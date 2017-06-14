A brief note – I’ve updated the two graphical swingometers on the site so they are based on the 2017 election results. The basic version is here, and the fancy version that lets you put in separate Welsh and Scottish figures is here (the old version without the map isn’t yet updated).
Filed under: Uncategorized
Laszlo
“it’s a highly unusual feeling – nodding in agreement most of the time when reading Colin’s comments for days now.”
Always knew you were a closet Tory ????
TruGuy – ” I think Cameron would have been well advised to stay on for a bit longer at least. He might have even found new popularity in the Euro-sceptic side of his party.”
The first poll after the referendum was on 25th June 2016 from Survation, and it had Cons 32%, Lab 32% LD 9% UKIP 16%. I think the SNP was at a healthy level too. So Cameron was not in a good place.
Theresa May steadied the ship once she took over.
She ended up with 43% on a turnout of 68%, which is higher than polls were showing at the start of the year. And she put a kibosh on IndyRef2, which was vital because the EU was using Sturgeon and Scotland in divide and rule tactics, in order to undermine our negotiating position.
The EU tried the same thing with Northern Ireland and Gibraltar too. And Sinn Fein got excited and declared that this election would decide whether a border poll would be held – that has been kiboshed by the strong performance of the DUP.
So we’ll now go into these negotiations as a genuine United Kingdom, with the EU unable to play divide and rule games to split the kingdom, there arn’t any fifth columns anymore and that is an improvment compared to where we were before the election.
The unknown in the election was the way the LibDems and Greens collapsed and votes flowed to Labour. Was this something to do with Remain and Gina Miller’s fundraising? We don’t know. But now that Remain got less seats than the Brexiting parties (Cons + DUP), we don’t know if those people will stick with Labour or go back to their previous allegiences. For example are the LibDem voters happy about the SWP turn that Labour is now taking (see the demonstrations)?
And once Brexit is done and dusted, the political kaleidescope will shift once again, in ways hard to predict.
It’s all exciting stuff.
I get to meet UK youth, as well as Australians, in our ski resorts here in Eastern BC. They work the winters here, while skiing and snowboarding and may be atypical of UK youth in general.
Without exception they hold Boris Johnson in utter contempt for the role he played in engineering the BREXIT vote, so make him the next Conservative Prime Minister at your own peril.
I still work as a volunteer in emergency social service response and we set up reception centres the moment an evacuation order is given and/or occurs, and no one but no one is left homeless for one night, let alone the three weeks that news reports are suggesting it is going to take to house people.
That is what is angering people on the street, as far as I can tell, plus the completely unacceptable use of sub-standard cladding. You expect these kinds of fires in a country like Bangaladesh, where fire safety standards are either very lax on non-existant, not the UK.
58 or 100 lives lost for no reason other than Conservative engineered “austerity” is what some people are thinking, and McDonnell, whoever he is, does not need to whip people up they are already steaming mad, at once again being on the losing end of things.
Something, apparently, that at least the Queen understands.
@Chris Riley
Sadly it has always been the case that local councils are used as a scapegoat by central government, and local council workers are often used as a scapegoat by local councillors.
It rolls downhill, particularly when everyone is trying to deflect any blame from themselves.
The only true accountability is often at the ballot box and the electorate can be vindictive if they feel an injustice has been done (Neil Hamilton for example)
They were just saying on the news that the government want people from the council on the streets in high vis jackets to help the affected residents. Tough job as they probably won’t have 30-40 police officers to protect them if things kick off again like TM did. I have a lot of sympathy for the ordinary council employees who are struggling with the logistics and emotional brunt of something unprecedented.
There has been a new twist in the cladding debacle:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-40283980
quote
The government says if this cladding was used, it would not comply with current building regulations.
The Department for Communities and Local Government said such material should not be used as cladding on buildings over 18m high.
Rydon, which completed the renovations, said the work met all fire regulations.
The company also insisted that building control and safety standards had been fully met.
And Harley Facades, the company that fitted the panels to the building, said in a statement: “At this time, we are not aware of any link between the fire and the exterior cladding to the tower.”
