A brief note – I’ve updated the two graphical swingometers on the site so they are based on the 2017 election results. The basic version is here, and the fancy version that lets you put in separate Welsh and Scottish figures is here (the old version without the map isn’t yet updated).
@ Candy
Re lower corporate tax rate in Northern Ireland. That would just encourage brass plate head offices to be registered in Northern Ireland. England would have to also reduce the tax rate to avoid this.
I don’t think you want to get into a tax rate war with other countries, as that just means taxes will be transfered from business to people instead. That is what happens in tax havens. In the Cayman Islands, they pay silly prices for food etc, because of the businesses not paylng tax.
re: CON transformation
If this truly is a 1945 or 1979 moment, where the established economic consensus no longer holds and the pendulum swings once more – the question might well be, what would CON tranform into? And who would be the person to do that?
CON displayed remarkable adapatablity to the post-war consensus, and bought into the idea of a mixed economy until the late 1970’s. Could they show such pragmatism again?
@R Huckle
NI is in a corp tax rate war with the Irish Republic. The Republic started it.
And you don’t know that there would just be brass plate head offices – not all the businesses that relocated to the Republic are brass plate businesses for example.
It’s worth allowing them to experiment with the idea, and see what happens.
Also, we badly need to reduce population in England (especially London) and increase the population in the peripheries. So if this helps with that, it’s a result.
Regarding the Tory leadership – I don’t think Mrs May won’t lead the Conservatives into the next election.
But I don’t think she’ll be deposed soon either. If Corbyn could tough out all those attacks on him last summer, Mrs May can tough out the current circumstances.
I think she’ll lead the UK through all the Brexit stuff and only stand down after that.
That should say, I don’t think Mrs May will lead the Conservatives into the next election.
@RICH
“You’re having a laugh on that one. Go to any recent BBC article on Facebook on recent events. The evidence is the stream of abuse on comments.”
Well there’s a lot of both left and also right memes bandied about elsewhere. Including a lot of comments criticising the hard left on social media. In an article I read about May on the Telgraph it was the first comment anyone posted! Seems to Nobel a popular meme amongst the right! But a few activists online is nowt new. The question is, how much of it is actually hard left, as opposed to being pro tuition fees or students exchanging info. about the next Corbyn rally, and how much effect is it actually having. Otherwise it’s just the usual social media noise.,,
I mean, in the previous election, Tories used social media to target effectively in marginals, for eggers…
@Rich
Bear in mind also, Labour are playing catchup on social media. Miliband was massively outspent on social media in 2015…
Dr Mibbles
“CON displayed remarkable adapatablity to the post-war consensus, and bought into the idea of a mixed economy until the late 1970’s. Could they show such pragmatism again?”
To some extent depends on their goals. If Austerity was intended to do better than investment in restoring the economy, then once restored, you can then spend the proceeds on better services etc.
If the intent is simply to shrink the state, as some favour, including on here, and you don’t stop cuts once economy restored, and don’t invest more in services etc., then you have the problem of whether the people will accept this.
I don’t think that case has been properly made and I don’t know if polling companies have ever had the fortitude to ask the question of the public. Polling on things like nationalisation suggests it might not favour continued Austerity…
With CON getting a “get out of jail free” ticket on their manifesto via a DUP link up it might be better to consider a “Dream Manifesto” than a national govt dream team.
YouGov has several polls with info on popularity of various manifesto items, good write up here:
https://yougov.co.uk/news/2017/05/22/how-popular-are-parties-manifesto-policies/
There is a bias for people to want cake without paying for it so adjusting for that my hopes for new CON manifesto:
– Increase NHS spending by min 8bn over next five years (remove public sector pay cap for “front line” NHS staff, etc. and ensure wage rises for front line staff are minimum of inflation or average wages (ie a double lock on essential public sector employees))
– Immigration A: use all existing EU laws to maximum to ensure NHS recoup foreign payments, etc. (adds 1bn+/year)
– Immigration B: use all existing EU laws to maximum on removing people not working etc. Implement some new laws that don’t break EU laws, etc. BUT generally keep fingers crossed the economics solve the issue and don’t make companies/public sector pay to attract the workers they need.
– Tax: steal LDEM plan (adds enough to pay for NHS and Dilnott Social Care recommendations)
– Pensioners: means tested for Winter fuel but (sadly IMHO) forget changing the triple lock to double lock. Implement Dilnot recommendations on Social Care.
– Students: means tested maintenance grants of up to 4k/year for specific courses (STEM/healthcare/others where we have skills gap) – est cost 2bn paid for by..
– Cancel the next 1% drop in corporation tax
– Allow some headroom in the budget for a mini-drip in economy due to Brexit (ie kick balancing the budget out beyond Brexit timeframe and review it once past Brexit)
– Forget all the stupid stuff like fox hunting, grammar schools (no a personal view on grammars but its just too contentious to leave in), etc.
That is pretty much Red Tory/Milibandish and with the right leader I think that would sell well with the electorate by filling the gap in the “centre” (useful if we do have another GE sooner rather than later).
BREXIT – obviously the most important and if you cut the rhetoric then CON and LAB (even SNP/PC/DUP) have very similar hopes. However, the EU will decide what deal we get so spell out why a very bad deal would actually be worse than no deal then make damn sure we get a reasonable deal which IMHO (given the complexity and lack of time) means a transition step to Norway/Swiss+ EEA deal to kick in after Mar’19 then a further 2years to discuss the final set-up.
We’ll see how much of that dream manifesto comes true on Weds – not expecting the tax/maintenance grants/etc, more likely they just remove the contentious issues and the manifesto is chainsawed down to absolute minimum.
David Davis is unpopular with his colleagues as he is felt to be thin-skinned, stubborn and self-righteous.
