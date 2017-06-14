A brief note – I’ve updated the two graphical swingometers on the site so they are based on the 2017 election results. The basic version is here, and the fancy version that lets you put in separate Welsh and Scottish figures is here (the old version without the map isn’t yet updated).
Survation learnt their lesson from 2015 and were rewarded handsomely for doing so.
Despite what the data were appearing to show, most of us found it difficult to believe the turnout trends were truly happening (with notable exceptions like DrMibbles and Rudyard).
Personally, I agree that thanks to the year’s delay in beginning the negotiations a 2nd referendum is probably impractical. IMO, a 2nd early UK GE is less unlikely, but would have much the same effect.
@ MIKE PEARCE – I tend to agree. We’d almost certainly need to go through a 2nd GE to see it that resolved the need for one party to get a comfortable enough majority to get through the difficult compromises required to get Brexit through parliament. Even if LAB won a small majority (ie gained 60 seats) I don’t know if that would be enough without SNP/LDEM support. After one crack at it each a 3rd option (ie national govt) would be preferable to a 3rd GE (IMHO) with the understanding a new GE would happen as soon as Brexit was over.
@ JONESINBANGOR – I agree, the right of the CON party (guesstimates I’ve seen are they number at least 20, probably more like 30+) have the power to scupper a deal and since they actively want the default no deal outcome that is alarming (IMHO!). If LAB link up (indirectly) with right element of CON party and vote down parts of the Brexit legislation as/when it passes HoC we risk indirectly getting the rightCON/UKIP style Brexit that few people want (according to the polls). We should not ignore the Soft Brexit stance of the Lords either and their potential to indirectly get a no deal outcome with several rounds of ping-pong. The clock is ticking!!
IMHO the 2nd ref question is risking wasting a lot of time to get a risky answer that sorely tests the patience of EU27 while we get our act together – businesses might be less patient with their relocation plans! How you even phrase a 2nd ref question(s) and whether or not you get EU27 permission to stall Brexit before/after asking the question(s) is a mine field. LSE have written lots of info on the subject. One such piece here:
I agree entirely re fire drills. Since the 1980s, my UK work was always freelance but before that successive employers I worked for had regular fire drills. The UN agency I worked for from the 1990s and for whom I still do the odd bit of work for still have such drills, albeit monthly with the date or time not being announced in advance.
Health and safety gone comatose, perhaps?
Watching th Sunday Politics I’m reminded: on top of fire drills, alarm tests etc we were also obliged to fit sprinklers.
I know this has naff all to do with polling, but the whole regime seems quite mad.
Fire drills and alarm tests are still very much common place in offices. I have had fire drills in some apartment blocks I’ve lived in as well, although I agree that this should be done in all large residential buildings.
To be fair to the UK, I think while fire regulation needs to be reviewed and there are improvements that could be made, we have ahead of many countries in taking it seriously.
I’ve actually been shocked when I’ve lived in some other Western European countries by the lack of fire alarms and the fact that there is any debate at all about whether they are a good thing (in one place I was told off by a housemate for having the audacity to buy one myself as he doesn’t like the noise when they go off).
In France it’s only been required to have a fire alarm in residential buildings since 2015! and at that time it was estimated only 15% had a fire alarm. I find that shocking.
A YouGov poll would certainly be good news, but the Survation link I posted above ends with:
We will be able to provide an update on whether the current unstable situation regarding government formation and recent tragic events are affecting voting intention this evening.
Using the same methodology as our accurate General Election polling we will be providing an update on behalf of Good Morning Britain for their Monday morning output.
“…would be preferable to a 3rd GE (IMHO) ”
You would say that, you just like elections. To be honest, so do I. But I doubt most of the electorate would be very keen.
We could do with some polling on that, but whichever side of a 2nd referendum won, we might need a 2nd GE to get it through the Westminster parliament.
On cladding:
It is possible for cladding to be fire retardant but still very dangerous if there is an uninterrupted gap between cladding and the building.
For me, the speed with which the fire appeared to spread up the building suggests this may have been the case, but time will tell…
I see no reason why we might not have one or two more elections in this decade depending on how unstable the Con-DUP S&C is.
There is a precedent for 5 elections in a decade (the 1830s – plus there were 7 year Parliaments back then!), we’ve had 4 elections in the 1950s and the 1970s.
The FTPA does theoretically make Parliamentary terms more stable. We will see if that’s true in practice.
