14 Jun 2017

A brief note – I’ve updated the two graphical swingometers on the site so they are based on the 2017 election results. The basic version is here, and the fancy version that lets you put in separate Welsh and Scottish figures is here (the old version without the map isn’t yet updated).


  1. Laszlo

    CMJ

    Thanks for the comment. Helped me holding back.

    June 17th, 2017 at 11:08 pm
  2. paul croft

    “VALERIE
    @SYZYGY
    It’s staggering isn’t it. The lack of empathy and humanity.
    Sort of reminds me of someone.”

    Valerie, whilst I understand your outrage I don’t think there is the slightest comparison between who you are “reminded of” and some of the comments that we have had to read here – surely way out of line with any interpretation of Anthony’s comments policy?

    On a more general note, whilst I am not a huge fan of a surfeit of speculation, what I find much harder to take are the comments that go much, much further than that, and seem to claim speculation [already inappropriate and tendentious] as fact.

    I actually feel rather sorry for Theresa May by the way. The idea that because someone perhaps finds it hard to demonstrate their feelings in public should never – without strong and conclusive evidence – be taken to mean that they don’t have them, in my view.

    June 17th, 2017 at 11:10 pm
  3. Kester Leek

    Is this partly a move to avoid DUP making additional demands at a crucial point in one year’s time?

    Sorry to triple-post!

    June 17th, 2017 at 11:12 pm
  4. paul croft

    CMJ

    Well yes, agreed.

    But, meanwhile we seem to have to read questions such as this:

    “Is the real problem that Labour has turned into scum?”

    June 17th, 2017 at 11:19 pm
  5. Candy

    @Paul Croft

    You are a Lab supporter arn’t you? That means you are in pole position to answer my question!

    Have you gone around assaulting council workers, spitting in people’s faces, hurling abuse and advocating seizing other people’s property? If not, you are not a true believer and Corbyn will make you sit on the naughty step.

    June 17th, 2017 at 11:29 pm
  6. Gustav

    @Candy

    Easy fella, it’s not a competition to see who copes better with grief, is it?

    I guess champions of the right are under a lot of pressure right now, and it isn’t very nice to see political capital being of out of something so horrendous.

    But the problem for TM is that it is a blatantly obvious that corners were cut, and it fits so easily into the criticisms of austerity, deregulation and excessive reliance on the private sector, which are core beliefs of the right. Once a resonant narrative like that grabs hold, the precise details become less important.

    June 17th, 2017 at 11:30 pm
  7. jazzman

    I apologize that this is non polling but considering the number of posts discussing regulations/construction this might be of interest to some contributors.

    The Telegraph (17.06.2017) have published an article explaining the recent history of government fire regulations of tower blocks, while it appears that the Blair government may have dragged it’s heels some changes were made but it is the government ministers response in 2014 to the 2013 recommendations for changes to the fire safety regulations that stands out in view of subsequent events.

    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/17/warnings-deathtrap-high-rise-building-cladding-ignored-decades/

    June 17th, 2017 at 11:49 pm
  8. valerie

    @Paul

    You’re right. It was a cheap shot. I concur that May doubtless has compassion but she’s out of her depth and I feel she should go.

    I suspect ‘Candy’ is an alias for Katie Hopkins. Something about the tone……..

    June 17th, 2017 at 11:54 pm
  9. cambridgerachel

    I thought there had to be a queens speech every year unless it’s wartime

    June 17th, 2017 at 11:57 pm
Messagespace