie 4 quadrants of very unequal weightings – many Blairites are Remain and many far-left are Leave if I remember correctly but I don’t think it is that simplistic). Without a change in the leadership election process I would be very surprised if anyone makes an open attack on Corbyn in an attempt to supplant him. Once we start to get to the difficult parts of Brexit legislation some cracks may reopen but unity against CON would probably keep those issues below the surface until we near the next GE.
I’m slightly surprised the success of Macron hasn’t inspired the “new party” talk to resurface though!? Gina Miller, Tony Blair, etc all very quiet?!?
A conspiracy theorist in me is thinking that in light of the DUP/Tory deal troubles Mr Smith assignment has been a secret plan hatched to derail them. Afterall LP had in manifesto a softer Brexit(UK-Ira border), more money to all(NI included), commitment to GFA.
And they(LP) do not need a lot from DUP – just abstention from the vote to bring it to a few Tory dissenters from the PCP whether from the Remain or Leave side, to bring it down.
I can take my tinfoil hat off. Uhh
This may be the reason for delay in the DUP reaching a deal with the UK gov.
“The chancellor said he had already “created more flexibility” by loosening George Osborne’s deficit-reduction target.
He said he understood people were tired of the “long slog” of spending cuts, but added: “We have to live within our means and more borrowing… is not the solution.”
“We have never said we won’t raise some taxes,” he said, but added that overall the government wanted to keep them low.
The government’s plan remained to clear the deficit by the middle of the next Parliament “in a way that’s sensitive to the needs of the economy”,”
@ CAMBRIDGERACHEL
Patrickbrian
As usual it was “unnamed sources” “senior figures” etc but Ms Cooper was supposed to be the main challenger.
——————————————————————–
I think it was pretty widely known that both Yvette Cooper and Chuka Umunna were in dispute as to which should challenge Corbyn post GE. The significant feature to me was when Ms Cooper disbanded her campaign team on the 9th June.
For what it’s worth, I think including them in the shadow cabinet would be inappropriate. It would be unlikely that their political convictions (such as they are) would fit easily with the Corbyn-McDonnell manifesto. It is unimaginable that either would favour nationalisation.
@PatrickBrian
Does BoJo get trusted with negotiating?
The more I read about various pacts, negotiations and the associated rhetoric, the more I despair!
and…
“…, the Treasury has warned that higher spending in the province must normally go through the Barnett formula, requiring additional funds for England, Wales and Scotland as well. This makes funding projects in Northern Ireland very expensive, since for every £1 spent there, an additional £35 must be found for the other nations. Although the Barnett formula can be worked round — the government once gave funds direct to Glasgow city council — senior officials and Tory politicians warn that this could create imbalances and cause resentment in Scotland and England.
Some members of the government are worried about the consequences for the Conservatives’ reputation of doing a deal with the DUP. They believe that the DUP would never vote to put Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street and that this, along with the Fixed-term Parliaments Act, means that they can risk not doing a deal and form a minority government. Sir Jeremy Heywood, the cabinet secretary, is understood to be strongly against this and is worried that the DUP might abstain in a vote.”
SYZYGY
” their political convictions (such as they are)”
I thought that was a bit below the belt. Both Cooper and Umunna seem to me to have strong political convictions, somewhat (but not hugely) to the right of Jeremy Corbyn’s. You might not agree with them , but that’s another matter.
CambridgeRachel
Agreed about Umanna. He is a professional politician. That’s all fine but he lacks empathy and indeed personality. He is not required in the shadow cabinet.
Re Abbott. She is lucky to remain Shadow Home Secretary. Apart from her hypocrisy over education her performance was woeful during the general election campaign. She should have been demoted. I would have bought Cooper in to replace her as she is a safe pair of hands.
The criticism Abbott received is not as fierce as that May is now facing. Is that racism against May?
Mike Pearce, no I don’t think so.
SAM
Note that your border poll post is now showing on p7. Some interesting stuff there. I find posts with no more than two hyperlinks normally post immediately but more sends them to automod until AW reviews them.
Just to add I did have sympathy for Abbott during the campaign but upon her return she would have done well to show some humility but has failed to do so.
RE: Previous comments about Michael Heseltines 2% comment…I’ve done some rough calcs and no he’s not right.
Electorate = approx 46m
Deaths per year = approx 600k (however NOT all of these will be registered or will turnout – assume 80% will, which is pretty high, so that brings it down to 480k)
That works out about 1.04% of the electorate dying however only about 70% of them vote Tory so that’s approx. 0.73% of them that are Tory versus 0.31% of other parties, making a net loss of 0.42.%
The calculation at the other end of the age spectrum is approx. the same in reverse for Labour, however the number of new ‘potential’ voters is probably closer to 500,000, but the turnout amongst young voters is still lower than old people at around 60% at the most recent election and young people are historically less likely to register to vote and be part of the electorate.
