The Mail on Sunday today had a new Survation poll on Brexit, YouGov had a longer Brexit poll in the week. After a general election that was supposed to be a “Brexit election” but didn’t really contain much debate about Brexit, the agenda is now moving back onto the subject.
Public opinion on Brexit tends to be a bit unclear and nebulous. It’s one of those subjects where the impression created by a poll depends an awful lot on the questions asked and the wording used. With complex issues where people’s opinions are fairly uncertain it does makes an awful lot of difference how you ask the question. As ever, the best way of understanding it is to look at all the polling, not to jump on bits that appear to tell you want to want to hear. So in the spirit of that, what can we tell?
What sort of Brexit people want
Questions about the sort of Brexit people want come down to a couple of different patterns. One is asking if we should stay in the single market and/or the customs union. Other questions frame it as a trade off between immigration control and free trade. My preference is generally for questions that ask about Brexit packages are a deal, but there are even countless different ways of doing that (most notable degree to which they are described using terms like “soft” and “hard Brexit”).
There is also a question of what criteria you measure Brexit preferences by. It’s not just whether the sort of Brexit that the government delivers is seen as being good for Britain, it’s also a matter of whether it is seen as democratic. Are the government honouring the referendum result? This is most evident in questions about what the government should do now. 48% voted for Britain to remain a member of the EU in June 2016 and if you ask if that result was the right or wrong thing to do, or how people would vote if the referendum was repeated, you tend to find not much has changed: about half the country would vote to stay. However, questions asking what the government should do NOW generally paint a very different picture. YouGov consistently find around half of Remain voters now say that while they don’t support Brexit, they think they government is duty bound to go ahead with it. A new question on their poll this week asked what the government should now do on Brexit following the general election – 66% wanted to proceed with Brexit (43% on current plans, 23% for a softer Brexit), 17% wanted a fresh referendum, just 7% wanted to stop Brexit completely.
That’s not because only 7% of people would, ultimately, like to remain in the European Union (later in the same poll YouGov asked people to put their favoured outcomes in rank order and 35% of people would still, ideally, like Britain to remain a member), it’s because a substantial proportion of people think that the government has a duty to go ahead an implement the referendum result, even if they personally disagree with its outcome. For anyone campaigning for Britain to remain in the EU, that’s probably the more difficult obstacle… not convincing the public that Remaining would be good, but that it would be democratically legitimate.
Soft v Hard
If we are to leave, that brings us to the question is the balance between “hard” and “soft” Brexit. The terms themselves are a problem – personally I try avoid using them in questions as it’s unclear what people understand by the terms (Note how opponents of hard Brexit have started to call it “extreme Brexit”, rather than “hard Brexit”). I’ve always assumed that there is a majority to be found in favour of a “soft Brexit”: 48% of people voted to stay in the EU as it was and would presumably be fairly happy with a soft Brexit. Equally some minority of Leave voters would prefer a soft Brexit to a hard one. Even if the vast majority prefer a harder Brexit, when combined with the opinions of Remainers it only takes a few percentage points of soft Leavers to build a majority for soft Brexit.
Just asking about whether people would like to keep free trade or stay in the single market rather misses the point. I suspect the single market is just being seen as a euphemism for free trade, so the vast majority say they want to keep it. Equally when it is asked in isolation a large majority of people want to end the right of EU migrants to freely come to Britain. To give one example, a poll by NatCen earlier in the year found 68% in favour of treating EU migrants like non-EU migrants, and 88% in favour of free trade with the EU. These don’t tell us much beyond the the fact that ideally people would like all the benefits of EU membership without the responsibilities – of course they would. The interesting questions come when we start asking people to make trade offs.
There have been lots of different questions asking people to pick between free trade and immigration control when it comes to the Brexit deal. The wording makes a difference here (I am suspicious of questions asking about “freedom of movement” and the “single market” because I’m not sure people know exactly what they mean), but there is a clear pattern. To give some examples:
- Opinium ask a regular question asking people to choose between the single market and ending free movement of Labour, typically the split is down the middle (in their last poll 37% preferred staying in the single market, 38% preferred ending free movement).
- NatCen in February found 54% thought we should “allow people from EU freely to come and live and work” in return for “allowing UK firms to trade freely with the EU”, 44% did not.
- In February Ipsos MORI found 40% of people thought EU citizens should continue to have the right to free movement in return from British access to the EU single market, 41% thought they should not, even if that meant losing access to the single market
These questions all assume, of course, that the public see this as an actual choice. That is not nececssarily the case – some people think it is a false choice, and that Britain will indeed be able to have its cake and eat it:
- In March YouGov asked a version of the question that asked people to choose between it being more important to control EU immigration than keep free trade, more important to keep free trade than control immigration… but gave people the option of saying that it’s a false choice and that it was possible to do both. 16% thought it was more important to control immigration, 24% that it was more important to keep free trade… 40% that it was possible to do both (when forced to choose the 40% split down the middle, so overall more people wanted to keep free trade)
- Opinium have a question along the same lines asking how likely they think it is that Britain could both stay in the single market AND stop free movement of labour from the EU – in their last poll 16% thought it was likely, 37% either didn’t know or didn’t think it likely or unlikely.