Your friend’s idea perhaps has merit in a situation where we faced an intractable national emergency.
“-the value of a Public Enquiry”
Or of a coroner’s inquest – which may come sooner.
It’s just someone needs to tell David Davis, Jacon Rees Mogg, John Redwood and Liam Fox!!
Does anyone have the numbers of Con MPs in the Davis &co leavers group?
Also worth noting that SCon’s Davidson is committed to staying in the Single Market, though how much control she has over her 13 MPs is another matter entirely. Given that she probably wants to retain those MPs for the future and that Scotland voted remain that’s probably quite high on her to do list.
I am intrigued as to how you would ensure that private individuals, living in their own homes, would take part in a fire drill and what possible sanctions you could bring to bear on those who refused to bother.
It does seem that one of the major criticisms of the response to the fire is that there is no identifiable person, or body, in charge. I have to say that looking from the outside, not being a Londoner, I’m not sure who that should be. Presumably there are protocols for decision making in disasters or emergencies such as this with the Police being in overall charge but the detailed response will depend on who has the relevant expert staff to deploy. With the local council not directly employing housing staff, they may not be in a position to provide what is needed. There should be an emergency plan in existence identifying everyone’s responsibilities. Someone needs to look at it.
I well remember a serious flooding incident in my area when I was a councillor. The County council received a lot of criticism for not helping, while the fire service received huge praise. The irony is that the fire service was part of the council and the other council staff deployed opperated under the direction of the chief fire officer who saw it as his duty to keep “civilian” staff out of harms way.
This Westminster polling drought is becoming intolerable. Come on YouGov! :-)
To be fair there aren’t usually many VI polls immediately after an election. After 2015 there was only an immediate post-election MoS one (as there was last Sunday):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opinion_polling_for_the_United_Kingdom_general_election,_2017#2015
and then nothing till much later in the month from YouGov and ComRes. Obviously there will be a lot of soul-searching going on from everyone except Survation (as there was last time) and presumably adjustment to weighting and methods.
As Barbazenzero notes at the end of their Brexit report for the MoS:
http://mailchi.mp/survation/post-election-poll-for-the-mail-on-sunday-1118637?e=c37db807f4
Survation say we should have something later on, though presumably from a different survey.
The FTPA does theoretically make Parliamentary terms more stable. We will see if that’s true in practice.
By separating defeats on individual votes from the very specific confidence vote required for a fresh UK GE, it may have significant influence in the new parliament.
Even if they dislike it, the DUP will probably abstain on the QS rather vote against, but would be much less likely to support anything which threatened the Belfast Agreement, such as the imposition of a hard Irish border. Perhaps not as specifically as the SCons, an EEA arrangement seems to be what they are aiming for.
Indeed-both , one presumes-though I pick up a suggestion from Lammy & others that Labour now thinks a Public Enquiry will be a cover up of some sort.
I think the only hyperventilation which is appropriate or understandable is that from victims of this horror. Everyone else should just wait for due process now & press for accountability.
I am tired of politicians coming on the telly and explaining how awful it was…………I fu**ing well know it was !
The Local Council-if they really have been replaced by Central Government officials & The Red Cross, should presumably resign en mass?.
I hope TM takes some comfort from this interview:-
http://news.sky.com/story/theresa-may-welled-up-at-meeting-with-grenfell-fire-survivors-10919087
….but fear that since Dianna’s death, the people seem to demand overt public expressions of angst as evidence of sympathy. So TM , who simply isn’t like that, can only try to be seen to sort it out. Her acceptance of personal responsibility for the conduct & outcome of the Public Enquiry have gone unreported.
Ah those heady days when she was praised by no less a campaigner than Andy Burnham for her response to the Hillsborough victims.
:-
“Chairman of the Hillsborough Family Support Group Margaret Aspinall told the ECHO she was happy Ms May would be the country’s next Prime Minister.
She said: “Everything she has promised us she has fulfilled.
“We’ve met her predecessors and no one, apart from Alan Johnson, listened to us at all.
“When we got a Conservative government we didn’t know how things would pan out but she has done even more for us than she said she would.”
Liverpool Echo.
All forgotten now-” a week is a long time in politics” as a pipe smoker once said.
Who is in charge , is a question that has been raised in all this mornings tv politics shows.
