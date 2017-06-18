The Mail on Sunday today had a new Survation poll on Brexit, YouGov had a longer Brexit poll in the week. After a general election that was supposed to be a “Brexit election” but didn’t really contain much debate about Brexit, the agenda is now moving back onto the subject.
Public opinion on Brexit tends to be a bit unclear and nebulous. It’s one of those subjects where the impression created by a poll depends an awful lot on the questions asked and the wording used. With complex issues where people’s opinions are fairly uncertain it does makes an awful lot of difference how you ask the question. As ever, the best way of understanding it is to look at all the polling, not to jump on bits that appear to tell you want to want to hear. So in the spirit of that, what can we tell?
What sort of Brexit people want
Questions about the sort of Brexit people want come down to a couple of different patterns. One is asking if we should stay in the single market and/or the customs union. Other questions frame it as a trade off between immigration control and free trade. My preference is generally for questions that ask about Brexit packages are a deal, but there are even countless different ways of doing that (most notable degree to which they are described using terms like “soft” and “hard Brexit”).
There is also a question of what criteria you measure Brexit preferences by. It’s not just whether the sort of Brexit that the government delivers is seen as being good for Britain, it’s also a matter of whether it is seen as democratic. Are the government honouring the referendum result? This is most evident in questions about what the government should do now. 48% voted for Britain to remain a member of the EU in June 2016 and if you ask if that result was the right or wrong thing to do, or how people would vote if the referendum was repeated, you tend to find not much has changed: about half the country would vote to stay. However, questions asking what the government should do NOW generally paint a very different picture. YouGov consistently find around half of Remain voters now say that while they don’t support Brexit, they think they government is duty bound to go ahead with it. A new question on their poll this week asked what the government should now do on Brexit following the general election – 66% wanted to proceed with Brexit (43% on current plans, 23% for a softer Brexit), 17% wanted a fresh referendum, just 7% wanted to stop Brexit completely.
That’s not because only 7% of people would, ultimately, like to remain in the European Union (later in the same poll YouGov asked people to put their favoured outcomes in rank order and 35% of people would still, ideally, like Britain to remain a member), it’s because a substantial proportion of people think that the government has a duty to go ahead an implement the referendum result, even if they personally disagree with its outcome. For anyone campaigning for Britain to remain in the EU, that’s probably the more difficult obstacle… not convincing the public that Remaining would be good, but that it would be democratically legitimate.
Soft v Hard
If we are to leave, that brings us to the question is the balance between “hard” and “soft” Brexit. The terms themselves are a problem – personally I try avoid using them in questions as it’s unclear what people understand by the terms (Note how opponents of hard Brexit have started to call it “extreme Brexit”, rather than “hard Brexit”). I’ve always assumed that there is a majority to be found in favour of a “soft Brexit”: 48% of people voted to stay in the EU as it was and would presumably be fairly happy with a soft Brexit. Equally some minority of Leave voters would prefer a soft Brexit to a hard one. Even if the vast majority prefer a harder Brexit, when combined with the opinions of Remainers it only takes a few percentage points of soft Leavers to build a majority for soft Brexit.
Just asking about whether people would like to keep free trade or stay in the single market rather misses the point. I suspect the single market is just being seen as a euphemism for free trade, so the vast majority say they want to keep it. Equally when it is asked in isolation a large majority of people want to end the right of EU migrants to freely come to Britain. To give one example, a poll by NatCen earlier in the year found 68% in favour of treating EU migrants like non-EU migrants, and 88% in favour of free trade with the EU. These don’t tell us much beyond the the fact that ideally people would like all the benefits of EU membership without the responsibilities – of course they would. The interesting questions come when we start asking people to make trade offs.
There have been lots of different questions asking people to pick between free trade and immigration control when it comes to the Brexit deal. The wording makes a difference here (I am suspicious of questions asking about “freedom of movement” and the “single market” because I’m not sure people know exactly what they mean), but there is a clear pattern. To give some examples:
- Opinium ask a regular question asking people to choose between the single market and ending free movement of Labour, typically the split is down the middle (in their last poll 37% preferred staying in the single market, 38% preferred ending free movement).