The west London tower block was refurbished at a cost of almost £9m.
end quote
If the cladding wasn’t compliant with existing regulations, and Rydon thought that they’d signed off everything properly, then it points to a sub-contractor making a switch in the materials and nobody picking up that they’d made a switch.
Laszlo
That was supposed to be a smiley face to indicate a joke but came out as a bunch of ?
Disappointing to see that speculation about the new Tory leader/PM [always assuming that Mrs May is ousted/resigns immediately/next few weeks/before conference/after finalising Brexit/etc etc] has fizzled out with – still nearly three hundred MPs to get through.
STOP SLACKING.
@ CANDY – IMHO your view on NI not being a potential oppo for EU to “divide and rule” is optimistic – I hope you are correct and I am wrong!
NI is one of Barnier’s 3 points to meet for “sufficient progress” but DUP want open border which probably requires a trade deal in parallel to meeting Barnier’s 3 points (ie we need the chicken and the egg at the same time).
Also NI doesn’t even have its own parliament in place at the moment. Whether the 5 parties can agree a power sharing arrangement when DUP are cutting a deal and working with CON in Westminster is unknown but it is certainly a risk which that could spill out into a bigger issue which prevents a Brexit deal being agreed.
I agree with you on Scotland.
P.S. Are we getting any of the usual polls tonight? Given the unsettled nature of the election result I thought many of the polling companies would keep going?
Momentum / socialist worker crowd descended on Downing Street tonight. I think this is going to backfire in terms of public support.
@Rich
Not getting much coverage so I’m not sure it’ll have much impact.
@Rich
Not getting much coverage so I’m not sure it’ll have much impact.
You can always hope, Rich.
@Rich: I agree. If the opposition continues to try to profit politically from the tower fire tragedy and the protests turn into uncontrolled mob anger, there may be a shift in public opinion.
I wonder why we don’t get centre right protest marches. lol
@RICH
“Momentum / socialist worker crowd descended on Downing Street tonight. I think this is going to backfire in terms of public support.”
———–
Was in town today and hearing some applause went to check, and saw a crowd spilling out onto the street. Bearing in mind what you’ve been saying, I thought I’d take a gander. Especially because they had placards!
“June is the end of May”
and… “Don’t be DUPed”
…were some of the more memorable slogans. It was a bit hard to hear what they were saying over the tannoy, a bit echoey but didn’t hear anything hard left about the overthrow of Capitalism or anything. Later at the cash point a young lady in a hippy maxi skirt with blonde and turquoise hair, you know the type, was raving about the march and how good it had been, but she didn’t say anything bad about Theresa. Still, it’s early days…
The Tories own austerity and de-regulation. That image of a burnt-out tower isn’t going anywhere.
It’s going to be ‘challenging’ for them to walk away from that unscathed, irrespective of their leader.
There is some seriously wishful thinking occuring here… “maybe if this happens, then that happens, then this happens, then that happens…the pendulum will swing back to May”. Grasping at straws comes to mind.
Dismissing people who are angry because they have lost friends or family due to corners being cut, is both entirely lacking in empathy and symptomatic of the very problem the Tories have – an image of being heartless and cold. That’s all very well if you’re also seen as competent, but when your entire political ideology is founded on contracting everything out to the lowest private sector bidder, don’t be surprised if people turn against it.
Watch the polls. TM’s personal ratings will fall, as will CON VI. The idea that people will look at some people demonstrating outside downing street and then conclude that, actually, the Tories aren’t so bad after all is quite laughable.
@Paul Croft
Of course Ruth Davidson isn’t actually an MP, but that doesn’t seem to bother people much. It’s like a sixth form debating society.
Does May’s replacement actually have to be a member of the Conservative Party?
Discuss
Drmibbles,
You never give up on the relentless anti Con rhetoric do you! lol.
Nobody knows how this will play out. I think May might end up with sympathy if the personal attacks go on much longer, but who know.