Looking overall at the questions, they tend to show it either very close or slightly more people valuing free trade over immigration control. However a substantial majority do think that both are possible, so actually selling a compromise as necessary may be tricky for the government.
Another caveat is that these questions do rather assume that the public’s big sticking point is going to be immigration. That’s not necessarily the case – for example, in April ICM asked in what areas the government should be willing to make compromises in negotiations: 54% said that a transitional deal on immigration would be acceptable, 48% said giving preference to EU immigrants over non-EU immigrants would be acceptable. On contrast, a majority thought that it would be unacceptable for the government to compromise on paying towards the outstanding costs of EU projects agreed when Britain was still a member. YouGov found similar in polling last summer – 51% thought allowing EU immigration was a price worth paying, but only 41% thought a financial contribution to the EU would be. Don’t necessarily assume that immigration is the trickiest obstacle.
Equally, before assuming that costs would necessarily be a deal-breaker for the public, the Survation poll at the weekend asked a different trade off – whether people would be willing to pay a fee in order to secure membership of the Customs Union. 27% would like Britain to leave the customs union, 37% would rather Britain pay a fee to remain a member.
Some other polls have asked wider ranging questions, asking about whole Brexit packages. My general assumption is that this is likely to be a better guide – in the end the Brexit deal is likely to be judged by whether it sounds good overall, rather than on a sum of its parts.
Before Theresa May set out her negotiating stance at the start of the year YouGov asked people about various Brexit scenarios. These suggest more problems with selling a “soft Brexit” to the public: a Norway style soft Brexit where Britain became a member of EFTA, stayed in the single market with EU immigration and a financial contribution was seen as good for Britain by 35%, bad for Britain by 38%. However only 32% thought it would respect the referendum result, 42% thought it would not. Compared to that Theresa May’s version of Brexit is popular – asked this week 52% still think her version of Brexit would be good for Britain (compared to 51% in March), 61% think it would respect the result of the referendum. By promising a trade deal AND controls on immigration she is presenting a version of Brexit that people would be happy with. The question is whether it is realistically possible. If May fails to secure the sort of Brexit she has asks for and returns with a deal that involves only limited free trade and customs checks and tariffs on British people think it would be bad for Britain by 42% to 31%.
Has the election changed the situation?
Given the variations you get from different question wordings on Brexit, the only real way of measuring if attitudes to Brexit have changed in face of the general election result are long term tracking questions. The YouGov survey this week was mostly made up of repeats of questions that were last asked before the election was called, and with a few important exceptions, opinion hasn’t changed much.
Directly comparing people’s preferences on Brexit there does appear to be a little shift towards a softer Brexit. Last November a hard Brexit of some sort was the first preference of 52% of people (26% favoured no deal at all with the EU, 26% only a limited deal), a soft Brexit or remaining a member was favoured by 48% (17% a soft Brexit, 31% remaining a member). Now only 45% support a hard Brexit (23% no deal, 22% a limited deal), 54% either a soft Brexit or Remaining (19% and 35% respectively).
The more drastic change has been confidence in Theresa May to deliver Brexit. Obviously this is not Brexit specific – the public’s attitude towards May has nose-dived across the board. Nevertheless, back in January 47% had confidence in May to negotiate the sort of Brexit she wanted, that has now fallen to 37%. In April 40% thought the government were doing well at negotiating Brexit, that is now only 22%.
This change is important – ultimately when Theresa May comes back with a final Brexit deal, she will be the person selling it to the British public (if she is still there, of course). Any political message depends a great deal on the person making it, and the Theresa May the public mostly thought very highly of in April 2017 would have been a far more effective saleswomen than the Theresa May we have now. To put it bluntly, she doesn’t have much political capital left to spend on selling her Brexit deal.
A second referendum?
Polling on a second referendum is somewhat mixed. The Survation poll for the Mail on Sunday at the weekend found 53% support a referendum on the final dead, 47% opposed, compared to 46% support and 54% opposition when they asked a very similar question in April. I should add a minor caveat in that the first question was asked online and the second by phone, but the important thing is the result: this appears to be the first poll that has shown more people supporting a second referendum than opposing one, so it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on to see if it’s a consistent pattern.