- NatCen in February found 54% thought we should “allow people from EU freely to come and live and work” in return for “allowing UK firms to trade freely with the EU”, 44% did not.
- In February Ipsos MORI found 40% of people thought EU citizens should continue to have the right to free movement in return from British access to the EU single market, 41% thought they should not, even if that meant losing access to the single market
These questions all assume, of course, that the public see this as an actual choice. That is not nececssarily the case – some people think it is a false choice, and that Britain will indeed be able to have its cake and eat it:
- In March YouGov asked a version of the question that asked people to choose between it being more important to control EU immigration than keep free trade, more important to keep free trade than control immigration… but gave people the option of saying that it’s a false choice and that it was possible to do both. 16% thought it was more important to control immigration, 24% that it was more important to keep free trade… 40% that it was possible to do both (when forced to choose the 40% split down the middle, so overall more people wanted to keep free trade)
- Opinium have a question along the same lines asking how likely they think it is that Britain could both stay in the single market AND stop free movement of labour from the EU – in their last poll 16% thought it was likely, 37% either didn’t know or didn’t think it likely or unlikely.
Looking overall at the questions, they tend to show it either very close or slightly more people valuing free trade over immigration control. However a substantial majority do think that both are possible, so actually selling a compromise as necessary may be tricky for the government.
Another caveat is that these questions do rather assume that the public’s big sticking point is going to be immigration. That’s not necessarily the case – for example, in April ICM asked in what areas the government should be willing to make compromises in negotiations: 54% said that a transitional deal on immigration would be acceptable, 48% said giving preference to EU immigrants over non-EU immigrants would be acceptable. On contrast, a majority thought that it would be unacceptable for the government to compromise on paying towards the outstanding costs of EU projects agreed when Britain was still a member. YouGov found similar in polling last summer – 51% thought allowing EU immigration was a price worth paying, but only 41% thought a financial contribution to the EU would be. Don’t necessarily assume that immigration is the trickiest obstacle.
Equally, before assuming that costs would necessarily be a deal-breaker for the public, the Survation poll at the weekend asked a different trade off – whether people would be willing to pay a fee in order to secure membership of the Customs Union. 27% would like Britain to leave the customs union, 37% would rather Britain pay a fee to remain a member.
Some other polls have asked wider ranging questions, asking about whole Brexit packages. My general assumption is that this is likely to be a better guide – in the end the Brexit deal is likely to be judged by whether it sounds good overall, rather than on a sum of its parts.
Before Theresa May set out her negotiating stance at the start of the year YouGov asked people about various Brexit scenarios. These suggest more problems with selling a “soft Brexit” to the public: a Norway style soft Brexit where Britain became a member of EFTA, stayed in the single market with EU immigration and a financial contribution was seen as good for Britain by 35%, bad for Britain by 38%. However only 32% thought it would respect the referendum result, 42% thought it would not. Compared to that Theresa May’s version of Brexit is popular – asked this week 52% still think her version of Brexit would be good for Britain (compared to 51% in March), 61% think it would respect the result of the referendum. By promising a trade deal AND controls on immigration she is presenting a version of Brexit that people would be happy with. The question is whether it is realistically possible. If May fails to secure the sort of Brexit she has asks for and returns with a deal that involves only limited free trade and customs checks and tariffs on British people think it would be bad for Britain by 42% to 31%.
Has the election changed the situation?
Given the variations you get from different question wordings on Brexit, the only real way of measuring if attitudes to Brexit have changed in face of the general election result are long term tracking questions. The YouGov survey this week was mostly made up of repeats of questions that were last asked before the election was called, and with a few important exceptions, opinion hasn’t changed much.