@Rich
“I wonder why we don’t get centre right protest marches”
Well we had some under the last Labour government. I’m thinking of foxhunting and petrol prices / taxpayers alliance.
Plus the Conservatives don’t have a mass membership and don’t tend to ask them for anything (other than money and votes).
Those who think that every demonstration is organized by “Momentum” and the “hard left” inside the Labour party do not know their history very well.
The Russian revolution started in February 1917 when a group of housewives in Moscow came out on the streets banging pots because there was no bread. The local garrison then took it upon themselves to cut these women down with sabres, and that was the tipping/flash point.
Lenin was in Zurich Switzerland at the time, and Leon Trotsky in transit from the US was inturned in a Nova Scotia German aliens camp by the British military authorities In April.
My point being that I seem to remember riots over “austerity” in London and elsewhere while Cameron was PM that had nothing to do with the Labour Party at all.
If anything the fact that Labour came so close in the GE, might have calmed things down and given rise to some hope, until the Grenfell Towers fire.
“RICH
I wonder why we don’t get centre right protest marches. lol”
Just a stab in the dark Rich – maybe they have not got a lot to protest about?
“VALERIE
Does May’s replacement actually have to be a member of the Conservative Party? Discuss.”
Well, sorry to be pedantic Valerie but traditionally I believe it’s usually vacancy first and then the replacement.
Probably doesn’t matter. Tim Farron’s replacement is what is exciting me – he really HAS gone.
CambridgeRachel
I got it :-)
No, just I have seen it too many times in my life how social democrats try to ride radicalisation, and how they fail. So, it is a major threat on two levels.
It can easily turn the tide against Labour. 1968 France is really a potential outcome (not having tanks on the streets, but people voting for the right, and the radicalised activists turn off even the leftists).
Secondly, there are a huge number of memes, videos on mainstream social media that originate from groups whose members were thrown out even from Momentum. Playing for them and harnessing them – I don’t think they can do it, but the poison will stay.
Disclaimer: I also see Corbyn and co as radical philistines which obviously seriously influences my judgements (at least the centrists and the right in the LP don’t disguise their opportunism). I want a Labour government, I just don’t trust them :-)
Rich like a stopped clock you will be correct twice a day.
@Paul Croft
“Just a stab in the dark Rich – maybe they have not got a lot to protest about?”
Actually that’s a very valid point given a left-wing government hasn’t been elected since 1974. (I think at most we can say Blair / Brown was centrist or possible centre-right and they had plenty of left-wing protests against their governments)
Canada
I agree with you on the spontaneity of the demonstrations (the various fringe groups are add ons, albeit they may influence the narrative).
Just to contextualise something though. At the time of the February revolution the soviets provided the organisational structure to channel the anger. The opposition parties operated in them. The soviets were surprisingly democratic organisations back then. I don’t really see any similar organisation here (the few voluntary ones are a kind of similar, but they haven’t got the scope).
The farmers hauliers and others blockaded refineries causing chaos to the country .The conservatives got a lead in the opinion polls.Many of the people supporting them would have been incensed if the same disruption had been caused by official union action.
The correlation between leadership rating and VI is fairly strong, however, May was possibly still enjoying a honeymoon back at the time of the local elections and for some reason her rating lagged the initial move in the polls (rather than leading it). Typically the incumbent is around -10pts due to being the one taking the blame for everything. Adjusting for the incumbency issue and using the correlation approach LAB would now be around level with CON (+/-3). Matt Singh got 2017 wrong but he has done a lot of historical analysis on how “soft” measures correlate to actual voting. I’m waiting to read his “How I got it wrong in 2017” write-up – either “shy Tory” became “complacent CON” or he tries to blame it on the snap election and delay in leadership rankings showing in VI!?!? It will be an interesting read!
Personally I would like to see some bad CON polls this weekend to make sure May/CON HQ get the message not to play silly buggers and try to keep “stupid stuff” in the manifesto “do-over” next week. LAB are on a “war footing” and CON should adopt the same approach. The next GE might be in the Autumn, 2019 or by some miracle not until 2022 but CON seriously need to up their game and getting a “do-over” on the manifesto is a v.small silver lining in the GE disaster IMHO – hoping they use the opportunity!!