If we assume half of those new 18 year old’s vote then its around 0.54% of the electorate but only 70% vote Lab so that’s a Lab benefit 0.38% versus 0.16% for other parties. That’s approximately a 0.22% net benefit to Labour from the new voter intake each year.
So 0.22% + 0.42% means a yearly swing of 0.64%/2 or 0.32%, if all else remained the same (which of course it won’t)
Before anyone critiscises my figures they are back of a fag packet so please feel free to correct.
@MIKE PEARCE
“Re Abbott. She is lucky to remain Shadow Home Secretary.”
Particularly, this time around, Labour will be examined by the electorate as a potential government. With the last election, far less attention was paid to the composition and competence of the shadow cabinet since Labour were expected to lose heavily. It matters hereon.
Well worth reading this article to grasp what is presently going on in this country.
http://www.newstatesman.com/politics/uk/2017/06/why-jeremy-corbyn-new-leader-new-times
Accepting the demographic voting trends to be as they are, Heseltine’s point is nevertheless myopic – how many baby boomers are entering the older age groups replacing those who are dying? Probably more than the newly 18 entering the electorate and going to Labour.
Belfast Telegraph top story:
DUP: Government talks ‘have not proceeded in a way we would have expected’
See http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/dup-government-talks-have-not-proceeded-in-a-way-we-would-have-expected-35847774.html
R Huckle
“If the report is true, perhaps Tories don’t want a deal and presume the DUP will support the government, because of dislike for Labour/Corbyn.”
I think part of the problem is the Good Friday Agreement. There are already moves in hand for a legal challenge if the Tories and the DUP make a deal. May has shown already that she is sensitive to the situation.
Sam S
“I fail to see how letting people vote is somehow less democratic than not letting them vote.”
The decision to leave the EU was taken at the referendum. Both Houses of parliament have accepted that and Art 50 has been triggered. The question of a second referendum was raised by the LD’s and was voted down in both houses of parliament. If my memory serves me correctly, twice. So there is no democratic basis for a second referendum until after we have left the EU as I posted earlier.
As I said it appears a minority still have not accepted that we are leaving the EU.
A “known unknown” on migration as a factor in both EU referendum and the 2017 GE is the information effect regarding the importance of migration to the UK society and the economy.
What may in, say, 2015 have been attitudes to stated facts about migration as arguments for or against Brexit will have been subject to an information and learning process based on attested facts, borne out by ONS and a number of related studies, but also in reports in the media, and thus progressively accepted as proven and as a guide to rational choices of policy: for example, that economic growth is impeded by the failure of businesses to be able to fill skills gaps, and that migration has met that need and continues to do so; that our care, health, agricultural, processing, catering and retail sectors would not function without migrants; that migrants tend to be, because they are self-selective in seeking the best labour market for their qualifications and skills, better educated and experienced than average, both in their own populations and in the UK’s – and in consequence have pushed up levels of productivity and earnings in all but the most elementary occupations; that the demography of the UK is in serious imbalance as the proportion of over 65’s increases and numbers of native born under 65’s declines, so that, without the immigration of a prdominantly young active age group, the care and pension burdens become unsustaiinable.
One of the best sources of information for this body of information is that published by the Scottish Government:
“The impact of migrants and migration in Scotland – Scottish Parliament. Section 3. Economic impact of migration http://www.gov.scot/Publications/2016/10/5974/1.
The quality of that exhaustive study is in line with a resolve of the Scottish Government, and Parliament across all parties, to support continued unimpeded migration and to remain in the EU.
In classic studies of “innovation adoption”, as it’s called in the States, there are early adopters and late adopters as information and practice gradually spread, determined in part by educational level and access to sources. It is that process which may have been taking place in the debates on migration and Brexit, with, as commentators have noted from the data on the behaviour of different demographics in polling, for remain or leave and for choice of party, significant differences determined by age and educational level.
Well what a state we seem to be in right now. No sign of a DUP deal, two years of Brexit negotiation with uncertainty across business, extremism, terrorism, terrible fire. One wonders how we are going to climb out of this!
Rich
“Well what a state we seem to be in right now. No sign of a DUP deal, two years of Brexit negotiation with uncertainty across business, extremism, terrorism, terrible fire. One wonders how we are going to climb out of this!”
Fortunately Jeremy Corbyn is on hand, ready and waiting. :)
Barbazenzero
Thank you for both useful bits of information.
I think from use of the words “imminent” and “lack of focus” money is the subject under continuing discussion.