Seems incredible doesn’t it?-presumably it will feature strongly in the Public Enquiry.
It’s an Inquiry with an I.
We use inquiry for investigations and enquiry for general information seeking.
So it is-ta :-)
Hopefully we will see approval ratings for the main figures soon. Will be interesting to see the numbers for Khan, he hasn’t exactly covered himself in glory over the last week and it’s only a matter of time before serious questions about his capabilities are asked
@BZ “Even if they dislike it, the DUP will probably abstain on the QS rather vote against, but would be much less likely to support anything which threatened the Belfast Agreement, such as the imposition of a hard Irish border. Perhaps not as specifically as the SCons, an EEA arrangement seems to be what they are aiming for.”
Agreed – though as the Chancellor has just stated we are leaving the single market and customs union but will probably seek 2-3 year transisionary arrangements. It’s the only solution to respect the Referendum and give us time to prepare business in the U.K. And EU for a new relationship and to make sure whatever solution is put in place to protect the Anglo-Irish Agreement.
I just hope the EU is pragmatic and doesn’t ask for 100+ Billion which would destroy negotiations and would very likely turn public opinion against any agreement which would be destructive to all parties. The Irish certainly need to put pressure on the EU to be realistic in their financial demands.
@Sea Change
“Well, I do agree with you, there are no simple answers.
Let me give you an example of what goes on in the real-world.
I’m in the Philippines looking at the incentives for starting a new export manufacturing plant at the moment. Their special economic zones give you 0% corporation tax for between 4 and 9 years. Most would qualify for 6 years. After that, it’s a 5% flat Gross Profit tax. There are no other taxes. No customs taxes, no VAT on anything including utilities, simplified paperwork, no local taxes. The only tax you have to pay is a capped $40 USD social security per employee per month.
———––
Yes, there are a few things you’ve left out of your “real world” scenario.
Aside from the obvious concerns over a race to the bottom, there is also the matter of how the taxation gets used. If it just gets tossed into a skip, that’s one thing, but conventionally modern governments might invest in infrastructure, education, research, and projects like satellite communicatons, internet etc. that can be very attractive to business.
Thus it’s not just the level of taxation, but benefits it secures for business, that determines whether to move elsewhere. This is how countries can continue to attract business despite higher tax rates.
It’s also why many bankers etc. weren’t keen to shift operations to lower tax regimes. They like living in a modern city with lots of investment. There’s also the network effect if wanting to stay among others in the industry.
No worries. Have agreed with much of what you have written. Lazslo as well!
There has been a lot of reflection on positions on UKPR from all sides over the last couple of months in general and it is better for it.
there would be less of a race to the bottom if we focussed on taxing the individual rather than making disincentives for companies to employ individuals so they can pay tax. I did qualify the rest of my post in that manner. In a globalised world all that I am saying will eventually happen through an unending process of begger thy neighbour anyhow!
The remedy I suggest will shortcut that process
Agreed – though as the Chancellor has just stated we are leaving the single market and customs union but will probably seek 2-3 year transisionary arrangements.
I suspect that the late Mandy Rice-Davies applies: Well, he would, wouldn’t he?
He’s clearly trying to keep his party together. That’s where the FTPA will be useful to both the DUP and the SCons, since they would be able to vote down anything they like without risking a fresh GE, as will the LDs.
Obviously we’ll have to wait and see whether Lab will support however many Cons can be mustered to vote for leaving either or both.
I doubt it. The Brexit deal would almost certainly be made a motion of confidence by the Government.
Are there any polls on the various alternatives i.e. EEA v Customs Union v Hard Brexit?
I suspect that the local authority would say they were in charge however if we step back from the usual blame game we are talking about several hundred people being rehoused in a small area in London .
The problem I suspect has been exasperated by council staff being confronted not only with rehousing people difficult enough in London but people who do not wish to be relocated out of there small part of London and who have been traumatised by loss of home and loved ones.
Added on top of that they are surrounded by people only to willing to exploit their trauma for political ends I would say that was a very difficult scenario to work in .
We live in a world we’re we expect authority to be able to fix things almost with a flick of a wrist and normally this would happen but on this occasion the council staff and the Government have needed time to react to figure out what is best for those tenants ,because of the scale of the disaster I’m sure that would have applied to whoever was running the country .I’m equally sure that this will be resolved and the majority of those tenants will move on with there lives once they have had time to grieve out of the public limelight.