The YouGov poll this week asked a different question on what should happen after the final deal was agreed, offering options of a referendum or a Parliamentary vote, though it again appeared to show some movement. Only 25% wanted a referendum on the deal, 23% want a Parliamentary vote on the deal, 37% want the government to go ahead without any further. The proportion wanting a referendum or vote after the deal is up two points since the start of the month, the proportion thinking the government should just steam ahead is down five.
What next?
If there is public support for a softer Brexit out there, it does not mean it’s necessarily easy for the government to take advantage of it. The biggest obstacle for a soft Brexit is probably the politics of the Conservative party. The figures in most of this article are for the public as a whole. However, Theresa May’s position and her party’s position depends on the views of Conservative voters and those who might plausibly support them in the future. If you look at the answers for Tory voters, they think that a hard Brexit is preferable to a soft one, that May should plow on with the current targets rather than reconsider, that immigration control is more important than trade.
It would be interesting to see the same split amongst Conservative MPs (given the proportion who backed Remain it may not necessarily be in favour of hard Brexit), though the more pertinent question may be whether there are enough Conservative MPs who are wedded enough to the idea of a hard Brexit that they would trigger a vote of no confidence to remove Theresa May if she changed course. That, however, is steering away from this site’s focus on public opinion and polling into political commentary for which others are far better equipped than me. For now:
- There has not really been much change in the overall proportions between Remain and Leave
- But even if there is a fairly even split between people who think Brexit is good or bad for Britain, the proportion of people who think Brexit should go ahead is higher, as many of those who voted Remain think the referendum make it the government’s duty to go ahead with it
- The ideal Brexit for much of the public one where Britain has its cake and eats it, where we control immigration AND have free trade – a substantial minority think this is possible
- The version of Brexit that Theresa May laid out in January, with immigration control and the “freest trade deal” is still popular with a majority of the public
- But trust in Theresa May to actually deliver it has plummeted over the last few months and most people don’t think other countries would agree to what she wants
- If the sort of deal that May wants isn’t possible then most people think a harder Brexit would be bad for Britain. In contrast a Norway type deal risks being seen as not respecting the result. There is potential for either to be unpopular (especially for those people who think a cake-and-eat it deal was possible)
- If push comes to shove, when people are forced to choose more people would opt for a soft Brexit rather than a hard one, for free trade rather than immigration control. However among Conservative voters the preference is the other way, and the political obstacles towards the Conservatives making such a change in their approach could be formidable.
jim jam,
“This is the point ICM and Coms Res with their adjustments are predictive models with DK Reallocation and turnout filters with the latter adjustment proving wrong.”
As best i understand it, all the companies try to correct data from the raw respondents compensating for not matching national demographics, apportioning undecided and real likelihood of voting. But they don’t take the data and try to predict how many will change their minds. They accept they were told the truth, because they believe they probably were. But although people might answer honestly, they do still change their minds. Perhaps pollsters ought to present a confidence interval, separate from the measuring error, about the potential for the result they are presenting being swept away during a campaign. Logically, predictions become better as we approach the actual poll, and I think this is born out by experience?
An accurate statement at the start might have been, conservatives 20% lead, uncertainty of final outcome 20%. Measuring error 5%.
ROGER MEXICO
“To be fair to Labour they actually do mention other policies that mitigate the effects of freedom of movement, especially on jobs.”
The justification for Labour’s position could be put more explicitly in terms of changing perceptions and eventually policy on freedom of movement in the EU. As one of the four pillars of the Single Market EU law is directed to common management of movement in the labour market. Labour’s – as yet not fully determined – policy is to have unfettered movement to jobs or (I think) to specific processes of recruitment to jobs, but to put constraints on family movement and durations of stay.
When is the broadcast of the vote on queen’s speech? (not the speech itself which I don’t want to watch)
TREVOR WARNE
I wonder if the government may try some watered down proposals to avoid a loss of face. For example, there have been hints about a pilot scheme for new grammar schools rather than opening larger numbers of them. It would be risky though, they are not universally supported by Tory backbenchers.
To assume that Conservatives prefer to curb migraton rather than ensure free trade could be wrong. I suspect this is more related to age, which aligns to voting Conservative. Older people are less likely to need to work than younger people, or run a business. So they have less interest in the UK’s economy, and maintaining free trade. Those who are setting up a business, or are at the start of their career are more likely to see the value of free trade – and are more likely to value their right to go to work elsewhere in the EU than retired people. The differential is down to age not voting intentions.
@ DANNY – indeed. Survation are busy proclaiming themselves as the polling gurus but how did they do on turnout prediction?? Did we get 85%+ turnout???