Directly comparing people’s preferences on Brexit there does appear to be a little shift towards a softer Brexit. Last November a hard Brexit of some sort was the first preference of 52% of people (26% favoured no deal at all with the EU, 26% only a limited deal), a soft Brexit or remaining a member was favoured by 48% (17% a soft Brexit, 31% remaining a member). Now only 45% support a hard Brexit (23% no deal, 22% a limited deal), 54% either a soft Brexit or Remaining (19% and 35% respectively).
The more drastic change has been confidence in Theresa May to deliver Brexit. Obviously this is not Brexit specific – the public’s attitude towards May has nose-dived across the board. Nevertheless, back in January 47% had confidence in May to negotiate the sort of Brexit she wanted, that has now fallen to 37%. In April 40% thought the government were doing well at negotiating Brexit, that is now only 22%.
This change is important – ultimately when Theresa May comes back with a final Brexit deal, she will be the person selling it to the British public (if she is still there, of course). Any political message depends a great deal on the person making it, and the Theresa May the public mostly thought very highly of in April 2017 would have been a far more effective saleswomen than the Theresa May we have now. To put it bluntly, she doesn’t have much political capital left to spend on selling her Brexit deal.
A second referendum?
Polling on a second referendum is somewhat mixed. The Survation poll for the Mail on Sunday at the weekend found 53% support a referendum on the final dead, 47% opposed, compared to 46% support and 54% opposition when they asked a very similar question in April. I should add a minor caveat in that the first question was asked online and the second by phone, but the important thing is the result: this appears to be the first poll that has shown more people supporting a second referendum than opposing one, so it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on to see if it’s a consistent pattern.
The YouGov poll this week asked a different question on what should happen after the final deal was agreed, offering options of a referendum or a Parliamentary vote, though it again appeared to show some movement. Only 25% wanted a referendum on the deal, 23% want a Parliamentary vote on the deal, 37% want the government to go ahead without any further. The proportion wanting a referendum or vote after the deal is up two points since the start of the month, the proportion thinking the government should just steam ahead is down five.
What next?
If there is public support for a softer Brexit out there, it does not mean it’s necessarily easy for the government to take advantage of it. The biggest obstacle for a soft Brexit is probably the politics of the Conservative party. The figures in most of this article are for the public as a whole. However, Theresa May’s position and her party’s position depends on the views of Conservative voters and those who might plausibly support them in the future. If you look at the answers for Tory voters, they think that a hard Brexit is preferable to a soft one, that May should plow on with the current targets rather than reconsider, that immigration control is more important than trade.
It would be interesting to see the same split amongst Conservative MPs (given the proportion who backed Remain it may not necessarily be in favour of hard Brexit), though the more pertinent question may be whether there are enough Conservative MPs who are wedded enough to the idea of a hard Brexit that they would trigger a vote of no confidence to remove Theresa May if she changed course. That, however, is steering away from this site’s focus on public opinion and polling into political commentary for which others are far better equipped than me. For now:
- There has not really been much change in the overall proportions between Remain and Leave
- But even if there is a fairly even split between people who think Brexit is good or bad for Britain, the proportion of people who think Brexit should go ahead is higher, as many of those who voted Remain think the referendum make it the government’s duty to go ahead with it
- The ideal Brexit for much of the public one where Britain has its cake and eats it, where we control immigration AND have free trade – a substantial minority think this is possible
- The version of Brexit that Theresa May laid out in January, with immigration control and the “freest trade deal” is still popular with a majority of the public
- But trust in Theresa May to actually deliver it has plummeted over the last few months and most people don’t think other countries would agree to what she wants
- If the sort of deal that May wants isn’t possible then most people think a harder Brexit would be bad for Britain. In contrast a Norway type deal risks being seen as not respecting the result. There is potential for either to be unpopular (especially for those people who think a cake-and-eat it deal was possible)
- If push comes to shove, when people are forced to choose more people would opt for a soft Brexit rather than a hard one, for free trade rather than immigration control. However among Conservative voters the preference is the other way, and the political obstacles towards the Conservatives making such a change in their approach could be formidable.