I am not sure what world Tory activists live in to think those are the qualities that the next Tory leader should possess but if they want to lose the next election very badly, then they should pick him.
Of course, we all know that the big issue here is that the next Tory leader will have to be a prominent Leaver as the membership are obsessed with Brexit. Unfortunately, the general public loathe all the prominent Leavers to a man and woman. Good luck squaring that circle.
Andrea Leadsom showed courage in meeting the people after the fire
and will have impressed some by doing so.
I didn’t rate her highly during the previous leadership selection, but who knows now with everything so febrile?
We have to consider the possibility that this is the point where the population cease to consider Brexit to be their number 1 issue and if the Government continue to obsess on Brexit and not housing and inequality or, worse Brexit disrupts the country significantly and exacerbates the issues the electorate now deem more important, then the consequences could be very dire indeed.
Very worried. The Right had the chance to nip populist mob rule in the bud over the last 12 months but turned a blind eye because it was useful. That profoundly cynical, opportunist, foolish and dangerous lack of principles gave permission to genuinely able and widely supported populist (unlike Farage) movements in this country.
I don’t think we are going to enjoy the next few years. That the Right has brought it on themselves is scant comfort.
Just getting on with it-and out of the Customs Union?:-
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-06-16/may-names-crawford-falconer-as-u-k-chief-trade-talks-adviser
I would suggest that if we are to gleam anything positive from recent traumatic and fractious events then our political figures need to show moderation and the ability to compromise alas we as a nation appears to be entrenched in stark ideological standpoints in regards to Europe , varying wildly from ongoing austerity to tearing up the rule book on economic prudence , from wholesale commitments to free markets to rampant escalation of state intervention . Speaking as a fuzzy , conflicted centralist I would also suggest that the general election result could be at best summarised as a vote for none of the above , I would personally not be averse to some form of national government but we all know that isn’t going to happen .
Difficult to see what process the Tories can adopt to elect the leader without destabilising things further. In theory there are numerous options but i think the main 3 are something like this:
Option 1
Another single leader stitch up like they did with Howard and May has the disadvantage of ignoring the party again and the prospective leaders failing to be ‘tested’ in a campaign. But at least it will be quick.
Option 2
Going to the party to elect a leader has the benefit of being more democratic, but will take months and is potentially disruptive / unpredictable in terms of who is chosen. Meanwhile Brexit and any domestic agenda will effectively be on hold again.
Option 3
The ‘middle’ option that the 1922 committee could try would be to elect the leader at some kind of hastily convened special conference of Tory activists / local party chairs / MP’s / Councillors. Not properly democratic and longer than option 1 but shorter than option 2 but has the potential for massive media coverage for the victor (and those that stand).
@R Huckle “I don’t think you want to get into a tax rate war with other countries, as that just means taxes will be transfered from business to people instead. That is what happens in tax havens. In the Cayman Islands, they pay silly prices for food etc, because of the businesses not paylng tax.”
All corporate taxes are paid by the customers (individuals) in the end due to the cost of the services or goods that the company sells – it must make a return on investment after taxes.
The Cayman Islands has the highest average income and the highest standard of living in the Caribbean. Its GDP per capita is the 14th highest in the world.
Justine Greening a cheeky outside bet IMHO but doubt the right of CON would support her.
I actually agree with CANDY that May will probably stay on (60%+ chance anyway) although basing my view on the belief that CON internal Brexit coalition is so fragile that a leadership challenge would rip it (and therefore the govt) apart. IMHO the CON internals are being held by a very small compromise candidate plaster in the shape of May but safer to leave that plaster on rather than risk changing it until Brexit delivered. Whether or not the May/CON plaster survives the agreeing a sum to settle the divorce bill or not is the big test – one for the Autumn I suspect!
@Chris Riley
Both house prices and rents in London have been falling in the last year thanks to Brexit, plus a bunch of tax changes that Osborne introduced (like 3% extra stamp duty for properties that arn’t owner-occupied, ATED (annual tax on enveloped dwellings) on property held in corporations, changes to the tax treatment of BTLs etc).
But it will take it’s time to work it’s way through the system – we won’t see the full effects till 2020. We’re due an interest rate rise which should further dampen things. If an estimated 1 million Europeans leave, plus new people don’t come in, that should also ease the housing situation.
Dr Mibbles “CON displayed remarkable adapatablity to the post-war consensus, and bought into the idea of a mixed economy until the late 1970’s. Could they show such pragmatism again?”
For a party that is the oldest in the world, it has shown remarkable pragmatism and willingness to change with the times, going back over 400 years, in much more momentous circumstances than now. It would be a very brave person indeed to predict its imminent demise.
Trevor
Greening’s seat is no longer safe. That might impact upon her decision as to whether to stand in any leadership campaign.
Potential outside bets for leader other than the obvious Boris / Gove / Davis?
Justine Greening
Sajid Javid
Michael Fallon
Priti Patel
Greening makes May look like a rookie when it comes to not answering the question and silly soundbites.
My view is that although there is only a week that has passed since the election, the sentiment and therefore likely VI has moved strongly against the CONs. If a general election were run today Labour would likely win a sizable majority. JC has done a brilliant job of making the CON seem out of touch and heartless combined with mistakes from TM. I would imagine the CON wouldn’t countenance another GE until 2022 as their only hope is to replace TM post 2019 and manage to get a good deal with the EU. I would suggest even taking that into account there is a 75% chance there will be a Labour PM in Jun 22 although whether JC will be able to goto the country looking for a 5 year term at 73 is questionable.
@Voice_of_Reason
Option 3 does not appear (according to the rules) to be possible. There is one set of rules:
If I was a moderate Tory with a liberal democrat challenger I would be seriously considering switching party. Just saying…