Survation were lucky (IMHO) that their 20%ish error on turnout (LTV of 8-10 versus actual vote) happened to fall equally across the parties but until I start seeing polls that accurately predict turnout as well as VI it still comes down to motivation of voters to actually vote. Being equally wrong on all demographics worked better (this time) than trying to tweak the LTV by assuming historic turnouts by demographic – but without the benefit of hindsight that was never “blindingly obvious” at the time as some survation fans were claiming – a possibility worth considering -yes, blindingly obvious – no.
@ Reiver and RM
“This isn’t true. There is no need to provide ID on ferries within the Common Travel Area of the UK/Ireland/Isle of Man/Channel Islands and it is not usually requested. ”
Yes, I was about to say that. I’ve travelled to both RoI and NI by ferry, and cannot remember ever being asked for a passport. Air is different, I’ve always assumed the requirement for a passport there has more to do with security and air travel regulations, nothing to do with a border (or lack of it). Arriving in Belfast airport (either), it’s more like arriving at a minor domestic airport in the UK than an International Airport. Admittedly, 20 years ago they did tend to have more police with big scary guns than your average airport, but that has all gone now, thank goodness.
TOH
Thought you might be interested in this-an interesting survey:-
https://www.chathamhouse.org/publication/future-europe-comparing-public-and-elite-attitudes
@ ALBERT – the vote isn’t until next Wed/Thur, several days of debating/amendments, etc first. Today’s formal affair starts at 11:30am with some initial debating in the PM but today’s story will be mostly about content (or lack of) in the QS.
@ CLOUDSPOTTER – some watered down proposals make sense and might help fill the debating time, draw the media focus and allow concessions (emphasis on MIGHT!!). I agree it is risky as it puts their already damaged credibility in further jeopardy and as you say many of the items (grammar schools, triple lock pensions, etc) wouldn’t even make it past the CON back benches. Personally I think we need to deal with the ageing population issue (switching to double lock for starters) but I’d be very surprised if any of the “attacks” on pensioners stay – future generations will have to deal with that.
Off for some fresh air before the show begins!
ROBIN @BZ
I think the DUP requirement for a soft border with the Republic *and* no hard border with the mainland is what is killing the current talks
That’s my own opinion, although I’d be very interested in ROGER MEXICO’s take on it, since most others posting here [and to be fair, most of the GB media, it seems] think that it’s purely a question of money.
I agree that Davis has probably been told do his homework, but if his department contains anyone sentient they would have flagged and suggested that Davis read and prepare for the EU Council directive of 2017-05-22 which states re The situation of Ireland:
The EU is committed to continue to support peace, stability and reconciliation on the island of Ireland. Nothing in the UK withdrawal agreement should undermine the objectives and commitments of the Good Friday Agreement. Negotiations should aim to avoid a hard border, while respecting EU law. Issues such as the transit of goods will need to be addressed.
My guess would be that the DUP wanted representation in that process and agreement on how it will be carried out, only to find out that the Cons have no plan in place.
The Cons are pretty savvy in managing to remain in office, and I wouldn’t count on their anti-EU awkward squad voting them down, but the clear lack of the DUP deal being done suggests that their leadership are less sure. My guess is that the DUP will vote for the QS if there’s no specific reference to NI in it and will bide their time on bringing May down, operating on the “revenge is a dish best served cold” principle.
Ironically, if SF were not abstentionists, they might well accept the hard border down the Irish Sea, although doing a deal with May might be more difficult for them.
BTW can anyone explain to me why the DUP supported Brexit? It seems entirely antithetical to their raison d’etre.
My guess is that, like Cameron, they thought Remain would win but that supporting Leave would appeal more to their voters.
_____________________________
BTW, Barbazenzero is pidgin Italian for Ginger [zenzero] Beard [barba] hence BZ
COLIN
Howard linked to it earlier.
People in different countries blame the EU for different problems. Is that because the salience of each issue is different, or that it is convenient for national governments to pass the blame to the EU for various problems in each country?
I found some of the questions on immigration interesting, all countries (including the UK) were happy about immigration from Western Europe, neutral on immigration from Eastern Europe and negative about immigration from the rest of the world.
That is interesting in terms of Brexit, which many assumed was an anti-immigration vote.
Trevor – some pollsters thought the last war and adjusted turnout by demogrpah back to 2015.
Many of us thought the 43% for example was too low for 18-24 year olds but also thought the self-declared number too high.
So on similar raw data lead of 10-13% v 1-3% were being recorded. I thought 6-7% about right and was wrong.
So pollsters adjust differently at the next GE but voters may well behave differently rendering the predictions wrong again!
CHRIS RILEY
Thanks for your comments I always have tried to be balanced, although as it happens I don’t think the content of the survey and the write-up in any way demolish any of the arguments I have made here.
Clearly how you interpret the report depends on your long term view of the EU, no great surprise for either of us there.
However i am glad you found it as interesting as I did.