A brief note – I’ve updated the two graphical swingometers on the site so they are based on the 2017 election results. The basic version is here, and the fancy version that lets you put in separate Welsh and Scottish figures is here (the old version without the map isn’t yet updated).
Yes. And tomorrow 1200 soldiers in pretty red tunics and furry hats will be parading on Horseguards – and the government couldn’t spare half-a-dozen from Tuesday last onwards to set up a command and information co-ordination centre!! An abomnible state of affairs!
Tony Dean
Yep given the magnitude of this incident the army should have been called in.
I’m just amazed there isn’t regional crisis teams or at least a national one. Does seem we really can’t cope with crisis situations
General election 2017: What caused Labour’s youth vote surge?
“Sam Jeffers, co-founder of Who Targets Me, which monitored the use of social media adverts by the political parties during the general election, said it seemed clear that Labour defeated the Conservatives in the social media battle.
Labour’s adverts had consistently been shared more widely by social media users, he said.
Part of this appears to be down to the difference in tone of the adverts.
While the Conservatives had almost entirely focused their adverts on the strength of Prime Minister Theresa May and the weakness of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Labour’s social media adverts had been more positive, seeking to emphasise that the party was building a social movement, he said.”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-40244905
“While the Labour Party paid for targeted adverts on social media, Momentum – the group that was set up to support Mr Corbyn’s leadership bid and now campaigns for Labour – had a different social media strategy.
Rather than pay for advertising, it instead sought to create content it hoped social media users would share voluntarily.
The group created videos – many of them parodies – it hoped would become viral.
These included Daddy, why do you hate me? – a mock political broadcast telling people to vote for Theresa May “because your children deserve worse” – which Momentum says has been viewed more than 7.6 million times across social media platforms.
Many of Momentum’s videos show Jeremy Corbyn embracing his supporters
Its Facebook and Twitter pages feature a mixture of content, from posts mocking Theresa May’s record to videos of Mr Corbyn hugging some of his supporters.
Joe Todd, from Momentum, said the group had felt its strategy was working when it had realised many of the people sharing its content were not typical supporters of Mr Corbyn.”
Carfrew
I used ‘who targets me’ on three different accounts, and I can tell you that it didn’t have a statistical basis to talk about – their volunteer base was very heavily biased to Labour and LD voters. They explicitly state it in their Chrome extension. Also it was unable to pick up clandestine adverts.
Do remember the near b*lls up there was over security at the 2012 Olympics, the military were only called in then reluctantly. Private sector Good. Public sector Bad. Trouble is the Private sector don’t really do humanitarian relief, no money to be made
RJW
What are you talking about?? It was G4S a Private Company that failed to provide the security…..
RJW
“Private sector don’t really do humanitarian relief, no money to be made”
I wonder how many of the informal cash collection buckets actually went to the deserving survivors? I bet there were a few ‘entrepreneurs’ exploiting the situation.
Anyway, really g’night now.
Zach
Read my post again…
It’s getting late I suppose!
@Laszlo
“and I can tell you that it didn’t have a statistical basis to talk about…”
——–
Yeah but, you’re talking about it tho’…
@Carfrew
The thing I found interesting was that it was always assumed that negative campaigning was more effective than positive campaigning ( hence why political parties tended to spend more time, money and energy on that).
I think it’s possible that the combination of the newspaper vilification and the negative Tory social media attacks actually backfired and created the very echo chamber often criticised on the left, especially when you add in the context of their own lacklustre manifesto which had very little positive to sell.
Many of the left wing social media memes I saw were pretty funny, policy promoting and lacking in personal attacks. Far more effective and likely to be shared than stuff that just calls the other side names.
After all, the goal is not just to enthuse the diehards who are already going to vote for you, it’s to persuade those who wavering in between, and if they’re wavering then they are unlikely to be particularly switched on by visceral partisan attacks.
So I think it’s possible that this election may reverse the trend of elections getting increasingly negative. I hope so anyway.
I may be quite wrong but I thought the conventional way to bring in someone like Ruth Davidson into gov’t, was through the Lords. I doubt that it would go down that well to have Lady Davidson as PM but I believe that it is constitutionally possible, and there would be no need to faff about with an election.
Carfrew
No, you stated fake news, and I simply challenged it.
Who Targets Me did not monitor political advertisement on social media. They monitored advertisement on the FB pages of their volunteers. They explicitly stated that their data was not representative, so from then on, generalisation is meaningless. On my Labour leaning account Labour out-advertised everyone. On my Conservative leaning account there was not a single Labour ad. All according to Who Targets Me, not my memory, not false recall, their data.
It is actually very simple – people who were kind of afraid of being targeted underhandedly signed up. So, most were Labour, and some LibDem. Surprise, surprise the data suggested that Labour outperformed everyone.
As to targeted political advertisement on social media (rather than on email which was prevalent) it was surprisingly low in these elections.