(oops bit partisan there and using n=1 also inappropriate for this forum)
P.S. Also looking forward to reading an article on “manifestos do matter” from our forum host :)
Ow come on, am just telling the truth. The left are always either marching or signing some petition or other!
@Canada
Except that “austerity” had nothing to do with what happened.
The people in those flats had the taxpayer paying their rents to the tune of £1700 a month (a price that will get you a four bed house in Manchester). They had taxpayers fork out £9million in refurbishments (which worked out at £68,000 per flat) at a time when the rest of the country is gritting it’s teeth and paying for it’s own refurbishments (usually a few grand here and there when something breaks down, and borrowing on the credit card to pay for it).
It turns out that building regulations had banned cladding for high-rises – so de-regulation had nothing to do with it. And sub-contractors have always been used in council housing – that’s why council houses have always been so shoddy compared to private sector houses – the people bidding for the contracts were cutting corners. This goes all the way back to 1945.
I think the country outside London was deeply shocked and upset at tragedy. But they won’t be impressed with all those mobs attacking council workers. It’s hard not to contrast the stoic dignity of the families of the Manchester victims with the mob behaviour of the Grenfell victims.
Rugby in Argentina is very good.
Anyway, have decided to risk a world shortage of full-stops by adding a few of the little rascals at the end of every post.
It’s a technique I’ve observed elsewhere and I am fairly sure that the objective is to create the illusion that there is more to one’s writing than meets the eye – rather than less…………
@Chris
While I think a lot of councils could blame austerity and such, I don’t think it would be a good idea for Kensington and Chelsea.
I’ve only just moved out of the area, but lived there for a couple of years and the one thing that always struck me was that this must be a bl**dy rich council. Anything but signs of cuts going on to me and many luxuries that most councils wouldn’t provide in the non austerity boom years.
I had spoken of this to many friends and family like it was a great thing. Unfortunately I’m now sensing that the council may have been horrendously bad at allocating funds and prioritising showboating and looking good above all else.
This may not be a Kensington and Chelsea problem though in fairness and I think is a feature of a number of London councils (regardless of party affiliation) and may be a London council culture problem, which has possibly been exasperated by the mayor factor, especially with the likes of Boris and Ken at the helm (ie both superficial and legacy chasing).
Those rushing to apportion blame for Grenfell to some parties and find reasons to absolve others would do well to reflect that major incidents like this rarely turn out to be the result of a single point of failure.
A full inquiry is very likely to uncover multiple contributing factors, and it is the combination and interaction of these factors which provide the circumstances in which the triggering event of the tragedy occurs.
Flixborough, Piper Alpha, Ronan Point, the Kings Cross fire, and the Hatfield rail crash are just a few examples which illustrate this point. All led to major changes in operation, management, and regulation of their respective industries.
@exhile.
Agreed.
CANDY
@”It’s hard not to contrast the stoic dignity of the families of the Manchester victims with the mob behaviour of the Grenfell victims.”
Yep-struck me very forcibly.
Laandan-another country.
EXHILE
Well said.
The most impressive public appearance for me has been Commander Cundy of the Met.:-
Spoke slowly & deliberately.
Told them he would report facts when he had them.
Told them the death toll may rise.
Told them he didn’t yet know of everyone who might have been in Grenfell Tower that night.
Told them he would discover if there had been a crime committed.
Told them how hard his job is & he would show them pictures tomorrow.
And even he got shouted at & interrupted.
CANDY
What is the point of having any building regulations if local authority budgets have been cut so dramatically (the ‘austerity’ you dismiss) than planning departments don’t have the manpower to conduct building inspections?
That is the reality of the situation. 5-10 man inspection teams down to a single person in much of the country.
It is a fact that the building work on the tower was contracted out to the lowest private sector bidder, and that the panels used were slightly less expensive because they were not fireproof. That saved a whopping total of £5k.