COLIN
It clearly was now that we know TM’s difficulty in free form public exchanges, and her reserved nature.
You seem to have got the impression that May suddenly arrived from a distant planet and was parachuted into the PM job in March. Her colleagues and advisers would have been well aware of her awkwardness in informal situations. It may be less of a disadvantage that the media think, but in any case the campaign could have been tailored to that. And of course Cameron adopted a similar policy of disengagement in 2015.
As to the economy and other domestic issues, they clearly felt they had reasons not to discuss it as Carfrew states. Concentrating on a ‘trust us’ message on Brexit and related topics may have been their best bet. It’s no good proclaiming the the economy is wonderful if a lot of people feel that they are not benefiting. Survation asked:
http://mailchi.mp/survation/post-election-poll-for-the-mail-on-sunday-1118693
What would you say is the number one issue that decided your vote at the last General Election? and the results rather suggest that those Brexit-related messages were effective as far as they went ([] = 2017 Con voters):
Brexit 12% [18%]
NHS 10% [2%]
Tribal Loyalty 8% [8%]
Economy 8% [11%]
Party Leader 8% [12%]
Immigration 7% [12%]
Welfare 3% [0%]
Education 3% [1%]
Local Candidate 2% [1%]
Housing 1% [0%]
Defence 1% [1%]
The cost of Living <1% [0%]
Pensions and retirement <1% [0%]
Other (please state/write) 27% [23%]
Don’t know 8% [10%]
The problem is that not enough people cared overwhelmingly enough about it to give them the majority they craved.
Patrick Brian
That’s a good point I suspect it’s not May directly I think she’s a little busy at the moment.
In some ways that conversation with the DUP doesn’t really have a time limit because given there past voting record they are hardly going to vote the Goverment down and in turn force a GE over say the Queens speech.
I think the horse trading will take a bit longer than people think. I also happen to think that the DUP aren’t quite in such a strong position as some people think regarding the terms they demand ,because whatever those terms may be the UK government has to be able to deliver without jeopardising getting power sharing going again, otherwise the DUP lose credibility at home and risk government from Whitehall.
My view is they will come to some sort deal which sticks exclusively to extra funding for NI and nothing on brexit except maybe a wish rather than a demand for a soft border.
ROGER MEXICO
A distant Planet could be a good metaphor for the last Ministerial job of any new aspirant to PM .
Its like they say about Test Cricket-its a quantum step up. Remember Marcus Trescothick -or Jonathan Trott?
You don’t really know till they try.
Of course discussing the Economy would have produced criticism-but it would have facilitated discussion about Labour’s plan.
There was nothing between the Parties on Brexit policy. There was-for the first time time for years-an ocean full of water between them on Economic & Fiscal Policy .
And it seems ironic that-on your numbers The Economy would have had as much resonance as Party Leader-the latter having ended as a disaster for May & a plus for Corbyn.
All interesting stuff-but water under the bridge.
The question now is does TM know where she has to adjust personally , and is she able to do so.
….and clutching at an almost invisible straw , will she press Hammond & support him in responding now to the weariness over “austerity” which was evident in Labour’s success and thus turning the Campaign disaster into a strength in Government ?
Colin
I would suggest that May was more of a Darren Pattinson than a Jonathan Trott and her chances of getting another go were slim.
@ Colin
Do you think it is at all possible that the Tories campaign was blown off course by the terrorist incidents in London and Manchester ?
Any plans for Theresa May to discuss different topics might have been cancelled because her time was taken up by more important duties as PM.
It is clear that the Tory strategy to make it mostly a choice between May and Corbyn was wrong, but they could not have anticipated major disruptions to the campaign.
TURK
My view is they will come to some sort deal which sticks exclusively to extra funding for NI and nothing on brexit except maybe a wish rather than a demand for a soft border.
Is that just a gut feel or do you have any evidence for your view?
