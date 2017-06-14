A brief note – I’ve updated the two graphical swingometers on the site so they are based on the 2017 election results. The basic version is here, and the fancy version that lets you put in separate Welsh and Scottish figures is here (the old version without the map isn’t yet updated).
CHARLES
Well expressed indeed. Thanks for the link.
She has said that she doesn’t feel ready… wants to be deputy leader instead, for which she will be a shoe-in.
Charles
I have to say that piece you found is the most utter nonesense. It remains perfectly clear to many that we are leaving the EU as planned, The negotiations start tomorrow and the UK stance was clearly outlined in the White Paper.
At the moment I dip in from time to time but as I posted this morning I find political opinion such as this verges on the “politics of the absurd” and i am not interested in wasting my time on it. I am amazed you are even though I appreciate you did not want us to leave.
Interesting story in the Herald. Echoes of Farron’s conflicts but perhaps more difficult for Davidson following her very public intervention on LGBT issues and the DUP agreement:
http://www.heraldscotland.com/news/15354879.Gays___39_outed__39__when_new_Tory_MP_was_key_figure_in_Mormon_church/?ref=twtrec
My guess
Con 38
Lab 45
Lib 8
UKIP 4
Others 5
@Charles
Thanks for the link to the Fintan O’Toole article. Very perceptive and incisive.
Macron’s party secures a majority in the French assembly elections.
My punt is
Cons 35
Lab 43
LD 10
UKIP 3
@ToH
I don’t think that the article said that Brexit would not happen or that what we wanted was not clear. It just said what we wanted was impossible and that we could not have our cake and eat it. As far as I know you agree with that, in that you do expect some immediate negative economic impact from Brexit but that it will be more than compensated by the long-term beneitts.
Personally I think that Brexit is much more likely to happen than not. So the issue for me is what kind of Brexit it is and how soon it has to be done and dusted. I don’t see how we can possibly negotiate a full new relationship in two years and even if we could we would not have negotiated new deals with other people to replace those we have lost. And even if we could do that I very much doubt that Brttish Industry will be able to turn itself and create enough exports to China, India etc to replace the markets it will be eriding in Europe.
So somehow we have to find a viable short-term compromise that a) does not lead Brexiters to have a melt-down b) does not lead to immediate economic disaster and c) can command the acceptance of 27 European states. Personally I can’t see what that compromise is going to be, but it is in my view, something to which the great minds of UKPR should be turning their attention.
Charles
Agreed. The EU has stated several times that the deal we can strike outside of the EU cannot be better or even as good as being in. Quite what they mean by that who knows.
My view is that if we leave, pay a huge wad of cash for leaving, and then pay a sum each year for getting some kind of tariff free access to the single market without any option to vote on anything then that is worse than being a member. Can’t see how such a deal can be in the national interest TBH.
If we decide to stay in the single market then we are practically still members but, again, without any voting rights. We can’t veto anything, Again, don’t see how that is in the national interest.
The more I think about it, the more I can’t see any solution to Brexit that will be acceptable to all th various Brexit factions.
I was originally undecided in 2016 but votes remain as thought bette the devil you know, I’m not firmly remain as I really can’t see the point of it. To my mind, we would be better staying as we are and instead, introducing massive regeneration investment in those areas most affected by immigration. My gut feel is that a lot of the leave vote was from people angry that their areas were run down and not seeming to benefit from membership. We need to address those problems seriously. If governments had done that then there would have been no grievance in the first place,
The other option is to just leave with no deal and fall back to WTO rules. There would be a short to medium term hit economically. But the UK would have to fake a long term view and gamble on things being better in 20 to 50 years. Bit of a gambie with the future of our country IMO. Not really an option for me.
In short. Brexit is more trouble than it’s worth and we could solve the issues that led to the leave sentiment in other ways.