Austerity is everything to do with that tower. Along with a contempt for publicly run services, and blind faith the the private sector to do the right thing, oblivious to the profit motive and how that leads to cut corners. The burnt out husk of the tower is a near-perfect metaphor for the political ideology of austerity and light-touch regulation that led us here.
@ Valerie – do you know I was thinking the very same today. And I have one specific person in mind. Nick Clegg.
Combine it with a spectacular offer to the young (subsidised fees for students plus no Employers NI for under 25s) and a sustainable end to austerity, explained very clearly with figures and it could be a master stroke.
But I think the chance of them thinking outside the box is nil.
RE: contrast with Manchester and London
Has it occured to you that perhaps people are angry because they have been marginalised, their safety concerns ignored, and this tragedy was 100% preventable.
It wasn’t caused by a terrorist madman, it was neglect and mis-management. They have every right to be angry.
On the contrary ”It’s hard to contrast the stoic dignity of the families of the Manchester victims with the mob behaviour of the Grenfell victims.”
Desperately difficult as it must have been to lose a child, parent or friend in the bombing, the survivors had homes, clothes, food and pets to go home to. It is invidious to compare such nightmares but the situation for the Grenfell survivors is quite different.
Personally, I find the characterisation of people who have lost everything, and who are provided with no answers or state assistance as a ‘mob’, pretty repellant.
Re centre-right protests, there was the 300,000-strong Countryside Alliance march in London in 2002.
Colin/Candy
Well here in Manchester we have a popular well-run council. And of course not a Tory councillor in sight. People have less to rail against.
I guess things are different in Kensington and Chelsea.
Thank God for the Queen! At least someone in authority “gets it” and can strike the right tone.
@ DrMibbles, Syzygy, and Valerie
Thank you.
@DrMibbles
The budgets in Kensington & Chelsea don’t appear to have been cut at all, their problem was they were spending like drunken sailors on the wrong things.
If for example they’d have decided to be prudent and not re-do the cladding on the buildings – people would have lived as well as money saved.
I know Lab is straining every muscle to pretend that this is about austerity – but it’s a fake class war, the poor don’t live in £1700 per month flats.
@SYZYGY
It’s staggering isn’t it. The lack of empathy and humanity.
Sort of reminds me of someone.
@ExileInYorks
Do you feel that the anger is to do with the specific causes, whatever they turn out to be? Or does it perhaps surround the issue of *who* died and the social structures that caused this to be the case? While it will naturally be crystallised through specifics to the event (inexpert theorising about cladding panels, who sat on what committee), is the anger not directed as much at perceived political structural issues that lead to specific technical faults (if that is what transpires), rather than the idea of technical faults themselves?
Listening to the grievances expressed, it certainly seems to be the case to me.
@Valerie
Well there is definitely a culture difference.
If the families of the Manchester victims behaved the same way as the Grenfell victims they’d have a) attacked random muslims who had nothing to do with it, the way the Grenfell lot attacked random council workers who weren’t responsible for the tragedy and b) they’d have gone on demos with wildly generalised placards – “All muslims are scum” to match the “All Tories are scum” from the Grenfell mob.
Of course I might be blaming the Grenfell lot unfairly – it’s possible that they had nothing whatsoever to do with the protests, which were hijacked by extremist Labour party activists.
Here is one victim complaining to LBC about how the demonstrators are making things worse:
http://www.lbc.co.uk/radio/presenters/matt-stadlen/grenfell-tower-resident-protesters-made-worse/
Is the real problem that Labour has turned into scum?
Boy there are some real inflammatory comments on here tonight.
(here’s hoping for some large [snips] in the near future)
Hi all
Leadsom had announced they are scrapping the Queen’s Speech next year to allow for a two year parliament.
Thoughts on the practical and political implications of this, of any, would be appreciated from the more knowledgeable denizens of UKPR.
Thanks
P.S. Forgot the link: http://www.itv.com/news/2017-06-17/queens-speech-scrapped-next-year-under-plans-for-a-two-year-term-to-deliver-brexit/