The Irish border is one of the things the EU27 are insisting on discussing before they get around to anything else for the obvious reason that the RoI is one of the 27 and will suffer most if it cannot be agreed. The UK will also be ripping up the Belfast Agreement if it cannot come to agreement.
What do you think the polling impact on the DUP would be if they are rightly perceived to have been able to prevent such things?
Little beyond aspiration has been said about the shape the relationship between Ireland and NI might take after Brexit.
After Brexit the UK automatically becomes a “third country” and, in its relationship with the EU, will have to follow third country rules. For exporters this might mean establishment inspections, completion of required EU documentation and border post inspections. In Ireland the border post inspections do not take place at the border itself. I think there is one in Dublin and in Shannon.
I think it unlikely that the UK will be done any special favours by the EU, even to help Ireland. If concessions were made to one third country (UK) all pthers might wish to pursue special treatment of one kind or another.
There is an interesting article here http://qpol.qub.ac.uk/brexit-ni-complexity-strength/
which argues for EU flexibility and taking the opportunity to build on existing cross-border arrangements. The concluding paragraphs state:
“It is quite clear that the worst possible approach to the Brexit negotiations would be to centralise decision-making in the UK, paying little heed to regional concerns/divergence, and then only afterwards repatriating powers to the devolved to, effectively, deal with the fallout.
The interests of Northern Ireland are, in absolute terms, peripheral to the primary interests of both London and Dublin. But looked at in a different way, as Professor Liam O’Dowd has urged, borders can be seen not as dividing lines but as meeting points between states.
Northern Ireland is in a unique position of being internationally recognised as an historical, economic, cultural and political meeting point (if not melting pot) between Britain and Ireland. If this connection is to be a positive rather than destructive one, common ground for the new post-Brexit era needs to be found. Northern Ireland is now a testbed for both the EU’s flexibility and the durability of the UK. This will require change on all sides. Let us shun oversimplification; Northern Ireland’s complexity and messiness is its greatest asset.”
What this additional complexity might mean in practice is not stated in this qpol article but a different University does have ideas. For now, though, it looks as if the UK government is wishing to go down the wrong road.
ALAN
A bit hard-but I see what you mean!
R HUCKLE
I think those events were a negative because JC linked them to police numbers.
Labour were quicker on there feet all round I think.
All you need to know about Day 1
http://ec.europa.eu/avservices/video/player.cfm?sitelang=en&ref=I140386&videolang=INT
@ ALLAN CHRISTIE – welcome back to sunny UK! It’s anyones guess when the next GE is but having invested a huge amount of time building a model for the last one and seeing how mine/others performed I’ve now got every base covered for the next one when it does happen (I don’t have access to the raw data to run a MRP model but I can scrape the seat prediction info to run a fitted/simulated version!)
I tend to only see Scotland through the eyes of my model and the polling input data so always appreciate any input.
The “route to a majority” for LAB requires a combination of the following (IMMHO)
1/ A 10%+ lead over CON for a UNS majority, lower if they also get:
2/ A significant regain of seats in Scotland. 11 traditionally “left” seats are within a 5% swing from SNP, a few more if the Union vote moves to them as well. Hard to see more than +20 unless SNP totally collapse or we get the split vote (Westminster = SLAB, Holyrood = SNP) that you suggest. Polls should pick up the split vote intention but as we just saw it might just happen on the day – lots of very marginal seats in Scotland and the swings we’ve seen in last few GEs have been huge!
3/ Tactical ABT voting. If LDEM and LAB can share out the seats in England+Wales in the same way SCON and SLIB ensure maximizing gains in Scotland they can grab a lot of seats from CON (obviously LAB the biggest winner but LDEM could get a couple more)
If 2/ and 3/ max out at say 40 seats (feasible with my model) then the UNS requirement drops to a 5% LAB lead over CON (assuming no boundary changes). Still some way to go and if Corbyn wants a comfortable majority to freeze out the Blairite faction then we’re probably back to double digits plus gains in Scotland and tactical ABT voting assistance.
The “route to a majority” for CON is more obvious – it starts with delivering a “successful” Brexit (and not allowing UKIP to return), although as AW’s polling summary shows their is an enormous lack of consensus on what a “successful” Brexit would be! During/after that possibly a new leader and some more “popular” policies but one step at a time!!
@ COLIN – well we didn’t walk out on day1 so I think that is a success. I see the various press are already spinning the outcome but looks totally as expected IMHO. We’d already ceded the “sufficient progress” on the important exit points before discussing new relationship. Schedule etc and appointing the break out teams also as expected with the whole thing taking up less than 2pages of summary here:
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/sites/beta-political/files/eu-uk-art-50-terms-reference_agreed_amends_en.pdf
FX market liked the morning Davis/Barnier high spirits but pretty small move and moved back soon after. Wait and see I think.
@ R Huckle
@ Colin
“Do you think it is at all possible that the Tories campaign was blown off course by the terrorist incidents in London and Manchester ?”
The Cons campaign didn’t really change much before and after, so I don’t think it was blown off course per se. However, Manchester occurred just when it was becoming obvious that Corbyn was getting traction, and that was the time when a Cons reset could/should have happened.
At the very time that TM and other senior ministers needed to take stock of where the Cons campaign was going, the day job intruded with a major crisis. We will never know whether, without the disruption of Manchester, they would have made different choices, but I think it is self evident that they were robbed of much needed thinking time at a critical phase in the campaign.
R Huckle
The one flaw in that argument is that the Tory campaign had if the rocks just before the Manchester bomb attack,
The social care policy blew up in their faces on the very day the attack came in the evening, I seem to remember a car crash news conference in which TM denied anything had changed and Tory Ministers running for cover from the press.
The Tories were in meltdown, That very night we had the Manchester attack, had that. It happened, the next days media coverage would have been all about the Tories manifesto car crash. As it was things were quite rightly focussed on the terrible tragedy in Manchester,
So far from being the terror attacks that blew them off course, I would say to some extent they saved their bacon.
Colin
I guess I was a bit hard.
Darren Pattinson was an alright player!
Bar axe zero
As I said my view re soft border however it’s all very well the DUP or UK government talking about soft borders at the end of the day it won’t be entirely in there gift it will depend on what if any deal can be agreed . As far as I can see that won’t be until the end of the process ,so for the DUP to make any demands for soft border now when it could all end in tears reduces it to a wish rather than a demand.
That should be barbazenzero although the predictive text not bad
Regarding Scotland which was brought up earlier, I think it was certainly one of the most interesting and unpredictable aspects of the 2017 GE.
I expected SLAB to completely disappear after 2014 and presumed that was effectively guaranteed after their wipeout in 2015.
I then expected SCON to rapidly become the main opposition to the SNP after 2015, particularly with Davidson at the helm. SCON would develop a clearly defined USP as the pro-union right, and the SNP equally so as the pro-indy centre-left. Which is what seemed to be happening as recently as May.
However instead, 2017 suggests Scotland may gradually be re-entering the wider UK stage in politics terms. The SNP appears to be slipping back to just ‘one among equals’ again, and possibly even moreso now INDYREF2 looks to have been kicked off into the distant future.
And that, surprisingly and contrary to expectations, presents an opportunity for SLAB to revive its USP – though I think still to a lesser degree than SCON while the SNP overlaps with them economically. Indeed SLAB’s success in 2017 appeared to be almost entirely predicated on the UK strength of Corbyn, and not Dugdale locally.
Meanwhile SLIB will probably continue to pick off targeted seats here and there in there traditional strongholds, their USP as the political outlier still largely intact despite its relative lack of distinction relative to the other three parties.
Overall then, I expect SCON to – at least once or twice over the next decade or more – vie with the SNP as the main party in Scotland, but with SLAB recovering some of its vigour, though perhaps always a little more dependent on their UK leadership than SCON.